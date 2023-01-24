ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Butler Admits It's 'Bittersweet' To Receive Oscar Nomination For 'Elvis' Movie After Lisa Marie Presley's Death: 'I Wish She Was Here'

By Jaclyn Roth
 4 days ago
Austin Butler reacted to his first Oscar nomination for playing Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann 's flick Elvis , but he's sad that Lisa Marie Presley won't be around to celebrate, as she passed away on January 12 at 54 years old.

"It's sort of a bittersweet moment right now because I think of how much I wish she was here right now to get to celebrate with me. It's the same thing I feel with Elvis; I wish that they could see these moments, you know? It's just sort of strange to celebrate at a time of such deep grief. But I sort of think of it as a way to honor her. This is for her," the actor, 31, said while on Today with Hoda and Jenna .

RILEY KEOUGH'S LETTER, HEARTBREAKING POEMS & MORE: INSIDE LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S GRACELAND MEMORIAL SERVICE

"It was such a daunting undertaking, making this movie, and it was also a very long process . I just remember those sleepless nights and all the fear and all the possibilities for how it could have gone wrong. Being recognized just feels very surreal and amazing," he continued of the role.

As OK! previously reported, the singer was rushed to the hospital in early January after going into cardiac arrest .

Later on, she didn't make it.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us ," Priscilla Presley said in a statement to People .

"She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment," she continued.

RILEY KEOUGH REVEALS SHE SECRETLY WELCOMED CHILD DURING LATE MOTHER LISA MARIE PRESLEY'S MEMORIAL

Following her tragic death, The Carrie Diaries alum took some time out to reflect on his relationship with Lisa Marie.

"I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared," Butler stated. "Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered."

Comments / 0

