Bengals Wide Receiver Questionable To Return Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return to the AFC Championship game with a thigh injury. Boyd caught a few passes over the middle to amass 2 grabs for 40 yards before getting hurt. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Report: UCLA Football Pursuing Michigan State Commit WR Nick Marsh
Despite being pledged to a Big Ten mainstay for six months, one of the top pass-catchers in the nation is being targeted by a newcomer to the conference. According to a report from 247Sports' Allen Trieu on Saturday, UCLA football was one of several teams to extend an offer to class of 2024 Michigan State-committed wide receiver Nick Marsh this week. The wideout from River Rouge (MI) has been verbally committed to the Spartans since July 31, but On3's Chad Simmons says he still plans to take additional visits elsewhere.
Falcons Hire Saints Coach, Ending Defensive Coordinator Search
The Atlanta Falcons are entering a new era. According to NFL Network, Atlanta has hired New Orleans Saints defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen to replace Dean Pees as the team's defensive coordinator. Nielsen, 43, worked alongside Kris Richard to call plays for New Orleans' defense, with the...
Texans ‘Expected’ to Hire 49ers DeMeco Ryans as Head Coach
HOUSTON — The 2022 playoffs came to an end for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a 31-7 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles. But their loss means the Houston Texans are one step closer to naming DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach. According to a report, the...
Recruiting Rundown: SEC Class of 2024
Most college football programs have closed the book on the 2023 recruiting cycle, with the only thing being left is to have the remaining signees enroll. If there are some players and programs with room left, it won't be anything to garner headlines. The attention is now on the 2024...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
WATCH: Trey Galloway Knocks Down 3-Pointer to Extend Indiana’s Lead
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana is clicking on all cylinders Saturday against Ohio State. Jalen Hood-Schifino leads the Hoosiers with 22 points, Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau are both in double figures and Trey Galloway got his shot going midway through the second half. Jackson-Davis drove to the middle of...
Haason Reddick, Miles Sanders Spark Eagles to 21-7 Lead at Halftime in Title game
PHILADELPHIA – A pair of Miles Sanders touchdown runs, two forced fumbles by the Eagles’ defense, and one Haason Reddick karate chop to the elbow of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy staked the Eagles to a 21-7 lead at halftime of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game at raucous Lincoln Financial Field.
Two NFL Teams Request Interview With Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy
Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy’s contract will expire when Kansas City’s season ends, and there is no guarantee that he will return for another year even if he doesn’t get a head coaching job. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the Commanders, Ravens and Titans all have requested...
Broncos Linked to Three New Candidates in Expanded HC Search
Perception is reality. And from the outside looking in, the perception is that the Denver Broncos are floundering in their search for a new head coach. On Saturday, news broke that Broncos CEO Greg Penner and GM George Paton flew to Michigan last week in an effort to rekindle talks with Jim Harbaugh. The Broncos contingent went home without a Harbaugh deal.
Watch: Close Look At Ja’Marr Chase’s ‘Chosen One’ Gloves
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is a top pass catcher in the sport for plenty of reasons. One of them is his gloves, which the NFL broke down in a cool video. Check out the custom beauties that feature a "Chosen One" imprint on the inside of...
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Ashton Sanders Expects to Make More Strides This Spring
Editor’s Note: This is Part 11 of a 14-part series on Oklahoma’s early enrollees in the 2023 recruiting class. Many times, graduating high school early and launching one’s college football career pays off. Many times, it doesn’t. While early enrollees are navigating new realms of pain...
Panthers Miss Out on Vic Fangio
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins have hired longtime NFL coach Vic Fangio as defensive coordinator. The Carolina Panthers interviewed Fangio prior to Franke Reich being hired as head coach and had additional conversations with him after the Reich hire, per Joe Person of The Athletic.
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds
It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
Watch: Joe Burrow’s Hometown Goes All-In On Decorating Ahead Of AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow's hometown is behind the Bengals quarterback in full force. Check out all of the decorations surrounding The Plains and Athens, Ohio, as the MVP finalist gets ready for his second-straight AFC Championship Game appearance. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
Lincoln Financial Field was Rockin’ Hours Before Kickoff
PHILADELPHIA – Rockin’ was a popular word this week at the NovaCare Complex, where the Eagles prepared to play the San Francisco 49ers with the winner advancing to Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz. in two weeks. Rockin,’ as in Lincoln Financial Field will be rockin’ on Sunday....
Luguentz Dort Showing Flashes of Potential Future Role
During the season, Lu Dort has seen both ups and downs. With the Oklahoma City Thunder picking up steam with the new year rolling in, Dort has seen flashes at what his next few seasons could look like in terms of his role. His shot volume from this season and...
Bracketology: Michigan State moves up in ESPN’s latest projections
The 2022-23 college basketball season is creeping towards tournament time. Teams across the country are in the heart of their conference schedule, looking to catch fire at the right time. Right in the middle of things is Michigan State, which is currently sitting fourth in the Big Ten standings. Most...
