JACKSON, Wyo. — The Pedigree Stage Stop Sled Dog Race is back for its 28th year tonight with a ceremonial start on Jackson’s Town Square at 6:30 p.m. This morning, the Town of Jackson’s Public Works Department began racecourse construction which will have an impact on road accessibility in and around town. The public should expect to see the Streets Division hauling in snow to supplement existing snow on roadways, then grading and smoothing the snow against the curbs to form the course.

JACKSON, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO