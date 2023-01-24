ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Musical lineup announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Riverrock festival

RICHMOND, Va. — The musical lineup for this year's Dominion Energy Riverrock festival was announced Tuesday.

Performances by The National Reserve and the Kitchen Dwellers, one of the festival’s headlining bands, will kick off the event on Friday, May 19.

On Saturday, several Richmond artists will take the stage such as Willie DE, Flight Club, Pharaoh Sistare, and Erin & the Wildfire. Saturday's headliner will be Sierra Hull.

Sunday performances include Justin Golden, Cosmic Collective and 49 Winchester.

You can view the full schedule of performances and more details about each artist here.

All performances at Dominion Energy Riverrock are free and open to the public. Registration for the sporting events is open as well.

Dominion Energy Riverrock, organized by Venture Richmond and Sports Backers, began in 2009 and is now the nation's premier outdoor sports and music festival, bringing athletes, spectators, musicians, and even dogs to Brown’s Island for a three-day festival against the backdrop of downtown Richmond’s urban riverfront.

