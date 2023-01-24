ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why this Instagram famous home sold for nearly double the purchase price

A charming two-bedroom home in Long Beach, Calif. has now reached the end of a three-year revamp and is ready to embark on new adventures alongside its newest residents. The Blanco Bungalow, an Instagram-famous Spanish bungalow that oozes style and comfort — thanks to the relentless work of its former designer owner, Laura Genevieve — has recently sold for $1,010,000.
LONG BEACH, CA
Eater

Sticky Rice Restaurateur Just Opened a Soulful Thai Restaurant Hidden in Altadena

David Tewasart, the restaurateur behind three Sticky Rice locations (Highland Park, Echo Park, and Grand Central Market in Downtown) and Moon Rabbit inside Grand Central Market, quietly opened a Thai restaurant called Miya at 2470 Lake Avenue in Altadena on Friday, January 20. The restaurant, named after Tewasart’s daughter, is only taking walk-up orders for now with the takeout menu posted on the restaurant’s front door. Plans to open the dining room and to build out a back patio and sidewalk seating are in the works.
ALTADENA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The Hello Kitty Cafe Pop-up Truck Returns to SoCal

Get ready for supercute treats and merch, SoCal! The Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck is returning to SoCal over the next three weekends. The popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will stop in the following locations over the next three weekends:. Chino Hills: Saturday, Jan. 28 from 10 a.m. to 7...
CHINO HILLS, CA
tourcounsel.com

SouthBay Pavilion Mall | Shopping mall in Carson, California

Among the best malls, outlets, and shops in Long Beach, we recommend you visit SouthBay Pavilion Mall. The atmosphere of this shopping center is calm, with good spaces for walking, multiple department stores, stores, among other interesting options for shopping. Featured Shopping Stores: Ikea, Target, Old Navy, Rue 21, Burlington,...
CARSON, CA
kcrw.com

Where to find the best meat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is blessed with talented butchers and a new crop of meat markets and carnicerías. Many of them offer prime cuts that were previously difficult to come by. Journalist Lexis-Olivier Ray wrote about 11 of the best locations for L.A. Taco. Proximity is key when buying a piece...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

New location is in season at the Crenshaw Farmers’ Market

The Crenshaw Farmers’ Market serves the Angeles Mesa, Hyde Park, Leimert Park, View Park/Windsor Hills, and Baldwin Hills neighborhoods of Los Angeles. Market correspondent Gillian Ferguson speaks with Marie-Elise Recasner de Marco, who has managed the market for years and is now in its third week at its new location in front of historic Fire Station No. 54. The market experienced several moves since it opened in 2005.
LOS ANGELES, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
CALIFORNIA STATE
signalscv.com

Argument between brother and sister turns physical

An argument that broke out between a brother and a sister at California Pizza Kitchen on Newhall Ranch Road on Saturday evening turned physical — resulting in an alleged assault, according to Sgt. Matt Bengston, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Bengston said the incident...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Southern California Weather Force

FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into Tuesday

A cold storm system will move through the region, starting today and going into at least Monday evening for the most part, but hanging onto the Low Desert zones into Tuesday. This rare system will show you how diverse Southern California really is and how hard it is to forecast zones because Santa Ana Winds will be in progress at the same time rain/snow is falling in other parts so for the SCWF rain and snow maps read on for details and click any highlighted link for additional information.
