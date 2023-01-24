Read full article on original website
kjas.com
KLTV
JaccBoyWorld gang member pleads guilty to murder of Lufkin teen
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - An accused member of the Lufkin-affiliated gang JaccBoyWorld pleaded guilty to murder and multiple other charges in an Angelina County court on Friday. D’Corian Haywood, 21, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to charges of murder, deadly conduct, and three counts of evading arrest. Haywood is one of three people charged in the Jan. 18, 2022 shooting death of Damarion Glenn. Others indicted are Zaccheuas Albro and Lazarian Roberson, both of Lufkin.
Newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff turns Facebook comments back on, citing freedom of speech
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – The newly appointed Angelina County Sheriff Tom Selman made the decision on Friday to turn the comments on the department’s Facebook page back on after they were turned off in August. “Sheriff Tom Selman believes the people’s right to freedom of speech shall not be infringed,” the department’s Facebook admin said. […]
kjas.com
Stolen items still being recovered after crime ring cracked
Jasper County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Scotty Duncan said Wednesday that numerous stolen items are still being recovered after deputies recently cracked a crime ring that had been operating in this area. According to Duncan, some of the latest discoveries included stolen engines, tools, and even a travel trailer.
kjas.com
Sheriff receives grant from Jasper Hospital District
Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman received a check from the Jasper Hospital District on Thursday to help with medical care for inmates within the Jasper County Jail. The action comes following a recent decision by the board of directors of the hospital district to continue to assist the sheriff's department.
KTBS
Owner of abandoned pit bulls arrested by Florien police
FLORIEN, La. -- Florien police have arrested the owner of two pit pull dogs that were left chained and starving on an empty lot. Tajarez Jushun White, 30, is charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. He's still in the Sabine Parish Detention Center. Florien police partnered with the...
kjas.com
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Jan 26th, 2023
Deaths – 201 (Was 201 on 01/19/23) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Jan 26th, 2023:. Brookeland – 3 (Was 2 on 01/19/23) Jasper – 10 (Was 12 on 01/19/23) Kirbyville – 6 (Was 6 on 01/19/23) Buna – 1 (Was 9 on 01/19/23)
kjas.com
TCSO receives two AED’s, JCSO will soon receive six
The Tyler County Sheriff’s Department has received a donation of two automated external defibrillator devices, commonly known as “AED’s”. Sheriff Bryan Weatherford and his staff accepted the devices, which were donated by the Tyler County Hospital District. An AED is a portable battery powered device which...
scttx.com
Sheriff Windham Reports Arrest of Miller
On December 21, 2022 Shelby County deputies took a theft report for a property located on County Road 2571 in Shelbyville. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office CID Investigator Aaron Jones began investigating the case. Investigator Jones followed up on several leads in regards to the property that was stolen and after a one-month investigation, was able to recover a large number of the items.
ktalnews.com
17 arrested in Natchitoches on firearms, drug charges
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – More than a dozen people are facing charges after a new unit targeting violent crime in Natchitoches seized multiple firearms and drugs over the last week. Natchitoches police say members of the ACTION Unit arrested 17 people during their first week in service. The unit...
KLTV
Diboll police release name of suspect, victim in Friday fatal shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - The Diboll Police Department has released the names of the people involved in a deadly Friday morning shooting. According Diboll Chief of Police Michael Skillern, Osvaldo Madera, 18, was shot and killed by Diego Gardea, 18, at around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street.
Angelina County appoints new sheriff after Sanches’ 10-year tenure
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A new sheriff was appointed during the Angelina County Commissioners Court on Tuesday. Angelina County Precinct 1 Constable Tom Selman was unanimously selected to fill the position after long-time sheriff Greg Sanches announced his retirement in December. “I promise to work hard for the people of Angelina County,” Selman said. […]
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Lightning Strike Damages Carthage (TX) Police, Fire Equipment
A recent lightning strike on the old radio tower at the Carthage Police and Fire Department building damaged several thousand dollars’ worth of equipment, city officials told commissioners Monday, PanolaWatchman.com reported. A fire official, giving his quarterly update at the city commission meeting, said the old tower at the...
KTBS
DeSoto Parish highway closed following deadly multi-vehicle crash
MANSFIELD, La. -- All four lanes of U.S. Highway 171 south of Benson are closed following a multi-vehicle crash that's left at least one person dead and three others injured. The crash involved a log truck, a DOTD asphalt truck and a third passenger vehicle. DOTD employees reportedly were in the area making repairs to the highway.
scttx.com
U.S. 59 in Timpson at Garrison Street Scene of Two-vehicle Crash
January 25, 2023 - U.S. Highway 59 in Timpson was the scene of a major two-vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a truck-tractor on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. When emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the crash, the truck-tractor was parked on the northbound shoulder and the passenger car was in the middle of the northbound traffic lanes just near Garrison Street.
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
kjas.com
Tyler Dozier to perform at Jasper County Area Go-Texan BBQ Cook-off in Silsbee
Spurger country music artist Tyler Dozier will be performing Friday evening and George Dearborne will be performing Saturday evening at Honky Tonk Texas on the Highway 96 Loop in Silsbee as the venue hosts the Jasper County Area Go Texan BBQ Cook-off. SCHEDULE OF EVENTS. Fri, Jan 27th. 7:00pm –...
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
a-z-animals.com
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Texas
Toledo Bend Reservoir is the largest man-made lake in Texas. The reservoir was formed in 1969 by building the Toledo Bend Dam on the Sabine River. This massive lake located on the Texas and Louisiana border covers 185,000 acres. It is the largest lake in the southern United States and the fifth largest in the country.
Newton lightning strike survivor speaks out after being struck during Tuesday's storms
NEWTON, Texas — A Newton man is grateful to be alive after being struck by lightning during Tuesday's severe weather. Dale Dean's lumber truck got stuck in a rural area along FM 1414. Dean has hauled timber for 16 years and says Tuesday started like any other. "All that...
