Larsa Pippen & Marcus Jordan Go Instagram Official After Insisting They Are Just 'Friends'

By Rebecca Friedman
 5 days ago
@larsapippen/Instagram

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan made their official Instagram debut! The dynamic duo took to the social media app on Monday, January 23, with a coupled-up photo to seemingly confirm months of ongoing romance rumors .

@larsapippen/Instagram

In the sweet snap, Jordan had his arm around his lovely lady — who reached up to lock her fingers into his to complete the adorable pose.

LARSA PIPPEN & MARCUS JORDAN 'HAVING A BLAST' TOGETHER, BUT 'IT’S A GO WITH THE FLOW SITUATION,' CLARIFIES SOURCE

The second oldest son of basketball legend Michael Jordan sported a casual ensemble, featuring a plain black T-shirt, red pants with a palm tree design and color-coordinated black sneakers to finish off his fresh 'fit.

Meanwhile, Pippen left a little more skin exposed in light wash daisy dukes and a sexy long-sleeve mesh top with a black bra underneath. The 48-year-old accessorized with large-framed shades and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

The Real Housewives of Miami star and the 32-year-old Trophy Room founder stood in front of a blown up design of his famous father's Chicago Bulls basketball jersey.

MEGA

"✔️Checks over stripes🏆@trophyroomstore," the brunette bombshell captioned her post, which Jordan shared to his Story.

Friends and fans of the apparent flames flocked to Pippen's comments section to gush over the long-awaited Instagram-official post .

"Love you guys ❤️. One of the best couples out there . 🙏," billionaire Adam Weitsman wrote of the duo, as news correspondent Brice Sander quipped, "there’s something to be done here with stores having labels… labeling things 😉."

LARSA PIPPEN CAUGHT LOCKING LIPS WITH MARCUS JORDAN AFTER 'RHOM' STAR INSISTS THEY ARE JUST 'FRIENDS'

"Best duo in the history of basketball 🐐," one fan gushed, while another added, "best couple on instagram."

@HEIRMJ523/INSTAGRAM

On the other hand, given that Pippen has found herself a new man, some critics scolded the reality star for still using her ex-husband Scottie Pippen 's last name despite their divorce being finalized in 2021 after 24 years of marriage.

"Why is she still using her ex husband's name she should go back to her maiden name, Younan," one hater ridiculed, as another claimed she was "chasing the money."

The attention-grabbing post of the potential pair comes only one month after Pippen insisted her and Jordan were just "friends" during a December 2022 interview, as OK! previously reported.

"We are friends. We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing," the mother-of-four confessed at the time. "So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun."

