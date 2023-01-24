Read full article on original website
Putin Losing 'Thousands' Of Soldiers, Says Ukraine President: 'They Just Throw Them Into The Meat Grinder'
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian President Vladimir Putin is losing a lot more soldiers in the war as Russia's unprecedented attacks continued in Kyiv. What Happened: Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, said, "The east is losing a lot of people. They don't care about that." "We count...
25-Year-Old Russian Soldier Jumps 100 Feet To His Death After Being Ordered To Return To Frontlines Of Ukraine War
A Russian soldier is suspected of taking his own life this week shortly after being ordered to return to the frontlines of the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Mikhail Lyubimov, 25, allegedly jumped from his mother’s tenth-floor apartment one day before he was scheduled to return to the Ukraine combat zone.The young Russian soldier reportedly plummeted more than 100 feet before hitting the ground and dying on impact.According to Daily Mail, Lyubimov, had been suffering from severe panic attacks and started drinking heavily after he initially returned from the war in Ukraine on leave.The soldier’s 43-year-old mother, Natalia Lyubimov, indicated...
Trump suggests providing tanks to Ukraine will lead to 'nukes' and says ending the war with Russia would be 'easy'
Trump, who referred to Putin as a "genius" the week Russia invaded Ukraine, was once impeached over his dealings with Kyiv.
The Jewish Press
Anti-Israel Protest Intended to Burn Torah Scroll Canceled in Stockholm
An anti-Israel demonstration in Stockholm, Sweden, that was intended to include the burning of a Torah scroll was canceled late Thursday afternoon as a direct result of Israeli government intervention. The Torah is Judaism’s holiest text, and is written with special ink on a special parchment by a Jewish scribe....
The Jewish Press
Rashida Tlaib Hangs PLO Terror Flag in Capitol Hill Office, Accuses Israel of ‘Apartheid’
Democratic Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib on Wednesday doubled down on her claim that Israel is an “apartheid” state and suggested that Jerusalem was trying to eliminate “Palestinians”. Tlaib tweeted a picture of herself standing next to a PLO terrorist flag that she had placed in her office...
The Jewish Press
IDF Demolishes Home of Shuafat Terrorist
Israeli military forces demolished the Shuafat home of terrorist Udai Tamimi on Wednesday. Some 300 Border Guard Police and Israel Police officers arrived at the Arab neighborhood in northern Jerusalem early in the day together with IDF soldiers to demolish the home. It is standard Israeli government policy to demolish...
The Jewish Press
Mahmoud Abbas: 40 Years of Holocaust Revisionism
With a 40-year history of Holocaust revisionism, Mahmoud Abbas is not expected to participate in somber International Holocaust Remembrance Day commemorations on Friday. January 27, the anniversary of the Red Army’s liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp in 1945, is the date designated by the United Nations to remember the six million Jews killed by Nazi Germany during World War II. But Abbas’s views on the Holocaust are contrary to the spirit of the day.
The Jewish Press
Israel Rejects US Request to Send HAWK Missiles to Ukraine
Israel has rejected a request from the United States to send its half-century-old Homing All the Way Killer (HAWK) anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, according to Axios and Fox News. The missiles, which have been in storage for years, were purchased from the United States in the 1960s. They were taken...
The Jewish Press
Next on Ukraine’s Shopping List: F-16 Fighter Jets
After announcements by Germany and the United States agreeing to send Leopard II and Abrams M1 tanks to Ukraine, Kyiv is now preparing to pressure its Western allies for F-16 fighter jets. “The next big hurdle will not be the fighter jets,” Yuriy Sak, an adviser to Ukraine’s Defense Minister...
The Jewish Press
Parshat Bo: The Bread of Freedom
The more we define ourselves as the actors rather than as the characters we play, the more our characters can actually succeed at fulfilling their unique roles in the story HaShem placed us in. “You shall safeguard the matzot, for on this very day I will have taken your legions...
The Jewish Press
Coastal Israel Rattled by 5.9 Magnitude Earthquake
Residents of Israel living along the country’s Mediterranean coast were rattled Wednesday by a 5.9-magnitude earthquake, the Israel Geological Survey said. The earthquake struck the area between Greece and Turkey in the Mediterranean Sea, with its epicenter recorded some 55 kilometers (34 miles) from Lindos, in the Greek island of Rhodes.
The Jewish Press
PA Arabs Threatening to Join Israeli Cellular Networks
Palestinian Authority (PA) Arabs are threatening to take their business to Israeli telecom companies if Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas doesn’t back down from a new tax on cellular subscriptions. Palestinian Authority cellular companies recently informed their subscribers that they would be charged one shekel monthly which would be...
The Jewish Press
Ukraine: Russian Army Using Mobile Crematoriums to Hide Losses
Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar said on Thursday that because of the current catastrophic situation, the Russian army occupying parts of his country has been forced to use mobile crematoriums to take care of the accumulating bodies of its soldiers. Hanna Maliar, 45, a Ukrainian lawyer and educator,...
The Jewish Press
Herzog in European Union for Talks, International Holocaust Remembrance Day Address
Israel’s President Isaac Herzog arrived Wednesday morning in Brussels for talks with European Union and NATO officials. The talks will precede Herzog’s address to the European Union Parliament and Holocaust survivors on Thursday, marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “I will tell the story of the Holocaust’s victims and...
The Jewish Press
Azerbaijan Security Chief Killed in Attack on Embassy in Iran
The Azerbaijani Embassy security chief in Iran was killed on Friday morning after a gunman opened fire with a Kalashnikov rifle. Two embassy guards were also wounded. The Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said the attacker broke through the guard posts and opened fire. In the video below you can see one of the guards attacking and struggling with the gunman.
The Jewish Press
Israel’s Elbit to Provide NATO with Anti-Missile Systems
Israeli defense contractor Elbit Systems announced Tuesday that it has signed a five-year in-service support contract with NATO. Under the contract, Elbit will supply the Direct Infrared Counter Measures (DIRCM) systems to equip its Multinational Multi-Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) fleet of Airbus A330 planes. The DIRCM system has the capabilities to protect larger aircraft from the threats posed by infrared-guided missiles.
The Jewish Press
The US Debt Bomb, Will It Explode? – The Tamar Yonah Show [audio]
Ukraine’s loss ratio – news you probably are NOT hearing in the western media!. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu fired newly appointed minister, Aryeh Deri, from his position. Why? And was it ‘just’?. -with guest:. Dr. Mordechai Ben-Menachem, commentator on mid-east and world issues, and author of...
The Jewish Press
Report: Holocaust Education Expanding in Africa, Arab Countries, and Where It Really Counts – Eastern Europe
The Center for the Study of Contemporary European Jewry at Tel Aviv University on Thursday published its annual report titled “For a Righteous Cause,” focusing on initiatives of governments and citizens around the world to preserve Jewish heritage, teach about the Holocaust, and combat antisemitism and racism. The report is an expression of appreciation for inspiring initiatives, encouraging similar activities, and proposing ways for further improvement.
The Jewish Press
Democracy is a Threat to Democracy
Democracy, like the polar bears, the bald eagle and the 99-cent pizza slice, is threatened. We know that’s true because the media, the least democratic body outside of North Korea, tells us this all the time. And we know that it must be true because apart from its daily panics over some political, medical, environmental or economic crisis that will later turn out to be imaginary or overblown, the media has an unbroken track record of honesty and truth that almost equals that of Bill Clinton.
