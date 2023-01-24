Despite being pledged to a Big Ten mainstay for six months, one of the top pass-catchers in the nation is being targeted by a newcomer to the conference. According to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu on Saturday, UCLA football was one of several teams to extend an offer to class of 2024 Michigan State-committed wide receiver Nick Marsh this week. The wideout from River Rouge (MI) has been verbally committed to the Spartans since July 31, but On3's Chad Simmons says he still plans to take additional visits elsewhere.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO