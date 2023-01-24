ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eunice, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Eunice News

News notes

Coffee with Acadia Parish sheriff Acadia Parish Sheriff KP Gibson invites everyone to Coffee with the Sheriff at 8 a.m. Saturday in the conference room at the Rice Palace in Crowley. Gibson will give an update on the Sheriff’s Office then open up a discussion time for citizens. ELTL announces spring registration The Eunice Ladies Tennis League (ELTL) spring registration is underway until Jan. 31…
CROWLEY, LA
gueydantoday.com

Abbeville Chief tracking shots fired on map

Abbeville Police Chief Mike Hardy is taking random gunfire seriously. He is so serious that he tracks each time random gunfire is called into the police department. Chief Hardy plots with a red pin where the gunfire was reported. If anyone was hit with a bullet, he marks the location with a yellow pin.
ABBEVILLE, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 26, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 26, 2023. Joshua Hadden Heinbach, 40, Sulphur: Contempt of court; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; loitering while drug trafficking. Jessica Lejeune Griffin, 35, Ragley: Driving on a roadway laned...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Eunice News

Sedonia F. Soileau

EUNICE-It is with heavy hearts that the family of Sedonia F. Soileau announces her passing on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at The Lodge at Lane in Zachary, LA at the age of 94. A Celebration of Life will be celebrated at 1 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Ardoin’s Funeral Home Chapel in Eunice. Burial will follow in the Reed Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis officiating.
ZACHARY, LA
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 26 Jarred Christian Victorian, 31, Homeless, Opelousas. Criminal trespass. Arrested by Opelousas Police. Sierra Antoinette Pickney, 36, 8900 block of Church Point Highway, Church Point. Bench warrant (2 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Marco Antonio Wheeler, 43, 2100 block of Highway…
Eunice News

Impaired driving checkpoint scheduled for Iberia Parish

Louisiana State Police Troop I, in partnership with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, and with assistance from Lafayette Police Department, plans to conduct an impaired driving checkpoint from 8 p.m. 4 a.m. Feb. 2 at an undisclosed location in Iberia Parish. Last year, nearly half of fatal crashes investigated statewide involved impaired drivers. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs…
IBERIA PARISH, LA
Eunice News

Eunice Police Arrests report

The following are arrests by Eunice Police. January 25 Kendall Clark, 22, 500 block of Fuselier, Eunice. Aggravated battery, aggravated flight in a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving under suspension. Brittany Moreau, 32, 1300 block of West Maple, Eunice. Possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV. Joey Porsche, 44, 1500 block of Chanel Rd., Ventress. Contempt of court.
EUNICE, LA
kalb.com

Pineville man arrested for 3 counts of 3rd-degree rape

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A man from Pineville has been arrested for three counts of third-degree rape by the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office. RPSO said its investigation into Qwantavious Markiese Russaw, 23, began on Sept. 23, 2022, when it was contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services in reference to the possible physical abuse of a one-year-old child in Rapides Parish. Russaw was named as a suspect and was arrested and booked on one count of cruelty to juveniles. On Oct. 5, he was released from jail on a $25,000 bond.
PINEVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville

Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
MARKSVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy