This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
Are Detroit Pistons and Cleveland Cavaliers talking trade?
The Detroit Pistons snapped their four game losing streak last night against the Brooklyn Nets with the kind of competitive effort fans have been asking for. Even though the Nets were shorthanded (so were the Pistons, obviously) and on the second game of a back-to-back, it was the type of game that makes you think that the Pistons are on their way to turning the corner and may just need their star back and a few free-agent additions to finally be competitive next season.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels draws interest
Although it has been three years since former Philadelphia Phillies All Star Cole Hamels has been a consistent presence on a major league mound. That may change soon. Hamels was one of three former major league pitchers to have a showcase on Friday afternoon, joining Derek Holland and Kyle Crick. According to Jon Heyman, Hamels in particular looked “insanely good” and is expected to draw significant interest.
Detroit Pistons: Dwane Casey gave glimpse of possible future roles
The Detroit Pistons will take on the Houston Rockets tonight in a battle of two teams at the bottom of their respective conferences. This will be one of a handful of important games left in the season that will go a long way towards determining the final lottery odds. The...
5 Justin Fields trades the Bears could make and take Bryce Young No. 1
Most Bears fans want to keep Justin Fields and trade the No. 1 pick, but a possibility remains that Chicago trades Fields in order to draft Bryce Young. Whenever the Houston Texans gifted the Chicago Bears the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the assumption by many fans was that the team was going to trade the selection for a team looking to draft either Alabama star Bryce Young or Ohio State star C.J. Stroud. However, there have been murmurs that, instead, the Bears could trade Justin Fields and take one of the quarterback prospects for their own.
Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon seemingly confirms he’s staying in Philly
Now, that was fun! We saw a Philadelphia Eagles win coming, but we’ll be honest. We didn’t see a 31-7 showing. With that, the Birds punch their ticket to Glendale, Arizona as the representatives of the National Football Conference. Regardless of what happens two weeks from now in Super Bowl LVII, let’s hope that the unnecessary angst that has been shown toward Jonathan Gannon will end. It seemingly has to some extent… for now.
2 Cubs offseason decisions that will payoff, and 1 that will backfire
These two Chicago Cubs offseason decisions will payoff while this other will backfire. The Chicago Cubs offseason has been a promising one with a few final moves possible before we get to Opening Day. It doesn’t seem like Chicago will pull off any blockbuster before the season begins. Fortunately, they have already gotten better in several ways.
