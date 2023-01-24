ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Tanith Barnhill
5d ago

goodwill worker here: half of this is untrue, at least at my location. for accurate and up to date info for your nearest location, check the website or give them a call! don't rely on random articles!

WASHINGTON STATE
Ty D.

Washington State Takes Steps to Combat Poverty with Basic Income Program: Bill Proposes Monthly Payments of up to $2,100

A new bill has been introduced in Washington state which aims to provide an evergreen basic income pilot program for those in need. This legislation is aimed at helping residents support essential needs, with an emphasis on rent. The bill would give eligible Washington residents monthly payments that equal 100 percent of the fair market rent for a two-bedroom unit, which ranges between $892 to $2,199 depending on the area.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Landlords Object as Washington Bills Seek to Cap Rent Hikes and Register Rentals

As high housing costs chip away at Washington renters' paychecks, state lawmakers are considering a sweeping array of policy fixes. Along with proposals to allow denser development, lawmakers are considering a slew of landlord-tenant bills that would cap rent hikes, require more advanced notice of big rent increases and make other changes that they say offer an immediate response to a top concern among constituents struggling to stay housed.
WASHINGTON STATE
southarkansassun.com

Up To $2,200 Monthly Payments For 24 Months In Washington

Residents of Washington will be receiving up to $2,200 in monthly payments for 24 months. These monthly payments are due to the state’s Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. As stated in an article in House Democrats, the House Bill 1045 was introduced by State Representative Liz Berry of Washington. This House Bill is expected to establish an Evergreen Basic Income Pilot program. This program in turn will help residents of Washington with their basic needs, especially with rent, housing, food, and healthcare.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Washington Republican activists look for ways to make gains in two years

(The Center Square) – The Republican reaction to the recent midterm elections in Washington state might be called philosophical, if the annual gathering of activists in Ocean Shores is a good indicator. “There are no permanent victories or defeats when it comes to politics,” state Senate Republican Leader John Braun, Centralia, told Roanoke attendees in the banquet hall of the 29,000 square foot convention center. His Republican counterpart in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
lakechelannow.com

Community Health Network of Washington Receives $1 Million Digital Navigator Grant

Initiative to provide regionally and culturally specific digital navigation resources, services to Chelan, Douglas, Grant, and Okanogan Counties. Community Health Network of Washington (CHNW) announced today it has been awarded a $1 million Digital Navigator grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Office of Broadband to launch the North Central Washington Digital Equity Initiative, expanding its efforts to bridge the digital divide in North Central Washington. CHNW is the parent of the not-for-profit insurance carrier Community Health Plan of Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
knkx.org

Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code

SEATTLE (AP) — An effort to balance what is considered the nation's most regressive state tax code came before the Washington Supreme Court on Thursday, with justices hearing arguments about whether they should overturn a prohibition on income taxes that dates to the 1930s. Washington is one of nine...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Could Turning on Red Become Illegal In Washington State?

Turning right on red at an intersection is second nature to most drivers. Under Washington State Law it is legal to turn on red (after you come to a complete stop) in all but three circumstances described in WAC 468-95-250. In layman's terms... you can turn on red unless a sign is posted specifically prohibiting it, a Pedestrian is in the crosswalk, or traffic is coming from the other direction . That could soon change.
WASHINGTON STATE
Tri-City Herald

WA Democrats choose new party leader; GOP stands pat with its leadership

The Washington State Democratic Party chose Shasti Conrad, the former leader of the King County Democrats, as its new chair Saturday morning. Conrad, 38, a political consultant, ran unopposed, with the support of Gov. Jay Inslee, both of Washington’s Democratic U.S. senators, most of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation and a passel of other elected Democrats.
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Surprise! Saturday Snow in Tri-Cities and Most of Washington

I hope you haven't taken your winter snow tires off your car yet because winter is not over in Tri-Cities!. Maybe you are expecting snow this weekend but I wasn't. Now the forecast for Saturday calls for snow and high wind over large parts of Washington State, but how strong will this storm be? You can see from the collection of Washington State city forecasts below, snow and wind will be everywhere.
WASHINGTON STATE
97 Rock

Is Tri-Cities Homeless Rate Growing Faster Than Washington State?

You can see it almost everywhere you travel around the Tri-Cities. Our homeless problem is growing fast, but what is the cause?. I see it illustrated on multiple street corners I drive by every day and I know I am not the only one that notices. The Tri-Cities homeless problem is getting worse and it is happening quickly. There are at least 4,000 homeless in the Tri-Cities area and that number is growing according to the Homeless Management Information System. A recent study has identified some of the reasons why the Tri-Cities homeless problem is growing faster than the rest of Washington State as a whole.
WASHINGTON STATE
Aneka Duncan

Americans Could Get Between $900 and $2,200 - Would You Qualify?

Residents of Washington could get as much as $2,200 in monthly payments from a new pilot program. House Bill 1045 was introduced by Liz Berry, a Washington state Representative. This Bill would support the establishment of a basic income pilot program. The purpose of the program is to assist residents with essential needs, with the main focus being on rent. She made the following statement. (source)
WASHINGTON STATE
nwcitizen.com

Public Banking Bill Introduced In Olympia

On January 27th, Senator Patty Kuderer (D) of the 48th Legislative District introduced public banking bill SB 5509 to create a Washington state public infrastructure bank. Last year, a similar bill was close to being passed by the legislature but the bill “timed out” as the legislative session ended without final action. The bill faces its first test at a meeting of the Senate Committee on Business, Financial Services, Gaming & Trade to be held at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31st.
OLYMPIA, WA
