Heavy rain leaves parts of Southeast Texas dealing with high water
HOUSTON — Rain and storms moved through the Houston area Sunday, leading to high water in some parts of Harris and Montgomery counties. Just off Cypresswood Drive near Jones Road, some minor flooding was seen next to a skate park. And earlier on Sunday, in Montgomery County, dashcam video showed a post office vehicle stuck in high water.
'Shut it down': Houston organizers react to Tyre Nichols body-cam footage
Houston protestors rallied against police brutality outside the federal courthouse on Saturday.
Houston, two other Texas cities, ranked best in U.S. for downtown living
It's estimated that 2,700 apartment units are currently under construction in Houston's downtown districts.
Where to find the best skate parks in Houston for all levels to enjoy
Did you know Houston is home to one of the world's largest skate parks?
Houston, We Have a Tesla: New Industrial Facility Makes It To Texas
Tesla is reportedly planning to build a new industrial facility in Texas, in the Empire West Business Park in Brookshire, west of Houston. This project would further deepen Elon Musk’s investments in Texas – last year the billionaire moved its headquarters to Austin. Little is known about the...
Insane Footage Shows Tornado Ripping Through Texas Community
Debris can be seen flying through the air.
TX: GRANDMOTHER RIDES OUT TORNADO IN SUV
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
LIST: High water on Houston-area roads
HOUSTON — This page will be updated when severe weather causes high-water locations on Houston-area roadways.
Houston nightlife parking: Millennials, Gen Z frustrated by prices, opting to stay home
HOUSTON - The price of parking outside popular bars, lounges, and nightclubs in Houston has millennials and Gen-Z sounding off about the toll it's taking on their wallets. Could the price of parking actually be hurting businesses or the economy? FOX 26's Gabby Hart did a deep dive into the nightlife parking scene to find out.
Three Houston restaurants make Yelp's "Top Restaurants of 2023" list
Houston - Three Houston area restaurants are listed on "Yelp's Top 100 restaurants of 2023" list. This is the 10th anniversary of Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list, and they revealed this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to Yelp users. Vietwich, Crumbville, and burger-chan were...
4 Southeast Texas tornadoes confirmed in Harris, Fort Bend, Brazoria, Liberty counties
HOUSTON - Four tornadoes roared across Southeast Texas on Tuesday, leaving damage across multiple counties, the National Weather Service confirms. On the southeast side of Harris County, a strong tornado damaged homes and businesses and downed power lines. Another was confirmed to the northeast in Liberty County. The agency also confirmed two weaker tornadoes in Fort Bend County and Brazoria County.
What Houston's devastating storm system looked like from space
Satellite footage shows just how severe Tuesday's storm was.
Silver Alert issued for missing Harris County man Clarence Toles
HOUSTON - A Houston Regional Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Harris County man with Alzheimer’s disease. According to the alert, Clarence Toles, 70, was last seen around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Woodnettle Lane. Toles is believed to be driving a 2008 Chevrolet...
Was this your ticket? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Houston
DALLAS (KDAF) — While the NFL Playoffs will be without the Houston Texans and missing out on the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft, winning is still going down in H-Town in the form of the Texas Lottery. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket...
This $6.95M Tanglewood mansion features the treehouse of your dreams
The Spanish-style Tanglewood home has a view of Houston's Buffalo Bayou in the backyard.
Houston-area tornado damage causes major road closures
Tuesday's destructive weather prompted officials to close several major roads in the southeast Houston area.
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
1 dead, 3 arrested in series of overnight car crashes in Houston
A woman died after her car crashed into a tree around 1:45 a.m. Saturday on Beall and West Tidwell in northwest Houston, officials said. The driver, a Hispanic woman in her 20s, was the lone person in the car, police said. Houston police are investigating whether alcohol was involved in her veering off the road at a high speed, officials said.
9 of the best spots for food on a Texas road trip from Houston to Dallas
These delicious detours will get your motor running.
Tornado Destroys Animal Shelter as Texas Storms Wreak Havoc Near Houston
A severe storm system tore through southeast Texas, producing at least one tornado as it heads east along the Gulf Coast.
