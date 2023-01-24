Read full article on original website
Wichita Woman Critically Injured in Drive-By Shooting
Wichita Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a 57-year-old Wichita woman early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the 1400 block of South George Washington Blvd just after 3:30 a.m.. There they found the woman with a gunshot wound to her upper body. She was transported to an area hospital with critical injuries, but she is currently in stable condition.
Woman Charged in October Crash that Injured 7 Says She Was Attempting Suicide
A woman allegedly responsible for last fall’s multi-vehicle crash in east Wichita says she was trying to kill herself. On October 23rd, 27-year-old Paloma Bella Adame was traveling at speeds near 120 mph in her subcompact SUV when it crashed near Kellogg and 143rd, injuring 7 people. Adame’s 5-year-old daughter was in the vehicle at the time and reportedly suffered a broken leg in the crash.
Charges filed in fatal September shooting in south Wichita
A Wichita man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened last fall at a south Wichita mobile home park. 19-year-old Laquavion Bentley has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon by a felon. Police said shots were fired during...
VIDEO: Police Looking for Dec. 19th Robbery Suspect
Wichita Police and Crime Stoppers of Wichita-Sedgwick County need your help tracking down a robbery suspect. that occurred on December 19th, 2022 in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. Authorities responded to the robbery around 9:10 a.m. on December 19th in the 2000 block of S. Oliver. An employee of...
South Wichita shooting believed to be murder-suicide
A shooting in south Wichita is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Police were called to a home in the 800 block of W. Mt Vernon around 11:45 Thursday night. A out-of-state caller claimed a man had called before the shooting, and told them what he planned to do. The out-of-state caller got in touch with Wichita police and told them a woman had been shot by her husband.
Wichita Police Chief Issues Statement Following Release of Tyre Nichols’ Video
Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan released a statement following the release of video footage showing the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols by five members of the Memphis Police Dept. Sullivan described the incident as “horrific,” saying he was “shocked and sickened” by the actions of the involved officers. Sullivan extended...
Woman Arrested Following Shooting in Old Town that Injured 3
A 22-year-old woman was arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Old Town early Saturday morning. The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Officers patrolling the Old Town area reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live (101 N. Rock Island Ave.) When police arrived, a...
Kellogg Crash Leaves One Dead
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a crash near Kellogg and Washington Sunday morning. Wichita Police responded to the area around 7:40 a.m. and found the woman unresponsive inside a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said the woman was traveling in westbound on Kellogg when...
2 Men and Dog Rescued After Their Boat Capsized on Cheney Lake
Two men and a dog were rescued early Saturday morning after their boat capsized on Cheney Lake. The Reno County Fire District 9 responded to the scene around 6 a.m., along with a water rescue team from the Hutchinson Fire Department. When they arrived, that found the two men holding...
Boil Advisory Issued for Garden Plain
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) issued a boil water advisory early Saturday morning for the City of Garden Plain public water supply system in Sedgwick County. Customers should observe the following precautions until further notice:. Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or...
WSU Announces 2023 Gore Scholarship Recipients
Wichita State University announced the 2023 recipients of the Harry Gore Memorial Scholarships. Each student will receive a $64,000 scholarship to attend Wichita State University in August 2023. Maley Hansen (Wichita North High School), Lesly Hernandez (Maize High School) and Jayden Island (Derby High School) are this year’s recipients of...
