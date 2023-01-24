Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
buckrail.com
Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival opens poster design contest
TETON VALLEY, Idaho — The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is already in the planning stages and a search is on for the winning design to be featured on the event poster. The Greater Yellowstone Crane Festival is held to celebrate the annual migration of Sandhill Cranes through Teton Valley. This year’s festival will be on September 20-23.
buckrail.com
Jackson Hole skier grabs third at the Freeride Junior World Championships
JACKSON, Wyo. — Sixteen-year-old Jackson local, Wyatt Gentry finished third in the Freeride Junior World Championships (FJWC) this past Tuesday in Kappl, Austria. The FJWC is a one-day event for male and female skiers and snowboarders aged 15-18. Each year the International Freeskiers Association (IFSA) invites Region 2 (U.S., Canada and South America) riders based on past year’s results, age restrictions and a national representation quota. This year the event was held at Quellspitze, an 11,106-foot peak in the Austrian Alps. The competition was broadcasted live and can now be found on Youtube.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Annual sled dog race kicks off in Jackson
JACKSON, Wyo. — The annual Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race kicked off last night, Jan. 27 at the Jackson Town Square. The ceremonial start began at 6:30 p.m. with teams taking off two at a time down the snow track on Broadway. Junior mushers joined competitors on their sleds, tucked into the bags. This is the 28th running of the race, considered the premier event in sled dog sports.
buckrail.com
Pet of the Week: Meet Matthew
DRIGGS, Idaho — Well, allllright allllright allllright, we’ve got a Golden Globe Goldeny Doodle, available for adoption!. Meet Matthew McConaughy, a young male doodley-dude who is a total leader of a (brat) pack. This devilishly handsome hound is a friend to other dogs and people. He’s smart, athletic, and doesn’t have a bad side for the camera.
buckrail.com
Stage Stop Race prep prompts road closures in town
JACKSON, Wyo. — The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is back for its 28th year tonight with a ceremonial start on Jackson’s Town Square at 6:30 p.m. This morning, the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department began racecourse construction which will have an impact on road accessibility in and around town. The public should expect to see the Streets Division hauling in snow to supplement existing snow on roadways, then grading and smoothing the snow against the curbs to form the course.
buckrail.com
19 local students make UW President’s Honor Roll
LARAMIE, Wyo. — The University of Wyoming (UW) has released the President’s Honor Roll for the 2022 fall semester. Nineteen students from Teton County made the list. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
buckrail.com
SNAPPED: Boom! Avy mitigation underway on Teton Pass
WILSON, Wyo. — Avalanche mitigation is currently underway on Teton Pass. The Wyoming Department of Transporation (WYDOT) issued a closure of the Pass at 2 p.m. today. As of 3:45 p.m. crews are still conducting avalanche control. In the winter months, WYDOT avalanche technicians work to keep roads open...
buckrail.com
Midday closure on Teton Pass tomorrow
WILSON, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) has scheduled a closure of Teton Pass for tomorrow, Friday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. for avalanche control. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure. No parking at the summit of Teton Pass...
buckrail.com
Radon Awareness Week, TCHD offering radon test kits
JACKSON, Wyo. — This week is Radon Awareness Week and the Teton County Health Department is reminding the public that they can test their residence, office, or rental space for radon for a low cost. Short-term radon test kits are available for $10 at the Teton County Health Department,...
Comments / 0