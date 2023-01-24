ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

5 Cities Where Buying a House Is Still Cheaper Than Renting

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. While renting a house is cheaper than buying one in most of the United States right now, there are a few exceptions. Of the 50 largest cities in the country, a new report from Realtor.com identifies...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS News

Many more single women than men are homeowners. Here's why.

Kyla Wright's original plan was to finish her master's degree, move out of her parents' home and rent an apartment somewhere in Detroit. But once she started looking for rental units, her mother — a landlord — suggested buying instead.  Wright took the advice and, in December 2021, she bought a $99,000 home in the Detroit suburb of Southfield. Wright, now 25, is the only person in her social circle who owns a home. But on a national scale, what she has done is increasingly common. Women who live alone, like Wright, own millions more homes than their male counterparts,...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
AOL Corp

Taxes 2023: Here are the biggest tax changes this year

Some of this year's biggest tax changes are those tax breaks you won't get — after pandemic-era credits expired. But the Inflation Reduction Act is ushering in a pair of tax benefits for environmentally-minded Americans. Also new this filing season: the expiration of a homeowner deduction, potential double taxation for some remote workers, and the deadline for federal returns. One intended change that would have likely led to confusion was dumped late last year before it took effect.
GEORGIA STATE
marketplace.org

More buyers are backing out of housing contracts

On Thursday, the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development reported that of sales of new houses picked up slightly in December for the third month in a row. Compared to year ago though, sales were down 26%. One factor weighing on home sales? A lot...
CBS News

Home sellers turn to "mortgage buydowns" as housing cools

As rising mortgage rates dent housing sales, many "Zoom towns" — areas that boomed during the pandemic thanks to an influx of remote workers — are seeing their housing markets cool. That's leading sellers to get creative and giving buyers a bit of leverage in finding a home.One new strategy that's making inroads: The mortgage "buydown," which can help buyers line up a slightly lower mortgage rate than the 6% or 7% interest on on most home loans today.Taylor Marr, deputy chief economist at Redfin, explained how this works on CBS News Mornings. In a "2-to-1" buydown, a common arrangement, a...
The Hill

Survey finds Americans wildly misinformed on housing market

A new survey finds Americans are woefully misinformed about the nation’s mercurial housing market, even as millions of them prepare to buy homes.   Twenty-eight million Americans plan to purchase a home in 2023, according to a survey released Tuesday by NerdWallet, the personal finance company. On average, they hope to spend $269,200.  But that figure…
New York Post

Illegal crossings at ‘freezing’ Canadian border surge during migrant crisis

Border Patrol agents in New York, Vermont and New Hampshire apprehended more people illegally entering the US from Canada in the last three months than than in the previous two years combined amid the country’s migrant influx. Officials in the federal agency’s eastern Swanton Sector saw a 743% increase in apprehensions and encounters between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 compared to the same period last year, sector chief, Robert Garcia said last week, according to a press release. In December, a record 441 people were detained by US Border Patrol and Customs at the Canadian border in the region, after flying to...
VERMONT STATE
Benzinga

Sunuso Energy is named Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners in the State of Arizona

Sunuso Energy offers eco-friendly, cost-effective solar energy solutions in Arizona with zero money down, 25-year warranties, and mobile monitoring. Sunuso Energy, a leading provider of solar energy solutions, has been named the "Best in Class Energy Provider for Homeowners" across the state of Arizona. The company is also the fastest-growing provider of eco-friendly and energy-efficient home renovation services in Arizona, offering the lowest-cost products and programs on the market today.
ARIZONA STATE
Benzinga

Benzinga

