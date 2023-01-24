Read full article on original website
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LeBron James Furious About NBA Officiating This Season
In the waning seconds of regulation last night against the Boston Celtics, with the game knotted at 105-105, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James drove inside the paint for what would have been a game-tying layup. His defender, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, appeared to foul his left arm on the drive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Leads 76ers to Win Over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were back on the floor for an afternoon matchup in South Philly on Saturday. Coming off of a tight win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets for their second matchup of the NBA’s Rivalry Week. With the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lakers News: LA Falls Short To Boston In Overtime Thriller For Second Time This Year
Well that was a frustrating one, folks. Your Los Angeles Lakers nearly pulled off an upset on the road against the best team in the East by record, the now 36-15 Boston Celtics, but were felled by some questionable referee calls (and non-calls), a fairly lackluster defense down the game's closing stretch, and a superlative overtime run from Celtics All-Star shooting guard Jaylen Brown.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joel Embiid Reveals Message to Shake Milton, Georges Niang
The Philadelphia 76ers weren’t the best version of themselves during the first half of Saturday afternoon’s game against the Denver Nuggets. As Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets were finding tons of success on both ends of the floor, even draining 66 percent of their shots, you could sense frustration coming from Philadelphia’s side.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steve Kerr Gets Brutally Honest About Potential James Wiseman Trade
With former second-overall pick James Wiseman having no direct path to minutes with the Golden State Warriors, some have questioned whether or not a trade would benefit both sides. When asked on 95.7 The Game's "Damon & Ratto" if the Warriors owe Wiseman a trade or playing time, Steve Kerr gave an honest answer.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Angels Star Trout Spotted At Eagles and 49ers NFC Championship Game
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans ‘Expected’ to Hire 49ers DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
HOUSTON — The 2022 playoffs came to an end for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. But their loss means the Houston Texans are one step closer to naming DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach. According to a report, the...
Top Football Star Arrested
There are a lot of big stories in sports, and from time to time, a player catches the attention of all of America and wins the hearts of millions of fans. Over the past two years, University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has been one such story.
