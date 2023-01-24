Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
NAMI Manitowoc County to Host a Mental Wellness Meeting Early Next Month
A local organization is continuing its drive toward helping those with mental health issues. The Manitowoc County Branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, better known as NAMI, has announced a Mental Wellness Meeting scheduled for early next month. The meeting will be held on February 6th at 6:00...
seehafernews.com
Above and Beyond Children’s Museum Invites the Public to 3 Sheeps Brewing Taproom Takeover
The Above and Beyond Children’s Museum is reminding residents of their 3 Sheeps Taproom Takeover fundraiser today. The money from this event will go toward helping the museum complete its renovation after their pipes burst on Christmas Day. There will be plenty of beer for the adults and activities...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
seehafernews.com
Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future
Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
seehafernews.com
Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association
A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training
The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Public Library to Host a Cooking Class for Children with a Local Chef
Chef Andrew Dunbar is returning to the Manitowoc Public Library next month for another cooking class, but this time, it’s for the kids. The head chef at Ryan on York in Manitowoc will be at the library on February 7th for two sessions focused on trail mix. Each registered...
WBAY Green Bay
Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church
Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
Finally being heard through the noise
Residents of Fox Crossing and Menasha have been dealing with construction sounds coming from Bucklin's Tree Service all hours of the night for years.
seehafernews.com
Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February
Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
UPMATTERS
Two dead in Wisconsin home, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Ranks #1 in Milk Production
The numbers are in, and Manitowoc County is once again leading the state in dairy production. We spoke with Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness who called 2022 a great year for milk production, especially locally. She said that last year, cows in Manitowoc County produced the most out of...
seehafernews.com
50 Years of Serving Others Through Music
Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
seehafernews.com
Small Hepatitis A Outbreak Reported in Sheboygan County
The Sheboygan County Division of Public Heath has announced that they are investigating a small outbreak of Hepatitis A. Much like during the COVID pandemic, contract tracing has been done for the five people with the virus, and everyone they contacted has been offed the Hepatitis A vaccine. The virus...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Area School District Removes Three Controversial Books from South High Library
Following complaints from citizens, the Sheboygan Area School District has removed three books from the Sheboygan South High School Library. Many people had attended Monday evening’s School Board meeting with the intention of demanding action, but Board President Mary Lynne Donohue told them that it was already done. She...
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records
Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc United Falls in Hard Hitting Contest in Sheboygan
Both teams were throwing their bodies around last night in Sheboygan as the host team beat Manitowoc United 4-3. Sheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the first period, but a Derek Bailey shot found the back of the net with just 10 seconds left in the period to keep Manitowoc in it.
