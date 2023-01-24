ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellesley, MA

The Swellesley Report

Live music coming to Wellesley’s Lockheart Restaurant

There are numerous unique things about the Lockheart Restaurant, from its southwestern theme to its location next to the Wellesley Square fire station. Now add live acoustic music on Friday nights to that list, with plans to start on Feb. 3, from 8-11pm. Regular live music at a Wellesley restaurants—now...
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

State to Wellesley: Not so fast on mediation over school contract

The Wellesley School Committee issued an update on Saturday regarding its labor negotiations with the Wellesley Educators Association. With negotiations stalled, the School Committee has sought mediation through the state. “Late Friday afternoon, we received a letter from the Department of Labor Relations (DLR) regarding the petition to enter mediation...
WELLESLEY, MA
The Swellesley Report

Friday is letters to the editor day in Wellesley

The Swellesley Report accepts letters to the editor. Letters must be of general local community interest and must be signed. Community shout-outs are also accepted and encouraged. For example, a non-profit may thank an organization for a donation received. See this week’s letters to the editor, which cover a Wellesley...
WELLESLEY, MA

