Vermont State Police investigating finances of sheriff-elect
The finances of a Vermont sheriff’s department and the sheriff-elect due to take office next week, who is already facing charges of abusing a shackled prisoner, are being investigated, the Vermont State Police said. Franklin County sheriff-elect John Grismore is facing a simple assault charge in after authorities say...
Plattsburgh to get 1st cannabis retailer
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - Plattsburgh is set to get its first cannabis retailer. Plattsburgh-based North Country Roots says it just got a retail license from the New York State Cannabis Control Board. The company is the only shop so far in the Plattsburgh area to get a license. The store...
Vermont Right to Life holds rally to commemorate the overturn of Roe v. Wade
MONTPELIER, Vt. — On Saturday in Montpelier, hundreds gathered in honor of the reversal of Roe v. Wade, just one week after what would have been the 50th anniversary of the landmark case. Vermont Right to Life hosted an array of events that started with a march from Montpelier's...
Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page
BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
Northern New York woman sentenced in 2021 murder
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A woman who pleaded guilty last year to a murder in the North Country has been sentenced. Nicole Cayea pleaded guilty last April to the 2021 murder of Crisie Luebbers in Lyon Mountain. The Clinton County district attorney announced Friday that Cayea was sentenced to 45...
Essex rollover crash leads to DUI arrest
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A man was arrested following a rollover crash in Essex Saturday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened near the intersection of Colchester Rd. and Pinecrest Dr. Several Fire/Rescue services and EMS companies responded. Two people were transported to the hospital for evaluation. However, officials said they...
Police seek to identify Williston thieves caught on camera
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are looking for suspects caught on camera rifling through cars earlier this week. It happened early Sunday morning. A nearby Ring camera captured a group in the area going through vehicles. Police say they are seeking help in identifying any of the individuals. They...
High School Sports: New York Edition - 1/27/23
CLINTON COUNTY, N.Y. — Lots of action for northern New York in high school sports on Friday Jan. 28. Some Clinton County clashes in boys' basketball featuring, solid performances from Beekmantown high school and Peru high school. Section X Potsdam high school also made the trip to Chazy to...
Underage teens arrested after allegedly stealing truck in Franklin County, NY
FORT COVINGTON, N.Y. — Two underage teens from Wynantskill were arrested on Thursday after police said they stole a truck and led officers on a pursuit in Fort Covington. New York State Police were informed that the teens, who were not named because of their age, had stolen a Ford F-250.
Chittenden County native receives Oscar nod for 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On'
One of this year's Oscar-nominated animated movies has ties to Chittenden County. "Marcel the Shell with Shoes On" was co-written by Nick Paley, a Chittenden County native who grew up in Huntington, Vermont, and graduated from Mount Mansfield Union High School. The stop-motion animated film received an Academy Award nomination...
Police trying to identify woman seen in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE — Police are investigating a suspicious incident that took place in Cambridge on Tuesday. Authorities say they were notified of a suspicious complaint at Aubuchon Hardware at around 1:00 p.m. Police say that an older woman entered the store at that time. The woman is seen on surveillance...
Fire departments from across Northern New York battle fire in Saranac Lake
SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. — A business complex in Saranac Lake was up in flames early Wednesday morning as multiple fire departments from across Northern York were called in to battle the blaze. The Saranac Lake Fire Department confirmed a fire at the Aubuchon Hardware Plaza began around 3:30 a.m.
Jewish community leaders help share the importance of Holocaust Remembrance Day
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Holocaust Remembrance Day is a memorialization to honor and commemorate the six million victims killed 77 years ago during World War II. But with antisemitism on the rise, Jewish community leaders were using this week to educate others. According to the Anti-Defamation League, this year the...
3 arrested after trafficking cocaine, possession of firearms in Greenfield
Three occupants driving on Route 91 in Greenfield were placed under arrest after Massachusetts State troopers found cocaine and illegal possession of firearms inside the vehicle at a traffic stop.
Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community
By Victoria Gaither How do you define a community? Webster’s Dictionary defines a community as a group with shared values, interests, and goals. While that is true, the story of Arlo, the missing 1-year-old dog, and how the Killington community […] Read More The post Rally to find lost dog shows Killington’s resilience, power of community appeared first on The Mountain Times.
Turning a setback into a comeback: How a high school wrestler is competing just months after breaking leg
SARANAC, N.Y. — A high school wrestling career nearly ended early for one student in northern New York. Despite the odds, Saranac High School senior Ryan Devins had a miraculous recovery from breaking his leg and is back on the mat much quicker than even he expected. "I actually...
This Abandoned New York Town is One of the Eeriest Places in the Country
When it comes to abandoned towns, we always find ourselves fascinated by the history behind them, no matter how creepy they may be. Fighting against time and decaying under rust and overgrown brush, the ruins of these ghost towns are captivating and the one we'll be discussing in this article is no exception. Keep reading to learn more.
