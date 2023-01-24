Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin ‘so bullish’ at $23K as analyst reveals new BTC price metrics
Bitcoin (BTC) remains firmly “bullish” at $23,000, according to new on-chain metrics from one of the industry’s best-known names. In a preview on Jan. 28, market cyclist and on-chain analyst Cole Garner revealed what he said were “backtested and validated” Bitcoin trading tools. Garner: BTC...
CoinTelegraph
CZ predicts ‘existential implications’ for anti-crypto traditional finance
As traditional institutions proactively reduce exposure to cryptocurrencies as a reaction to ecosystem collapses in 2022, Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao believes this move could potentially have a negative impact on such traditional financial players. The collapse of major crypto companies, such as FTX and Terraform Labs, reduced...
CoinTelegraph
Litecoin ‘head fake’ rally? LTC price technicals hint at 65% crash
Litecoin (LTC) has rebounded by 130% to almost $100 after bottoming out near $40.50 in June 2022. The primary reasons include broadly improving risk-on sentiment and euphoria around Litecoin’s upcoming halving in August 2023. However, technicals suggest that LTC may wipe out most of these gains in the coming...
CoinTelegraph
A&T Capital Launches "Web3 Trends 2023" Report
A&T Capital launches the 'Web3 Trends 2023' report, and delves into the six trends that will shape the future of the Web3.0 era. Parallel Computing, Modular Design and Application-Specific Blockchain. AA wallet vs EOA wallet. Trends in Exchanges: Transparency and Decentralization. Growing Importance of the MEV Market. 1. Web3.0 brings...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Biz: A peek into BlockFi’s secret financials (it’s not pretty)
Crypto lender BlockFi has had a highly tumultuous 12 months. After getting caught up in the Terra fiasco, which resulted in one of the most prolific asset death spirals of all time, the company managed to avoid bankruptcy after receiving a $400 million lifeline in July 2022. The problem? Its lender was FTX US, and we all know what happened next.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried seeks to access FTX funds
Sam Bankman-Fried’s legal team is seeking to remove a bail condition that prevented him from accessing FTX funds, according to court filings from Jan. 28. A letter from Bankman-Fried’s lawyer, Mark Cohen, to United States District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan stated that Bankman-Fried should have access to assets held by FTX, claiming the client was not involved in previous unauthorized transactions.
CoinTelegraph
LTC, AVAX, APT and FTM prepare to rally as Bitcoin price targets $24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has rallied nearly 40% so far in January, which is the best start to the year since 2013. The sharp up-move has turned several on-chain signals bullish, according to on-chain analyst Cole Garner. Usually, a sharp recovery from the market lows, driven by the leader, is a sign...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin stays out of fear for 11 straight days as price tips near 24K
Bitcoin (BTC) has just clocked its 11th consecutive day outside the “Fear” zone in the Crypto Fear and Greed Index, cementing its longest streak out of fear since last March. This comes as Bitcoin hit $23,955 at 8:10 pm UTC time on Jan. 29, its highest level of...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin eyes $25K as BTC price nears best weekly close in 5 months
Bitcoin (BTC) spiked into key liquidity for a third time on Jan. 29 as the weekly and monthly closes loomed. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD briefly hitting $24,498 on Bitstamp overnight. Although short-lived, the move marked the pair’s third attempt to take sell-side liquidity above $23,400...
CoinTelegraph
New Ripple president says her job is to continue to scale amid crypto winter
Monica Long has been named the new president of Ripple, moving up from general manager. Long joined the company in 2013 as director of communications and expanded her role last year from general manager of RippleX, the blockchain development side of the business, to general manager of the company as a whole, adding RippleNet, the company’s financial network, to her purview.
CoinTelegraph
Philippines securities regulator seeks more authority to police the crypto industry
The Philippines Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seeking to bring cryptocurrencies under its scope and beef up its authority over the local cryptocurrency industry under new draft rules. According to a Jan. 25 report in local media outlet, the Manila Bulletin, the securities regulator put forward for public comment...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin premium hits 60% in Nigeria as it limits ATM cash withdrawals
The price of Bitcoin (BTC) in Nigeria has skyrocketed to well above market levels amid continued efforts by the central bank to push its citizens into digitalized cash. At the time of writing, the price of 1 BTC on Nigerian crypto exchange NairaEX is currently 17.8 million Naira, equating to a whopping $38,792.
CoinTelegraph
The state of Solana: Will the layer-1 protocol rise again in 2023?
About two months after the FTX collapse, the Solana network is stronger than ever, according to Austin Federa, head of strategy and communications at the Solana Foundation. Federa defines the recent SOL token price crash as a short-term market reaction to the perceived connection between Solana and the defunct crypto exchange FTX. While FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was invested in many Solana-based projects, Federa pointed out he didn’t have any influence on the network’s operations and fundamentals.
CoinTelegraph
Core Scientific files motion to sell over $6M in Bitmain coupons
Bankrupt Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm, Core Scientific, filed an emergency motion on Jan. 25, seeking to sell Bitmain coupons worth $6.6 million, according to court records. As per the filing, some conditions applied to the coupons make them useless for Core Scientific’s business. Specifically, the coupons can “only be used to pay 30% of any new order of S19 Miners from Bitmain, and cannot be exchanged with Bitmain for cash.”
CoinTelegraph
Fed policy to align bank oversight could limit crypto activities by state banks
The United States Federal Reserve Board announced on Jan. 27 that it was issuing a policy statement regardin limitations on banks. The policy seeks to create a level playing field and limit regulatory arbitrage for state banks with deposit insurance, state banks without deposit insurance and national banks, which are overseen by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), by allowing them the same scope of permissible activities.
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market cap rises above $1T — data suggests more upside is in store
Despite the recent negative crypto and macroeconomic newsflow, the total cryptocurrency market capitalization broke above $1 trillion on Jan. 21. An encouraging sign is that derivatives metrics are not showing increased demand from bearish traders at the moment. Bitcoin (BTC) price gained 8% this week, stabilizing near the $23,100 level...
CoinTelegraph
South Korea to deploy cryptocurrency tracking system in 2023
The Ministry of Justice in South Korea announced plans to introduce a crypto-tracking system to counter money laundering initiatives and recover funds linked to criminal activities. The “Virtual Currency Tracking System” will be used to monitor transaction history, extract information related to transactions and check the source of funds before...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Capital’s fall might transform crypto lending — not bury it
Is crypto lending dead, or does it just need better execution? That’s a question asked with more urgency in the wake of Genesis Global Capital Jan. 19 bankruptcy filing. That, in turn, followed the demise of other prominent crypto lenders, including Celsius Network and Voyager Digital in July 2022, and BlockFi, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in late November 2022.
CoinTelegraph
FTX creditors list, BlockFi $1.2B exposure and new Celsius token: Hodler’s Digest, Jan. 22-28
FTX creditor list shows airlines, charities and tech firms caught in collapse. The complete list of creditors owed money by the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been released, revealing a wide range of global companies. Among the potential creditors are airlines, hotels, charities, banks, venture capital companies, media outlets and crypto companies, along with United States and international government agencies. According to another headline regarding the FTX scandal, U.S. federal prosecutors allege that Sam Bankman-Fried invested $400 million in the venture capital firm Modulo Capital with money from the FTX’s customers. Investigators allege that Modulo was likely built with criminal proceeds or misappropriated funds. Lawyer costs in the case are estimated to reach hundreds of millions of dollars before the firm’s bankruptcy investigation is over.
