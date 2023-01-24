ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

NBC4 Columbus

How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
OHIO STATE
Motley Fool

3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales

Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
OHIO STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens

A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
MINNESOTA STATE
WBOY

This is West Virginia’s most searched word and what it means

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Google has become a crutch for people even more than a dictionary when it comes to finding what words mean. In 2022, West Virginians were especially curious about the word “gaslighting,” according to Google search trends compiled by Freelance Writing Jobs. Gaslighting was...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
woay.com

February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
BECKLEY, WV
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
Lootpress

New bill introduced would not require you to renew driver’s license until age 65

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia House would not require you to renew your driver’s license until age 65. HB 2943 – would amend code 17B-2-12a, relating to renewing your driver’s license. It would require a notice be mailed at least 90 days prior to your 65th birthday. You would still be required to update your photo once every 16 years.
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Q 105.7

Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law

New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
