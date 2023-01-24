ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc County, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Bishop Ricken Issues Decree on St. Boniface Church Future

Green Bay Catholic Bishop David Ricken has issued a new decree related to the future use of Manitowoc’s oldest catholic church. St. Boniface at South 10th and Marshall Streets has not been used for regularly scheduled masses in 18 years, following the merger of 6 parishes into St. Francis of Assisi Parish on July 1st, 2005.
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Local Builder Named President of Wisconsin Builders Association

A local construction expert has been named the leader of a statewide organization. Mike Howe, the owner of Mike Howe Builders, has been named the president of the Wisconsin Builders Association. Howe has been responsible for many projects in the Manitowoc area, including the revamping of the former Strand Theater...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc Eagles to Host AED and CPR Training

The Manitowoc Eagles Club has announced that they will be holding an AED and CPR training session next month. The event will be held at the Eagles Club, located at 823 Hamilton Street on Saturday, February 11th. The Manitowoc Fire Department will be on hand to teach people how to...
MANITOWOC, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Vigil for crash victims at Fond du Lac church

Community holds hands at vigil for crash victims in Fond du Lac. The Fox Valley Housing Coalition looks in parks, doorways and under bridges, conducting an annual survey of the homeless. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police Department. Updated: 5 hours ago. Suspicious package sent to Green Bay Police...
FOND DU LAC, WI
seehafernews.com

Roncalli Catholic Schools to Host Elementary School Preview Event in February

Parents of young children that are trying to figure out which elementary school they wish to enroll their young ones in are being encouraged to attend a Roncalli Elementary School Preview Event early next month. The preview event will be held on February 2nd at Roncalli Elementary School, located at...
seehafernews.com

Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees

This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Ranks #1 in Milk Production

The numbers are in, and Manitowoc County is once again leading the state in dairy production. We spoke with Manitowoc County Ag Educator Angie Ulness who called 2022 a great year for milk production, especially locally. She said that last year, cows in Manitowoc County produced the most out of...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

50 Years of Serving Others Through Music

Fritz and Mary Schuler have spent the past half-century performing music and selling or repairing musical instruments at their store, called Golden Ring Music and Folklore Center. During an interview with the Schuler’s at their 1003 Washington Street location, Fritz explained they started their journey in the summer of 1972...
MANITOWOC, WI
seehafernews.com

Small Hepatitis A Outbreak Reported in Sheboygan County

The Sheboygan County Division of Public Heath has announced that they are investigating a small outbreak of Hepatitis A. Much like during the COVID pandemic, contract tracing has been done for the five people with the virus, and everyone they contacted has been offed the Hepatitis A vaccine. The virus...
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc County Criminal Court Records

Nicolas W. Truett, 21, Stanley, possess firearm-convicted as a repeater of a felony on 4/23/22, Guilty due to no contest plea, The defendant is sentenced to the Wisconsin State Prison System for four (4)years. Two (2) years initial confinement followed by two (2) years extended supervision. Concurrent with 21CF33. Conditions of extended supervision: 1) Assessment, treatment, counseling as deemed appropriate by the Department’s assessment process; 2) Maintain absolute sobriety except for prescription medication taken as prescribed; 3) Submit to random urine screens and pay for the same; 4) Maintain full-time employment, schooling, job search or combination; 5) Pay court costs; 6) Pay supervision fees in an amount to be determined by DOC; 7) Submit to DNA sample. The Court finds that the defendant is eligible for the Substance Abuse Program and Challenge Incarceration Program.
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc United Falls in Hard Hitting Contest in Sheboygan

Both teams were throwing their bodies around last night in Sheboygan as the host team beat Manitowoc United 4-3. Sheboygan jumped out to a 2-0 lead 11 minutes into the first period, but a Derek Bailey shot found the back of the net with just 10 seconds left in the period to keep Manitowoc in it.
SHEBOYGAN, WI

