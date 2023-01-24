Mississippi College offers scholarship for Chick-fil-A employees in state

CLINTON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A new agreement between Mississippi College and Chick-fil-A (CFA) will provide savings for CFA workers in Mississippi who attend the university in Clinton.

According to the statewide partnership, MC will offer qualified undergraduate commuters who work at Chick-fil-A restaurants a minimum guaranteed tuition scholarship of 65 percent and CFA employees who are students in adult, graduate, and online degree programs at MC a minimum scholarship of 20 percent.

The MC-CFA scholarship is open to any individual, including his or her immediately family member, employed in good standing at a Chick-fil-A restaurant within the boundaries of the state.

Dr. Marcelo Eduardo, dean of the School of Business at MC, played a role in developing the relationship, and said the agreement will positively impact Mississippi.

“We are excited to partner with CFA Metro Area Operators to facilitate the college education of their workforces,” Eduardo said. “Through this program, those students currently working and going to college – or contemplating doing so – now have an opportunity to do both through a significant scholarship to Mississippi College.”

