The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.
DETROIT, MI
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
FanSided

Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest

Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1

Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon seemingly confirms he’s staying in Philly

Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire

These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

FanSided

