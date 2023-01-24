It was an incredible defensive battle between the 49ers and the Cowboys in the Divisional playoff game. Both defenses made it extremely difficult on the opposing offense. The 49ers ended up pulling through in the end to win the game when their offense finally was able to wear down the Dallas defense. Now, the 49ers will have to go from one elite defense to another in the Eagles when they face off in the NFC championship game. Talk about a strenuous two-game stretch.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO