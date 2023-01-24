Dr Paul Alexander Discusses RWJBarnabas’ Strategies to Identifying, Reducing Health Disparities for Underserved Populations

Experts highlight key factors when considering costs associated with diabetes treatment pathways. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’d like to hear your point of view on the insurance companies. Insurance companies still look at it as a drug for glucose, and feel they need to fill metformin. But I want to prevent a kidney problem. I want to manage heart failure. I want to prevent strokes. What does metformin or sulfonylurea have to do with that?

2 DAYS AGO