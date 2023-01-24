Read full article on original website
Related
Eunice News
News notes
Coffee with Acadia Parish sheriff Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson invites everyone to Coffee with the Sheriff at 8 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Rice Palace in Crowley. Gibson will give an update on the Sheriff’s Office then open up a discussion time for citizens. ELTL announces spring registration The Eunice Ladies Tennis League (ELTL) spring registration is underway until Jan. 31…
gueydantoday.com
Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map
Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
St. Landry Parish looking for escaped inmate from courthouse
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is warning residents of Raymond Latrelle Howard, an escaped inmate.
Eunice News
Sedonia F. Soileau
EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sedonia F. Soileau announces her passing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, LA at the age of 94. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Reed Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis officiating.
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 26 Jarred Christian Victorian, 31, Homeless, Opelousas. Criminal trespass. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Sierra Antoinette Pickney, 36, 8900 block of Church Point Highway, Church Point. Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Marco Antonio Wheeler, 43, 2100 block of Highway…
Mother and boyfriend arrested for cruelty to a juvenile
A Lafayette couple was arrested on charges of cruelty to a juvenile when a two-year-old went to the hospital with burns on half their body.
Opelousas, Louisiana Inmate Being Sought after Escaping from Court
An inmate from St. Landry Parish escaped from the courtroom.
Eunice News
Impaired driving checkpoint scheduled for Iberia Parish
Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs…
Help needed in locating missing woman
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. — A family is asking for help in locating a missing woman. Shelia Jean Baker, 55, has been missing since Christmas, according to family.
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 25 Kendall Clark, 22, 500 block of Fuselier, Eunice. Aggravated battery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving under suspension. Brittany Moreau, 32, 1300 block of West Maple, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV. Joey Porsche, 44, 1500 block of Chanel Rd., Ventress. Contempt of court.
Lafayette couple arrested for second degree cruelty to juvenile
On January 26 Detectives with the Lafayette Police Department’s Youth Services Section received a call from a local hospital, a two-year-old female brought in with extensive burns on her body.
2023 Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Lineup Released
We are less than a month away from Fat Tuesday and of course, we've still got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.
Vermilion Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying shooter of bridge office
Detectives are investigating an aggravated criminal damage complaint that occurred on January 13, 2023. The incident occurred at 8:00 PM
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
kalb.com
Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Victim in drive-by shooting has died, Opelousas Police confirm
The woman was wounded in a shooting that happened January 16 in the 200 block of Elementary Lane. Police say she died today, and the case is now a homicide.
avoyellestoday.com
Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville
Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
Comments / 0