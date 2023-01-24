Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreer, SC
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasSpartanburg, SC
New local bakery opens in South CarolinaKristen WaltersEasley, SC
Related
Inmate attempted to strangle detention officer in Laurens Co., warrants say
An inmate at the Laurens County Detention Center is accused of trying to strangle a detention officer.
WYFF4.com
2 Laurens County women kicked, stomped vulnerable adult resident of state facility, warrants say
CLINTON, S.C. — Two Upstate women were arrested after investigators said a resident of a facility for people with disabilities was abused, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Lila Denise Kerson, 37, of Newberry, was arrested Wednesday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult, and Lasheba...
furman.edu
As Xanthene Norris ends political career, her impact on Greenville continues
Nathaniel Cary of The Post and Courier takes a look back at the career of Furman University alumna Xanthene Sayles Norris M’71, civil rights activist, educator and public servant. Now 93, Norris is stepping away from her quarter-century post with Greenville County Council. Taking her place in District 23 is Alan Mitchell who has been on the receiving end of Norris’s counsel.
WYFF4.com
Dozens of law enforcement near Laurens County home, video shows
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — 4 p.m. UPDATE: Some law enforcement vehicles have started to clear the area, but no official information has been released. Dozens of law enforcement vehicles are at a home in Laurens County, South Carolina. Sky 4 flew over the area of Durbin Church Road and...
FOX Carolina
Owner of popular Upstate restaurant dies in Pickens Co. housefire
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner says a man is dead after a structure fire Friday night. The Coroner’s Office says the fire happened around 7:15 p.m. on Pendleton Rd. in Clemson. Clemson University Fire Department says they responded to the incident. The Coroner’s Office...
Police explain “BOOM” heard across Upstate city
HONEA PATH, S.C. (WSPA) – The Honea Path Police Department has discovered the reason for the big “boom” heard in the city Thursday morning. Police learned that the big boom felt and heard in the city was from two new variant military aircraft on a test flight from Lockheed Marting at the Donaldson Center. Officers […]
Man dies in fire in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died Friday night in a fire in Clemson. The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said the fire occurred around 7:17 p.m. at the 300 block of Pendleton Road. Investigators said the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The coroner’s office identified the man as 81-year-old Edgar T. Hunter […]
WYFF4.com
Coroner responding to deadly crash in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Greenville Coroner is responding to a deadly crash, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. According to England, the crash happened around 6:30 p.m. on Sterling Grove Road and Augusta Road. MORE HEADLINES:. Stay with WYFF News 4 for updates on this...
Daycare worker arrested after child assaulted in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A daycare worker was charged after police said she did nothing to stop assaults between 4-year-olds. The Greenwood Police Department said the SC Department of Social Services notified them Monday about an incident that occurred on the morning of January 20th at the Gleamns daycare on Bypass 25. “I believe they […]
Medical identity theft: Why your medical records make scammers big bucks
We have reported on a lot of scams that can affect your wallet, but one alarming trend can impact both your money and your health: medical identity theft.
WYFF4.com
Teenager robs Greenville County bank, taken into custody inside bank, police say
GREER, S.C. — (Above video is the Thursday morning headlines.) A teenager who robbed a Greenville County bank Thursday morning was arrested inside the bank, officials said. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was taken into custody and is currently in the process of being booked, according to the Greer Police Department.
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 25 in Greenville Co.
One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash Friday evening in Greenville County.
WYFF4.com
Protestors gather in Asheville following release of Memphis police body-cam footage
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — People made their way to Pack Square in Downtown Asheville to voice their frustrations about the incident that took Tyre Nichols's life and in their eyes every voice matters. "This is a daily occurrence with people dying by police terror, by police violence, and killer police....
FOX Carolina
HAZMAT team called to oil leak in Liberty
LIBERTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Firefighters called to reports of a potentially hazardous material leak at an old mill in Liberty on Wednesday. The city administrator said when the Pickens County Fire Department arrived at the scene on Mills Avenue, they determined it was used motor oil, which was draining toward a nearby creek.
WYFF4.com
New information released on teen charged with robbing Greenville County bank
Police released new information Thursday afternoon about how a teenager robbed a Greenville County bank. Cyril Nile Allen Hutchins, 18, from Taylors, was arrested and charged with strong arm robbery, according to the Greer Police Department. MORE HEADLINES:. Capt. Patrick Fortenberry said officers responded at 9:15 a.m. to Wells Fargo...
myclintonnews.com
Jobs loss in Clinton
Renfro will be closed by June. 2023 has started with disappointing economic news for Clinton, as the Renfro socks distribution center will start closing in March. Estimates are 100 people will lose their jobs. “There are plenty of job opportunities now. We will have these people placed in short order,”...
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville ranks highest for human trafficking, according to latest AG’s report
Reports of suspected human trafficking continue to increase across South Carolina, with Greenville County leading the state in the number of calls, according to the latest annual report from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office. Data included in the report shows the highest concentration of suspected human trafficking incidents in...
wspa.com
Let's Eat at Tony's Restaurant in Pickens, S.C.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two former South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs employees were arrested after a person was abused at the Whitten Center in Clinton. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. SLED, deputies respond to incident in Laurens Co. Jurors hear testimony from...
Man arrested following shootout, standoff in Laurens Co.
A man was arrested Thursday afternoon following a shootout and standoff in Laurens County.
FOX Carolina
US 29 Improvement Project: SCDOT seeks public comment on ‘worst-performing’ rural roadways
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina has the 10th fastest growth rate in the nation. And it’s evident by the number of roadway projects. But projects aren’t concentrated to the state’s urban areas. There’s growing discussions and work on the state’s “worst-performing” rural roadways.
Comments / 0