Colorado State

CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
wnky.com

Is ‘tornado alley’ migrating toward Southeast?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The continued rise of tornado outbreaks in recent years has meteorologists seriously considering a shift in severe weather patterns. Just in the last week tornadoes have devastated parts of the Southeast including Georgia, Alabama, and most recently, Huston, Texas. WKU Meteorologist & Meteorology Professor Josh...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
kjas.com

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
iheart.com

Latest On Severe Weather Threat For Southeast Louisiana

Much of southeast Louisiana remains under an enhanced risk for severe weather Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as a front approaches the area. Forecasters at the National Weather Service New Orleans/Baton Rouge office say they expect a line of severe storms to move quickly across the area after arriving tonight and all modes of severe weather are possible, including brief tornadoes.
LOUISIANA STATE
southernillinoisnow.com

Severe weather causes destruction in southeast Texas

(NEW YORK) — Severe weather caused significant damage across southeast Texas on Tuesday, as dangerous tornadoes were confirmed. A “large and destructive” tornado was confirmed moving over Deer Park, in the Houston metro region, around 2:30 p.m. local time, the National Weather Service said. The agency later...
TEXAS STATE
9NEWS

Colorado could be below freezing for 5-straight days

DENVER — A series of arctic fronts will arrive over the weekend, bringing bitterly-cold temperatures and snow showers to Colorado. High temperatures in Denver will likely stay below freezing for five-straight days beginning Saturday with overnight lows below zero degrees. A front arrives Saturday with frigid temperatures and a...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

The cold has taken over eastern Colorado. Light snow, freezing rain and fog will come along with it

The first wave of Arctic cold has taken over eastern Colorado. You can expect light snow, freezing drizzle and fog into Saturday night. A First Alert Weather Day is posted for Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the bitter cold expected.There are two systems hitting the state this weekend one is a storm moving in from Utah that has been dumping snow in the mountains and will bring in more throughout the weekend. The second is the big Polar Plunge pushing in the Arctic cold temperatures to eastern Colorado. The two together will produce western moisture over-running dense cold air over...
COLORADO STATE
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
brproud.com

Weather Alert: Severe Weather Tuesday night

There is a risk for severe weather on Tuesday evening as a complex of thunderstorms moves through the area. There is an enhanced risk (3/5) for severe weather for most of our area and a slight risk (2/5) over the Florida Parishes and our Southwest Mississippi counties. Threats: Winds out...
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS News

Tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas

A tornado crumbled structures and cut power lines in Pasadena, Texas. In nearby Deer Park, high winds damaged a chemical plant. Meanwhile, strong winds flipped over trucks and streets flooded in parts of the Houston area. Janet Shamlian has the latest.
PASADENA, TX
WKRG News 5

Storm damage reported in the News 5 coverage area

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The WKRG News 5 First Alert Storm Team is tracking severe weather moving into the area Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. With the threat of high winds and tornadoes, storm damage is possible. News 5 is tracking the damage left in the wake of the storm. Check back for updates. Alabama […]
ALABAMA STATE
fox8live.com

Entire area in a level 3 out of 5 severe threat overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of strong to severe storms will move in Tuesday night, bringing a threat of damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall. Timing looks like 8-9pm north west and north shore, 9-11pm continued north and metro south shore. 11-1am Mississippi Gulf coast. Temperatures will continue to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

