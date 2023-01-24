Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is trying to control the type of education that Florida students can receive, most recently rejecting an advanced placement course in African-American studies, claiming it was “contrary to Florida law” and “significantly lacking educational value.” The law he is referring to seems to be the "Stop Woke Act" that basically gives him the power to downplay the true racial history of America. This has impacted many educators, but there are some in the state who refuse to back down. Dr. Marvin Dunn, one of the preeminent historians in Florida, is one of those saying, "Bring it on." Professor Marvin Dunn, author of, 'A History of Florida Through Black Eyes,' joins Joy Reid to discuss.Jan. 24, 2023.

