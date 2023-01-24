According to the Early Police Department, on January 26th at 8:10 am, an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple marijuana cigarettes which he surrendered to the officer. The officer also searched the vehicle and located a backpack containing marijuana and zip lock baggies used for packaging, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of US Currency. The drug evidence was seized and the currency was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. The driver, Jack Hicks, was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Money laundering and possession of marijuana.

EARLY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO