Burlington, VT

WCAX

Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
WCAX

Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Several Fire/Rescue services and EMS companies responded. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, officials said they...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are looking for suspects caught on camera rifling through cars earlier this week. It happened early Sunday morning. A nearby Ring camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help in identifying any of the individuals. They...
WILLISTON, VT
mynbc5.com

High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23

CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
newportdispatch.com

Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
Mountain Times

Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community

By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals.  While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
KILLINGTON, VT

