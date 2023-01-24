Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
More than 250 submissions during Stars of Texas intake
The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit intake took place Friday and Saturday at the Depot Civic Center, with more than 250 entries submitted, an increase from last year. Juror Carol Fairlie judged the entries Saturday and the exhibit will be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.
brownwoodnews.com
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location
During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
koxe.com
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel
The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
brownwoodnews.com
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs
KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
koxe.com
Fire Department Responds to Oyo Hotel Fire
Update: 6:50 pm – The fire was declared out. As of 6:30 pm Wednesday, the Brownwood Fire Department had several units at the closed down Oyo Hotel on East Commerce. Smoke could be seen coming from a second floor room on the back east side. We will pass along more information as it is received.
Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories for ice threat to begin Monday
While we've escaped this winter without any wintry precipitation so far, our luck might be about to change.
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 1/27/23
No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
brownwoodnews.com
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126
The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
koxe.com
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
brownwoodnews.com
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?
The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
brownwoodnews.com
Randall R. Russell
Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Arrest for money laundering, possession made in Early
The Early Police Department issued the following press release Thursday:. On January 26th at 8:10 a.m. an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple...
KWTX
Hamilton County woman charged after horses found in deplorable conditions
HAMILTON, Texas (KWTX) - Tina Hengst, 54, of Hamilton County, is charged with with cruelty to livestock animals after horses and donkeys in her care were allegedly found living in neglected and deplorable conditions, said Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Isaac Partain. On Monday, Jan. 16, the sheriff’s...
koxe.com
Man Arrested for Money Laundering and Marijuana Possession
According to the Early Police Department, on January 26th at 8:10 am, an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple marijuana cigarettes which he surrendered to the officer. The officer also searched the vehicle and located a backpack containing marijuana and zip lock baggies used for packaging, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of US Currency. The drug evidence was seized and the currency was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. The driver, Jack Hicks, was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Money laundering and possession of marijuana.
koxe.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood
Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
koxe.com
Wintry Weather Monday – Wednesday, Ice Main Concern
From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – A trip to the grocery store for food in case of icy roads? I plan to, and recommend it, as icy travel is expected Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. You might also want to put fuel in your vehicle to avoid pumping gas with wind chills in the low 20’s.
brownwoodnews.com
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 30-Feb. 5
Brownwood at China Spring, 5:30 p.m. Brownwood at China Spring, 7:30 p.m. Brownwood at Graham, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Millsap at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30/8 p.m. Mullin at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Richland Springs at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Moran, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 6/7:30 p.m. ***. Thursday,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Horns place third, Longhorns fifth at Ballinger powerlifting meet
The Early Lady Horns placed third as a team and the Early Longhorns came in fifth in the final team standings at the Ballinger powerlifting meet Thursday.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions soccer kicks off District 5-4A campaign with 3-0 home triumph over Lampasas
The Brownwood Lions are off and running in the 12-game District 5-4A campaign as they opened league action with a 3-0 victory over the Lampasas Badgers Friday night at Gordon Wood Stadium. The Lions (5-7-1, 1-0) scored once in the first half on a penalty kick goal by Junior Martinez,...
brownwoodnews.com
Lady Lions leave Lampasas with 5-0 victory in first district outing
LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions kicked off their 12-game District 5-4A schedule with a 5-0 road victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers Friday night. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five goals. Alma Bernal and Jackie Lewis tacked in goals as well.
Comments / 0