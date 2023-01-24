Dr Paul Alexander Discusses RWJBarnabas’ Strategies to Identifying, Reducing Health Disparities for Underserved Populations

Read full article on original website
Report Identifies Strategies for Measuring, Interpreting Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Health Care
The report indicated that the use of a clear definition on health disparities and a framework for analysis are key in the measurement and interpretation of health inequities affecting underserved populations. A report published recently by the Urban Institute aimed to quantify and interpret measures of disparities in health care,...
Examining Telehealth Uptake to Increase Equitable Care Access
To mark the publication of The American Journal of Managed Care®’s 12th annual health IT issue, on this episode of Managed Care Cast, we speak with Christopher M. Whaley, PhD, health care economist at the RAND Corporation, who focuses on health economics issues, including the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on health care delivery.
Drivers of Cost in the Management of Diabetes
Experts highlight key factors when considering costs associated with diabetes treatment pathways. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: I’d like to hear your point of view on the insurance companies. Insurance companies still look at it as a drug for glucose, and feel they need to fill metformin. But I want to prevent a kidney problem. I want to manage heart failure. I want to prevent strokes. What does metformin or sulfonylurea have to do with that?
Clarifying the Factors in Myasthenia Gravis That Create Higher HCRU
A real-world study of health care resource utilization (HCRU) in patients with myasthenia gravis on second-line therapy identified the factors that led to increased financial burdens. A recent study examined health care costs in myasthenia gravis (MG) for patients receiving second-line therapy. The authors, writing in Journal of the Neurological...
Dr Richard L. Martin III Discusses Priorities for Health Equity, Community Engagement at Tennessee Oncology
Richard L. Martin III, MD, MPH, spoke on the goals he has in his new role as medical director of health equity and community engagement at Tennessee Oncology, and what lessons he has learned so far in providing care to underserved communities. Focusing time, effort, and commitment to delivering on...
Dr Michael Chiang Speaks About the NEI's Involvement in AMD, Addressing Health Disparities
Michael Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute, spoke about efforts to address age-related macular degeneration (AMD) as well as health disparities in clinical trials and access to treatment. Michael Chiang, MD, director of the National Eye Institute, spoke about the organization's future plans to address the treatment of...
The Health Information Technology Special Issue: Tackling New Challenges to Digital Transformation
A letter from the guest editor highlights the potential for the findings in this special issue help us take steps toward realizing the promise of information technology in health care. Am J Manag Care. 2023;29(1):17-18. https://doi.org/10.37765/ajmc.2023.89299. _____. Over the past 12 years that The American Journal of Managed Care® has...
Chronic Respiratory Conditions Like Asthma, COPD Are Most Costly to Treat
Health care costs in the United States for respiratory conditions have increased from 1996 to 2016, particularly for chronic conditions like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma. Health care spending on respiratory conditions, especially chronic ones like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in the United States significantly...
Dr Timothy Murphy Discusses How COVID-19 Has Affected Lung Cancer Screening
Timothy Murphy, MD, FACP, practice president of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, spoke with The American Journal of Managed Care® about the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on screening for lung cancer. Timothy Murphy, MD, FACP, practice president of Rocky Mountain Cancer Centers, spoke with The American Journal of Managed...
Investigating Real-world Consequences of Biases in Commonly Used Clinical Calculators
Clinical calculators that do not include demographic variables may be biased, and their equity should be understood in the context of clinical guidelines. Objectives: To evaluate whether one summary metric of calculator performance sufficiently conveys equity across different demographic subgroups, as well as to evaluate how calculator predictive performance affects downstream health outcomes.
AJMC® in the Press, January 27, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A study published in the November 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® was cited in articles by Earth.com and MedicalXpress. The study, “COVID-19 Surges and Hospital Outcomes in the United States,” found increased hospital mortality odds among non–COVID-19 patients, implying compromised quality of care during COVID-19 surges. Additionally, no large-scale changes were found in discharges to other facilities.
Dr Ayman Al-Hendy Outlines Evolving Treatment Options, Unmet Needs in Endometriosis
The newest treatment option for endometriosis has benefits over the previous ones available, but there remains a need for a fertility-friendly option, said Ayman Al-Hendy, MD, professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the University of Chicago Medicine. A newly available treatment for endometriosis has provided a longer-term option for patients,...
Artificial Intelligence May Help Differentiate Colon Carcinoma From Acute Diverticulitis
Colon carcinoma and acute diverticulitis have similar computed tomography imaging features that can make differential diagnosis difficult for radiologists, but a novel artificial intelligence assistance model was shown to help diagnostic accuracy. A new study suggests that a novel artificial intelligence (AI) system has potential to help radiologists differentiate between...
Roger M. Lyons, MD, Discusses 10-Year Review of MDS Patient Data From the Community Oncology Setting
Evidence-Based Oncology™️ spoke with Lyons about the creation of this real-world data set and the pros and cons of different treatments for MDS. One decade ago, Roger M. Lyons, MD, FACP, a board-certified hematologist at Texas Oncology in San Antonio, literally wrote the book on treatment guidelines in myelodysplastic syndromes (MDSs) These syndromes disrupt blood cell production and can lead to leukemia.1.
What We’re Reading: Affordable Care Act Update; COVID-19 Booster Effectiveness; Lawsuit Disputes Abortion Pill Ban
Affordable Care Act health care sign-ups are breaking records; updated COVID-19 boosters are proving successful against new variants; GenBioPro, which manufactures mifepristone, has filed suit regarding the constitutionality of a state abortion drug ban. Record Numbers Pursue Affordable Care Act Health Coverage. This year, a record-breaking 16.3 million people have...
Guidance for AD Management Refreshed With New Recommendations
A team of experts from the United States and Canada performed this systematic review, considering for the first time patient values and preferences for their atopic dermatitis (AD) care. Clinical care, future research, and practice guidelines from the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology/American College of Allergy, Asthma and...
Female Adolescents With T1D Have Lower Quality of Life Than Male Children
A systematic review evaluating sex differences in children with type 1 diabetes (T1D) found that female children had higher rates of comorbidities, higher body mass index, required higher insulin doses, and had a lower quality of life compared with male children. A systematic review assessing the sex differences between children...
Identifying Cardiovascular Risk in Patients with Diabetes
Cardiovascular risk can be significantly impacted by the presence of diabetes. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE:We’ve got the individuals that Jennifer called low risk. Eugene E. Wright Jr, MD: Relatively. Yehuda Handelsman, MD, FACP, FNLA, FASPC, MACE: That’s my point. What’s low risk? A person who has...
What We’re Reading: Medicaid Reenrollment May Cause Insurance Gaps; FDA Seeks Baby Food Lead Limit; Long COVID and Workers
After 3 years of continuous enrollment due to the pandemic, those on Medicaid will need to sign up again for coverage in April; fears about heavy metal levels in baby food prompt FDA to decrease lead exposure; long COVID is keeping large numbers of people out of work or needing medical care after returning.
Vagal Nerve Stimulation May Benefit Patients With Medically Intractable Epilepsy
A review of randomized controlled trials suggests patients with epilepsy refractory to medical management may benefit from vagal nerve stimulation. A new review suggests that vagal nerve stimulation (VNS) can offer palliative benefit for patients with epilepsy that is refractory to medical management and not amenable to resective surgery. This...
