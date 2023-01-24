Read full article on original website
Related
95.3 MNC
Unemployment dips in Indiana, including drops in St. Joseph and Elkhart Counties
Indiana’s unemployment rate in December stands at 3.1%, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. By comparison, the national unemployment rate for December stands at 3.5%. Elkhart County’s jobless rate dropped three-tenths of a point from November to 2.8 percent. St. Joseph County’s rate dropped four-tenths of a...
WISH-TV
Many Indiana counties under travel advisories Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Many of Indiana’s 92 counties remain under travel restrictions Thursday morning as a result of Wednesday’s winter storm. At 1:30 p.m., the map from the Indiana Department of Homeland Security showed two counties in the watch/orange category: Tipton and Wabash. A watch means that...
95.3 MNC
Forbes Health report says Indiana is in 12th among least healthy states
A new report from Forbes Health says that Indiana is 12th among the least healthy states in the U.S. The Forbes Advisor team says they analyzed 21 key metrics using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Kaiser Family Foundation. They say more than 10% of...
Boy loses companion dog during cross-country trip to Indiana
UPDATE: Miranda Huckeby shared on social media that Sky secured a ride from New Mexico. If all goes as planned, Sky and Merrick should be reunited by Friday. Original story: ANDERSON, Ind.- An 8-year-old boy is without his companion dog. The Huckeby family was driving cross-country in the process of moving to central Indiana from […]
Update: Statewide Silver Alert Canceled for Missing 3-Month-Old Indiana Girl
Update: The statewide silver alert previously issued by Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for 3-month-old La'Lani Peaches has been canceled effective 6:32 pm on January 25, 2023. Authorities have issued a statewide silver alert in Indiana in the disappearance of a 3-month-old little girl from Indianapolis. Missing Baby. The police in...
WIBC.com
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? It’s clear here.
Do you know Indiana’s signature drink? Some states are synonymous with certain beverages. For example, if you are in California you might expect to sip a glass of fine, red wine from the Napa Valley. Taking a trek around Seattle? You’d be right on target drinking a hot cup of coffee from Starbucks. In Kentucky, you would be on point with a mint julep in hand. So, what would you be drinking in Indiana?
WISH-TV
Winter Storm Blog: Marion County under travel advisory through evening rush
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The winter storm that’s been a key part of the Storm Track 8 forecast for several days arrived in Indiana overnight and snow is falling across much of the state. Storm Track 8 weather blog — https://www.wishtv.com/weather/. 1:25 p.m. No Indiana counties are under...
Wave 3
Southern Indiana man contributes to “Elvis” Oscar nomination
Gov. Eric Holcomb's proposal would bump the starting salary up to $70,000. Prosecutors charge Indiana man under 2018 law targeting drug dealers. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern Indiana elementary school back in jail. Updated: Jan. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST. Woman accused of kidnapping child from Southern...
WIBC.com
What Comes After Indiana’s Winter Storm
STATEWIDE–Snow will move through Indiana all throughout Wednesday and is expected to ease up Wednesday night. “Most of northern Indiana will have around six inches, but some areas will have locally higher amounts. Just a little bit south of there in places like Kokomo, Lafayette, and Fort Wayne, they’ll get the most snow,” said Randy Bowers, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
Why Does 40 Degrees in Indiana & Kentucky Feel ‘Cold’ One Day and ‘Warm’ The Next?
Stories about the unpredictability of midwest weather are legendary. A prime example- January 3rd, 2000. That's when a major cold front moved through western Kentucky and brought with it a destructive tornado. My hometown, Owensboro, was extremely hard hit. We went from nearly 80 degrees to an F-3 tornado to snow within a period of about 24 hours. It was crazy. Clearly, that's a rather extreme example of what can happen here with the instability in our temperatures here in the Commonwealth. But the truth is- our weather is all over the place this time of you.
95.3 MNC
Wallethub ranks Indiana in bottom half of states for wealth gaps
Indiana is ranked in the bottom half of states when it comes to wealth gaps by race and ethnicity, according to a new study from Wallethub. They analyzed each state across 21 key metrics, ranging from the median household income gap to the unemployment rate gap. They ranked Indiana 28th...
cbs4indy.com
45-year anniversary of the Blizzard of ’78
It has been 45 years since the worst blizzard in Hoosier state history, the blizzard of 1978. Over a foot of snow dropped in some areas with others picking up as much as three feet of snow! On January 25, 1978, the National Weather Service issued its first-ever statewide blizzard warning along with a heavy snow warning. In 45 years, that has not happened again.
Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature
Dozens of bills are already advancing through committees and legislative chambers halfway through the third week of Indiana’s 2023 session. The General Assembly’s focus is largely centered around the crafting of the state’s next two-year budget. Multiple bills relating to health care, education, fiscal policy and public safety are also top-of list for the Republican-dominated […] The post Throwing stars, EMS services, food and beverage tax bills moving through Indiana legislature appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates
A national pet brand chain is a driving force behind two Indiana bills that would block local communities from enforcing outright bans on the retail sale of pets, drawing pushback from animal advocates. Such ordinances already exist in cities like Bloomington and Carmel. Pet stores in those municipalities are currently barred from selling cats or […] The post Indiana bills backed by national pet store chain draw pushback from animal advocates appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Tri-State School, Business, and Organization – Closings and Delays
If you'd like to report a closing, please send an email using a valid business email. You can also send us the link to a post from your business's social media page stating the closings if you do not have a valid business email. DATE: January 25th, 2023. INDIANA. Barr-Reeve...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Physician non-compete bill passes Indiana Senate committee, could be softened by amendments
A bill to prohibit new physician non-compete agreements passed the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee Wednesday with nine voting for and three against. Non-compete agreements often prohibit workers from leaving a job and taking another in the same industry, usually within a certain time frame, geographic area or both. Proponents argue these agreements help protect trade secrets, prevent employees from stealing clients as well as increase employers’ willingness to invest time and money to train and develop workers’ skills.
WIBC.com
NWS: Winter Storm Warning For Nearly All of Indiana, Travel Hazards Expected
STATEWIDE — Anywhere from four to twelve inches of snow is expected to fall with a winter storm that will arrive in Indiana by late tonight. The National Weather Service says a winter storm warning will encompass portions of the state from Knox County all the way up to Steuben County, as far north as South Bend and all the way down to Bloomington and Washington.
Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill
Health care providers, insurers and legislators agree: health care costs are expensive and reimbursements are confusing in Indiana. Lawmakers on the Senate Committee for Health and Provider Services considered a bill Wednesday that hopes to introduce a series of fixes to improve health care access for Hoosiers, but opted to continue working on the bill […] The post Prior authorizations focus of testimony on health care bill appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Where to go for most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana, according to Thrillist
When it comes to Hoosiers, Wabash has been given the title of most romantic weekend getaway in Indiana.
95.3 MNC
Alzheimer’s and Dementia, the focus of new Indiana house bill
Alzheimer’s and Dementia don’t care about your politics or what side of the isle you lean towards: it’s a disease that affects everyone, and one group wants to get ahead of the game. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Indiana Chapter is pushing House Bill 1422, written by Democratic...
Comments / 0