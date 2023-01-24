ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

KHOU

Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water

HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list

Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties

HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles

HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
mocomotive.com

1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston

A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
HOUSTON, TX
Houston, TX
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

