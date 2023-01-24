ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WKRN

Tennessee city lands on Forbes list of top travel spots in 2023

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY/WKRN) — A riverside city in Tennessee, a wildlife refuge in Georgia, and a Utah national park hotspot have made it onto Forbes Advisor’s list of “Best Places to Travel In 2023.”. Forbes Advisor editors and writers compiled the list of 50 hot global destinations...
TENNESSEE STATE
BBC

Tennessee official 'sickened' by footage of Tyre Nichols arrest

David Rausch, director of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has said that he has seen "appalling" bodycam footage of police stopping a man for reckless driving. The driver Tyre Nichols, 29, was stopped in Memphis on 7 January for reckless driving and died three days later. Five former police officers have been charged with second-degree murder.
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release

Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video …. Increased security measures ahead of Nichols video release. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. Viewer discretion is advised. Police release video of officers beating Tyre Nichols. State rests case after arguing nurse’s shooting was …. State rests case after...
NASHVILLE, TN
Beth Torres

Tennessee $4 million lottery ticket sold at grocery store

An extra dollar is turning into millions for a lucky shopper in Tennessee. Whoever purchased the lucky Mega Millions ticket for the Tennessee Lottery drawing held on Friday, January 20, 2023, added the extra dollar to make it a “Megaplier” ticket. This had the delightful effect of turning a $1,000,000 winner into a $4,000,000 “Mega” winner.
TENNESSEE STATE

