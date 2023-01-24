ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wfmd.com

Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday

All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
FREDERICK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl

Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful — and often deadly — drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will...
CLARKSBURG, MD
DC News Now

Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill

MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Magruder High School

Antisemitic graffiti was found on a desk today at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School at 5939 Muncaster Mill Rd in Derwood. This is the fourth time in the past week that antisemitic graffiti was found at a Montgomery County Public School, as over the weekend, MCPS sent out a message alerting the community that drawings of swastikas were recently found on desks at at three separate MCPS schools. Magruder Principal Dr. Leroy C. Evans sent the following message to Magruder students and families:
DERWOOD, MD
WUSA9

DC teacher one of 5 finalists for national teacher award

WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 2023 Teacher of the Year is not only being recognized by the District - he has now been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Jermar “Coach” Rountree is a pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education teacher...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Silver Spring elementary school teacher surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award

WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Silver Spring, Maryland third grade teacher Dion Jones who one the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Eileen and Britt sat down with Dion to see how life has changed after winning $25,000. Stephanie Bishop, Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards and an award recipient herself, joined the conversation to explain what made Dion stick out among the nominees.
SILVER SPRING, MD
thecampuscurrent.com

Students talk parking problems

“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
fox5dc.com

System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors

Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday

Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Riley Nelson had accepted a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Maryland before last season and then led the Clarksburg High girls basketball team to the 2022 Maryland 4A championship game. This year, she took on a new challenge, transferring to the Bullis School and taking on some...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery

Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
ROCKVILLE, MD
rockvillenights.com

Rent stabilization rally set for January 30 in Rockville

A rally to support passage of a rent stabilization law in Montgomery County has been scheduled for this Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM in front of the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville. "The Rent is Too Damn High" is being sponsored by the Maryland Poor People's Campaign, and the UFCW Local 1994 union, who say some on the County Council are trying to block efforts to make rent stabilization part of changes to housing policy in the county.
ROCKVILLE, MD
tysonsreporter.com

McLean Chocolate Festival is back for 11th year this Sunday

The Rotary Club of McLean will peer back into the colonial era this weekend for its 11th annual chocolate festival. Set to return this Sunday (Jan. 29), the McLean Chocolate Festival will feature a colonial America chocolate-making demonstration, along with vendors, free entertainment and children’s games. The demo is being presented by American Heritage, a brand of locally headquartered candy maker Mars Inc.
MCLEAN, VA

