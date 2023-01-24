Kyla Wright's original plan was to finish her master's degree, move out of her parents' home and rent an apartment somewhere in Detroit. But once she started looking for rental units, her mother — a landlord — suggested buying instead. Wright took the advice and, in December 2021, she bought a $99,000 home in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. Wright, now 25, is the only person in her social circle who owns a home. But on a national scale, what she has done is increasingly common. Women who live alone, like Wright, own millions more homes than their male counterparts,...

