Read full article on original website
Related
wfmd.com
Waverley Elementary School Placed On Secure Status On Thursday
All students and staff were safe at the time. (Photo from Frederick County Public Schools) Frederick, Md (KM) There was an incident on Thursday afternoon at Waverley Elementary School while students were being dismissed for the day. Frederick County Public Schools says a person with mental health issues entered the building without authorization That person was escorted out of the building which was placed on secured status.
mymcmedia.org
Hundreds Attend Family Forum on Fentanyl
Clarksburg High School hosted a Family Forum on Fentanyl on Saturday, Jan. 28. Hundreds of parents, students and educators filled the folding chairs in the school cafeteria to learn more about the powerful — and often deadly — drug. Principal Edward Owusu welcomed the crowd to what will...
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
Shrinking school zones? Parents, students react to new bill
MARYLAND (DC News Now) — A bill introduced in the Maryland General Assembly could reduce the area around schools where drivers must slow down. The legislation would impact schools statewide and some parents and students disagree with the move. Maryland Senate Bill 0011 proposes a reduction in the size of the school zone where drivers […]
mocoshow.com
Antisemitic Graffiti Found at Magruder High School
Antisemitic graffiti was found on a desk today at Colonel Zadok Magruder High School at 5939 Muncaster Mill Rd in Derwood. This is the fourth time in the past week that antisemitic graffiti was found at a Montgomery County Public School, as over the weekend, MCPS sent out a message alerting the community that drawings of swastikas were recently found on desks at at three separate MCPS schools. Magruder Principal Dr. Leroy C. Evans sent the following message to Magruder students and families:
dcnewsnow.com
Schools alert families about man following students in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Some public schools sent messages to their respective families letting them know about incidents in which people followed elementary school students. The principal of Chevy Chase Elementary School sent a letter dated Jan. 25 to the school community. The letter said that...
DC teacher one of 5 finalists for national teacher award
WASHINGTON — D.C.'s 2023 Teacher of the Year is not only being recognized by the District - he has now been selected as one of five finalists for the 2023 National Teacher of the Year. Jermar “Coach” Rountree is a pre-K to eighth grade health and physical education teacher...
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
WJLA
Silver Spring elementary school teacher surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award
WASHINGTON (7NEWS) — It was the surprise of a lifetime for Silver Spring, Maryland third grade teacher Dion Jones who one the prestigious Milken Educator Award. Eileen and Britt sat down with Dion to see how life has changed after winning $25,000. Stephanie Bishop, Vice President of the Milken Educator Awards and an award recipient herself, joined the conversation to explain what made Dion stick out among the nominees.
thecampuscurrent.com
Students talk parking problems
“Oh boy, they’re assholes,” second-year transfer studies student Tristan Comba said about student drivers in the AACC parking lots. “It’s like they have road rage. They’re impatient. They don’t pay attention to their surroundings. They just don’t care.”. Comba isn’t the only student...
fox5dc.com
System error impacting graduation for some PGCPS high school seniors
Graduation could be on the line for some high school seniors in Prince George's County. The school district says a system error is to blame and now they're asking students to take a last-minute course - halfway into the school year. Our FOX 5 reporter Nana-Sentuo Bonsu is in Upper Marlboro with more from a family who is asking the school district to do the right thing.
mymcmedia.org
Renters’ Alliance to Resume In-Person Meetings Sunday
Sunday’s Renters’ Alliance community meeting will be held in-person, something that has not happened since the start of the pandemic. In an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, Renters’ Alliance has conducted meetings virtually. The Renters’ Alliance is a non-profit, formed in 2010, works to advance...
Volunteers Needed to Bake Birthday Cakes for Children in Loudoun Community
Birthday cakes are something that many of us take for granted. Unfortunately, there are children who've never experienced the joy of a birthday cake on their special day. One local organization is voluntarily making birthday cakes for children who otherwise wouldn't have one. More volunteers are needed to meet demand, however.
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Riley Nelson had accepted a scholarship to play basketball at the University of Maryland before last season and then led the Clarksburg High girls basketball team to the 2022 Maryland 4A championship game. This year, she took on a new challenge, transferring to the Bullis School and taking on some...
mymcmedia.org
3 Richard Montgomery High School Juveniles Charged with Robbery
Three juveniles were charged with robbery following an assault at Richard Montgomery High School that led to a lockdown of the school on Jan. 13. Rockville City Police went to the high school after learning of an assault inside the school and a possible handgun displayed off school property. An...
rockvillenights.com
Rent stabilization rally set for January 30 in Rockville
A rally to support passage of a rent stabilization law in Montgomery County has been scheduled for this Monday, January 30, 2023 at 12:30 PM in front of the Montgomery County Council Building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville. "The Rent is Too Damn High" is being sponsored by the Maryland Poor People's Campaign, and the UFCW Local 1994 union, who say some on the County Council are trying to block efforts to make rent stabilization part of changes to housing policy in the county.
Two high school seniors in northern Virginia among the top 40 finalists in the nation's most prestigious science competition
WASHINGTON — Two teens in northern Virginia have been named among the top finalists for the Nation's oldest and most prestigious science and math competition for high school seniors. On Wednesday, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Society for Science announced the Top 40 finalists in this year's Regeneron Science Talent Search.
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Purchases $50,000 Winning Scratch-Off at Rockville 7-Eleven
A Gaithersburg woman won $50,000 on a $20 scratch-off ticket purchased at the 7-Eleven at 9900 Key West Avenue in Rockville. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:. Another $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off game is claimed, this time by a lucky Montgomery County woman. The...
tysonsreporter.com
McLean Chocolate Festival is back for 11th year this Sunday
The Rotary Club of McLean will peer back into the colonial era this weekend for its 11th annual chocolate festival. Set to return this Sunday (Jan. 29), the McLean Chocolate Festival will feature a colonial America chocolate-making demonstration, along with vendors, free entertainment and children’s games. The demo is being presented by American Heritage, a brand of locally headquartered candy maker Mars Inc.
Looking to get your taxes done? This nonprofit does them for free
There are now some sites in Baltimore where you can get your taxes done for free. The nonprofit CASH Campaign of Maryland started their annual free tax prep sessions this morning.
Comments / 0