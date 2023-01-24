Read full article on original website
Zuccarello, Wild recover for OT victory against Flyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Mats Zuccarello scored at 2:08 of overtime, and the Minnesota Wild recovered for a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Zuccarello, who also had an assist, won it when he skated with the puck into the offensive zone, slid the...
Final Buzzer: Margin Call
Kraken score first, then slip to 3-1 deficit end of first period. Seattle cuts lead to one-goal late but Flames get it back to two-goal cushion within 64 seconds in eventual 5-2 final. January 28, 2023. The Kraken kept this divisional game close after a Calgary three-goal outburst in the...
Mailbag #51: Jalen Chatfield
RALEIGH, NC. - With six points in his last seven games, there are few defensemen in the NHL hotter than Jalen Chatfield. In fact, only Cale Makar and Dougie Hamilton have scored more goals since December 22. This week the Canes' defender took the time to answer your questions. (Please...
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Wild
MINNESOTA - Dylan Cozens and Mattias Samuelsson will be game-time decisions for the Sabres when they wrap up their four-game road trip tonight against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center. Samuelsson did not play against Winnipeg on Thursday due to a lower-body injury. Cozens left the game in the...
Preview: Ducks Host Coyotes on Women in Sports Night at Honda Center
The Ducks are back on home ice to host a special night at Honda Center, taking on the Arizona Coyotes on the inaugural Women in Sports Night. PUCK DROP: 7:30 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER | GET TICKETS. The night will celebrate trailblazers...
Updates from practice in Montreal - Jan. 27
MONTREAL -- The Habs practiced at the Bell Centre on Friday before leaving for Ottawa. Here are the players that particpated in this morning's practice:. 17 - Josh Anderson 6 - Chris Wideman 34 - Jake Allen. 32 - Rem Pitlick 8 - Mike Matheson 35 - Sam Montembeault. 49...
CAVENDISH FARMS REPORT - 28.01.23
The Wranglers had their four-game winning streak snapped in overtime on Wednesday against the Ontario Reign, but despite the setback, it's still been a productive stretch for the Wranglers who have picked up nine of a possible 10 points in their last five games. (4-0-1). Calgary picked up three wins...
Recap: Lightning 3, Bruins 2
The Lightning matched a franchise record with their 11th-consecutive home victory on Thursday night. To make the feat even more impressive, Tampa Bay got it done with a gutsy 3-2 victory over the League-leading Bruins. Victor Hedman broke a 2-2 tie with the winning goal in the third period to...
RECAP: Reinhart's OT winner sends Panthers into break full of confidence
SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are very much alive. After Aleksander Barkov scored the game-tying goal with only three seconds left in the third period, Sam Reinhart buried the game-winning goal just 17 seconds into overtime to lift the Panthers to a thrilling 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins at FLA Live Arena on Saturday.
Preview: Blues at Avalanche
BLUES The St. Louis Blues took one of the more difficult losses of the season on Thursday, falling 5-0 to the seventh-place Arizona Coyotes at the start of a three-game road trip against division opponents. Justin Faulk scored an early goal, though it was waved off due to goaltender interference;...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLACKHAWKS
Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. Chicago. The Flames look to pick up their third straight win with a battle against the Chicago Blackhawks tonight at the Scotiabank Saddledome to wrap up a four-game homestand. Calgary held an optional morning skate with tonight's projected lineup based off the...
Seider's dad hypes up crowd during mentors' road trip
Red Wings defenseman's father cheers on son against Canadiens. Moritz Seider's dad was the life of the party on Thursday. Kay Seider hyped up the Detroit Red Wings suite while watching the team take on the Montreal Canadiens at the Bell Centre. The Red Wings defenseman's father was giving out...
Forsberg, Senators shut out Canadiens for 3rd straight win
Claude Giroux tallied two goals, Alex DeBrincat, Mathieu Joseph and Derick Brassard scored, leading the Senators to a 5-0 win. "Forsberg, he was the best player," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "I don't know what the chances are, but they had lots in the first period. They had some posts. And that's expected, maybe [on a] back to back we're a little flat coming out, but I thought as the game went on we got to the net a bit and we got some turnovers."
Golden Knights Suffer 2-1 OT Loss to Islanders
The Vegas Golden Knights (29-18-4) were defeated by the New York Islanders (25-22-5), 2-1, in overtime on Saturday night at UBS Arena. After a scoreless first period, Anders Lee put the Islanders up 1-0 in the middle frame. William Carrier then tied things up 1-1 with four minutes remaining in the second. After another scoreless period in the third, Mathew Barzal scored the overtime winner for New York. Logan Thompson stopped 35 out of 37 shots.
Final Buzzer: 'Eeli' of a Month
Kraken outlasts Columbus in 3-1 final with Eeli Tolvanen insurance goal allowing for fans and team to breathe. Seattle finishes its January schedule in first place with 62 points. 5:45 AM. In mid-December, the Kraken hockey operations group put in a waiver claim for Nashville forward Eeli Tolvanen, a former...
LA Kings @ Florida Panthers: How to Watch
What you need to know ahead of the game against the Florida Panthers:. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Panthers: 23 - 21 - 6 (52 pts) Kings: 27 - 17 - 6 (56 pts) Tonight marks the first game of the Kings' seventh set of back-to-backs this season. Prior to this weekend, the team is 6-3-3 in back-to-backs (4-2-0 in the first game, 2-1-3 in the second).
SAY WHAT - 'PUTTING SOME GOOD WORK IN'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Blackhawks. "I'm excited. I've been working hard this past month. Maybe doesn't seem it like sometimes you guys (when I'm) not playing, but I've been putting some good work in and just ready to take advantage of it tonight."
The Wrap: Schmaltz Nets Hat Trick as Vejmelka Blanks Blues
Arizona has one game remaining before the All-Star Break. Nick Schmaltz couldn't remember the last time he recorded a hat trick at any level of hockey. His first-career NHL hatty, though, was simply unforgettable. Schmaltz recorded a natural hat trick, Karel Vejmelka made 33 saves to earn his third shutout...
NHL Buzz: Brodie expected to return for Maple Leafs on Sunday
Wilson out next two games for Capitals; Talbot sidelined until after All-Star break for Senators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. TJ Brodie is expected to return for the Maple Leafs when they face the Washington Capitals on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NHLN, TSN4, NBCSWA, SN NOW, ESPN+).
Devils Face Dallas For Final Game Before Break | PREVIEW
New Jersey is looking to split the series against the Stars after losing at home in December to Dallas. The Devils are in Dallas taking on the Stars in New Jersey's final game before the All-Star break. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Game...
