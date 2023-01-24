Read full article on original website
‘Stressful’: Customers who went solar encounter problems after companies went under
CHARLOTTE — Multiple people who started using solar energy for power have been reaching out to Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke recently. They say they have spent tens of thousands of dollars on systems for their homes and panels don’t work like they’re supposed to. Even worse,...
How legal marijuana could affect Ohio’s medical dispensaries
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s medical marijuana industry has too much pot and not enough patients to consume it. And, as an effort to fully legalize the drug inches closer to making its way onto the November ballot, the already-oversaturated medical marijuana market in the Buckeye State could encounter another problem: cannabis competition. “Since adult-use […]
New York Takes A Giant Leap Towards Cryptocurrency Adoption With New Bill
The bill defines specific digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash as acceptable options. The bill also lays out guidelines for use of cryptocurrencies by state agencies. The state of New York has taken a bold step forward in the world of cryptocurrency by introducing a bill...
Motley Fool
3 Cannabis Companies To Watch if Ohio Approves Adult-Use Cannabis Sales
Ohio saw a rise of 72.8% this year in medical cannabis sales. Green Thumb Industries and Cresco Labs each have the state maximum of five dispensaries in the state. Curaleaf, with a processing facility in Johnstown, could easily expand on its two dispensaries. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Minnesota's first-of-its-kind THC drink distribution center opens
A facility described as the first-ever THC drink packaging and distribution center in Minnesota is now open. Chill State Collective, a partnership of drink makers launched and operated by the Twin Cities' Fair State Brewing Cooperative, offers co-packing, storing, distribution and endorsement at the new facility in St. Paul, with the aim to assist other "cannabeverage" brands in the state.
WBOY
This is West Virginia’s most searched word and what it means
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Google has become a crutch for people even more than a dictionary when it comes to finding what words mean. In 2022, West Virginians were especially curious about the word “gaslighting,” according to Google search trends compiled by Freelance Writing Jobs. Gaslighting was...
1st legal medical marijuana sales are made in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Patients have started buying medical marijuana in Mississippi, nearly a year after the products were legalized in the state. The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association said in a news release Thursday that the first purchases happened Wednesday at The Cannabis Company in Brookhaven and at two dispensaries in Oxford — Hybrid Relief and Star Buds.
wdrb.com
Ohio company advertising medical marijuana cards in Kentucky causing confusion about what's legal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Ohio company is now advertising medical marijuana certifications in Kentucky. This comes after Gov. Andy Beshear's order to pardon medical marijuana users. But medical advocates and legislators are pushing back on Kentuckians paying for services. Duber Medical recently expanded from Ohio to Kentucky. On the...
woay.com
February: Winter Freeze and Spring Thaw Ahead
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV) – Based on significant viewer inquiries about the outlook for February, we have sifted through the data to put together our thoughts. The entire winter, except for Christmas, has been dominated by a La Nina pattern. This is the cooling of the equatorial Pacific that leads to an enhanced Pacific jet stream. The La Nina pattern typically brings storm systems across the U.S. that track through the Ohio Valley or Midwest.
Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding
TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
New bill introduced would not require you to renew driver’s license until age 65
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A new bill introduced in the West Virginia House would not require you to renew your driver’s license until age 65. HB 2943 – would amend code 17B-2-12a, relating to renewing your driver’s license. It would require a notice be mailed at least 90 days prior to your 65th birthday. You would still be required to update your photo once every 16 years.
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Mysterious Bipedal Creature Caught on Montana Trail Camera
The camera was miles from expected human activity.
wchstv.com
Autopsy reveals W.Va. House of Delegates employee's death homicide
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A death of an employee of the West Virginia House of Delegates initially thought to be of natural causes was ruled a homicide following an autopsy. Kanawha County deputies are not releasing the cause of death or details of the investigation, but they said...
Carrying a concealed loaded gun without a permit may soon be legal in most states
Florida could soon become the 26th state to allow individuals to carry concealed loaded guns anywhere without permits — a growing trend that has alarmed gun safety groups. Republican leaders in the Florida Legislature said they intend to introduce and advance such legislation when they convene the coming legislative session on March 7.
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Laundry Detergents That Are Now Banned Under New NYS Law
New York is ushering in a slew of new laws in 2023, and one of them may force you to change the way you do laundry. The ban is part of the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation's crackdown on a potentially cancer-causing chemical found in certain detergents, and the new "legal limit" will force some detergents off the shelves.
34 indicted in out-of-state drug ring trafficking fentanyl, heroin into WV
MARTINSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Federal indictments unveiled on Wednesday have dismantled a pair of drug trafficking organizations based in Baltimore which have been supplying large amounts of fentanyl to West Virginia and have caused at least two deaths. As reported by the Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, 34...
Benzinga
