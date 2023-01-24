Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Assault With A Deadly Weapon Suspect Surrenders To Authorities After Brief Pursuit In East LA AreaWestmont Community NewsMontebello, CA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Lakers News: LeBron James Furious About NBA Officiating This Season
In the waning seconds of regulation last night against the Boston Celtics, with the game knotted at 105-105, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James drove inside the paint for what would have been a game-tying layup. His defender, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, appeared to foul his left arm on the drive.
Lakers News: Showtime Laker Pinpoints Exact Reason LA Lost To Boston
The Los Angeles Lakers’ loss against the Boston Celtics was affected by a singular missed foul call on LeBron James. This missed call had the potential to alter the outcome of Saturday night’s game, in which Los Angeles ultimately walked away with the 125-121 loss. There were 5...
O.G. Anunoby Exits Raptors Game Early With Apparent Injury
Toronto Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby exited Friday night's game early with a left wrist injury he suffered in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors. View the original article to see embedded media. Anunoby was fouled by JaMychal Green and landed awkwardly on his left arm. He stayed in...
How Miami Heat’s Twitter Reacted to the Win Against the Orlando Magic Friday Night
The Miami Heat had a strong second half to defeat the Orlando Magic Friday night. The Heat ended the day with a 110-105 victory at home but fans wanted more. Heat fans are used to seeing their team losing to an undermanned or below average squad. Better yet, they are used to the Heat blowing leads no matter the opponent. Miami hung onto victory against Orlando but their fans weren’t as pleased.
Joel Embiid Leads 76ers to Win Over Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets
The Philadelphia 76ers were back on the floor for an afternoon matchup in South Philly on Saturday. Coming off of a tight win against the Brooklyn Nets, the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets for their second matchup of the NBA’s Rivalry Week. With the reigning MVP Nikola Jokic in...
76ers vs. Nuggets: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to host the Denver Nuggets on Saturday afternoon. The matchup marks the first meeting between the two teams this season. As of late, the Sixers have been on a role. After they took on a disappointing upset loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder at home before hitting the road, the Sixers bounced back in a big way. With five-straight games on the road in Utah, Los Angeles, Portland, and Sacramento, the 76ers completed a sweep defeating every opponent.
Angels Star Trout Spotted At Eagles and 49ers NFC Championship Game
Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout, a native of Vineland, NJ just 45 minutes away from Philadelphia, was spotted at the NFC Championship game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. Trout has been a mainstay at important Eagles games during the MLB offseason and is a vocal...
