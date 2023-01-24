Read full article on original website
Weather: Arctic blast on tap for late week
ITHACA, N.Y. — Generally speaking, we’ve gotten off rather lightly so far this winter, pre-Christmas storm system and a few icy mornings excepted. It’s been the warmest January since 1990. Snowfall is modestly below average, it’s been a wet month but much of that has been rain, which the last I checked, you don’t have to shovel.
Warm temps, lack of snow impacting snowmobile season in CNY
WEST MONROE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — With barely any snow on the ground, it’s been a tough year for those who love winter sports, including snowmobilers. For many Central New Yorkers, their sleds should be out, and trails should be groomed by now. “It usually starts around Christmas but...
Assemblyman Gray meets with Reality check and ATFC
Advancing Tobacco Free Communities (ATFC) and Reality Check (RC) recently teamed up with Health Systems and Reality Check 2022 Youth Ambassador The Year, Peyton Taylor from Canton, to meet with Assemblyman Scott Gray at his Canton office. The group updated the assemblyman on emerging tobacco control issues as well as what the RC youth have been completing in their local schools across St. Lawrence, Lewis and Jefferson Counties for the past few months. At the meeting were, Travis Jordan, Reality Check coordinator; Sarah Barr, Community Engagement Coordinator; Rico Dobbs, Assistant Program Coordinator; Health Systems Coordinator Danielle O’Brien, Canton Reality Check senior youth Peyton Taylor; and Assemblyman Gray.
JCC polling determines near half the tri-county population falls in the “middle of the road” politically
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A North Country poll says almost half of residents in the tri-county region feel they are in the middle when it comes to a political party, and the news is not a surprise to some. The numbers come from Jefferson Community College’s annual North Country...
Winter storm warning for the afternoon & Thursday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
Traffic advisory: Watertown’s Park Circle
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Park Circle in Watertown will be closed through next weekend in preparation for Snowtown USA’s Park Circle Freeze. Park Circle will be closed to all traffic from Saturday, January 28, through Monday, February 6. Signs and detours will be in place. Drivers are encouraged...
Man dies in Lewis County snowmobile crash
WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - An Oneida County man is dead following a snowmobile crash in the town of West Turin Thursday night. Lewis County sheriff’s deputies say that around 11:40 p.m., a snowmobile operated by 52-year-old John Jones of Sauquoit, N.Y., went off the North Road, overturned, and struck a tree.
Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Alexandria Bay
ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York (WWNY) - Dean C. Honeywell, 85, of Taylor Road, Alexandria Bay, passed away Saturday morning, February 28th, at his home. He was born November 14, 1937, in Watertown, NY, son of Clark and Katherine Griffin Honeywell. He graduated from Redwood High School and then from Canton ATC.
Losing Fort Drum’s biomass plant could cost Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If Fort Drum’s biomass plant closes as expected, it’ll affect Watertown. Over the last several years, the city has had brush and yard waste taken away free of charge. The hauler takes it to the Fort Drum plant because that wood waste is...
Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Wayne A. LaRose, 85, of Ogdensburg, NY will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at 10:00AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. Joseph Morgan officiating. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 5:00 to 8:00PM at Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Wayne passed away unexpectedly on Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home.
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Dwayne Owen Anthony (Syke), 51, of Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - The memorial service for Dwayne Owen Anthony (Syke) of 12561 School St. Rodman will be held Saturday February 4, 2023 at Honeyville Baptist Church 13210 Fuller Rd. Adams Center, NY 13606. Mr. Anthony died at Hospice of Jefferson County with his wife by his side and in her arms on January 21, 2023. He was 51.
How Much Snow Will We Get Out of This Storm?
It's round three of this week's winter weather that's finally pushing through the Mohawk Valley after a very mild start to the winter season. Now, another storm is passing through the Northeast and here's what it means for our area. This storm system is named Kassadra and is coming up...
Harrisville Central School District addresses state designation “moderate fiscal stress”
HARRISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Harrisville Central School Officials address why it’s district was designated by the state as under “moderate fiscal stress”. That’s according to a report put out by the New York State Comptroller’s Office. The state determines a district’s score based upon a variety of factors including year-end fund balances, and operating budgets.
Oswego County Sheriff’s Office January 27, 2023
For Criminal Mischief, 4th degree; Criminal Mischief and Harassment, 2nd degree following a domestic incident in the Town of Scriba where he allegedly damaged the victim’s property and prevented them from making an emergency phone call. Mr. Butler was arraigned in CAP Court on the same date. On 1/25/23...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
3 vehicle crash in Clayton sends 2 to the hospital
TOWN OF CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - A three vehicle crash in the Town of Clayton sends two to the hospital. The crash occurred on County Route 9 around 6:30 Friday evening. Officials on scene say one person was pinned between two of the vehicles upon arrival. They say that weather added a challenge to the rescue, preventing air medical from being dispatch.
New commissioned report details shortcomings of Oswego Department of Social Services
Oswego County, NY — A sweeping report just issued on what’s wrong with the Department of Social Services in Oswego County finds the agency is often reactive and in crisis mode, as stated by the people who work there. This report was commissioned by Oswego County after the...
Heavy police presence at Watertown’s Eastbrook Apartments
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A heavy police presence could be seen in Watertown Friday at the Eastbrook Apartments off of Ohio Street. Multiple agencies were on scene including New York State Police, the City of Watertown Police Department, and the Metro Jeff Drug Task Force. One neighbor tells 7News...
Circus comes to Oswego County
PHOENIX — When classes finish on Wednesday, a small group of performers will take over the high school’s gymnasium and in a few hours transform it into a circus wonderland ready to greet oohing and ahhing children. Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will make a stop at John...
