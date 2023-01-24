ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

More than 250 submissions during Stars of Texas intake

The Stars of Texas Juried Art Exhibit intake took place Friday and Saturday at the Depot Civic Center, with more than 250 entries submitted, an increase from last year. Juror Carol Fairlie judged the entries Saturday and the exhibit will be open to the public February 5-11th at the Depot Civic Center with the following schedule: from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. There is no admission fee to view the exhibit and the art will be for sale.
Providencia restaurant to occupy Texas Fun Co. location

During Friday’s State of the City address at Howard Payne University’s Bullion Suits, Brownwood Mayor Stephen Haynes announced Providencia restaurant will be the Mexican food establishment that will be housed on the ground floor of the Texas Fun Co. building, located at the corner of Fisk and Baker in downtown Brownwood.
Brownwood Fire Department shares more details on fire at OYO Hotel

The Brownwood Fire Department issued the following press release Thursday morning regarding Wednesday night’s fire at the site of the former OYO Hotel, located at 515 East Commerce:. At 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, E9, E93, E92, C9, C93, C92 responded to a report of heavy black smoke coming from 515...
Two fatalities in Friday wreck on FM 45 near Richland Springs

KWTX.com out of Waco reported Saturday morning that Texas DPS troopers responded to a major crash between two pick-up trucks Friday afternoon in San Saba County that resulted in two fatalities. The crash occurred around 4:06 p.m. on FM 45, roughly half a mile south of FM 2997 in San...
Fire Department Responds to Oyo Hotel Fire

Court Records 1/27/23

No criminal cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office this week. The following marriage licenses were filed from January 20 through January 26:. Robert Lee Howard Brookbank and Kimberly Nichole Baker. Benjamin Edwards Lehane and Jennifer Mae Blasingame. Matthew James Lowrey and Miranda Leeann Thurman. Bryan Austin...
DPS provides additional details on Monday’s accident at US 183, FM 2126

The Texas Department of Public Safety provided additional details Tuesday afternoon regarding Monday morning’s two-vehicle accident at the intersection of US Highway 84/183 South and FM 2126. According to the DPS, the accident took place at 7:38 a.m. A Ford pickup truck driven by Dorothy Smith Porter, 56, of...
Early Resident Succumbs to Injuries in January 12th Wreck

The Early Police Department issued the following press release Tuesday afternoon:. On January 12, 2023, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Early Police, Fire and Lifeguard EMS responded to a 4-vehicle accident in the 900 block of Early Blvd. Three people were transported to the Hendrick Emergency Room in Brownwood in which the passenger of a white Chevrolet spark was later flown to Hendrick North in Abilene with head injuries.
DIANE ADAMS: Who was Jim Ned?

The Jim Ned Creek, which begins in Taylor County, runs through Coleman and eventually into Brown where it’s dammed to form Lake Brownwood, is named for the Delaware Chief Jim Ned. It’s strange to have a creek in Comanche territory named for a Delaware leader. So who was Jim Ned, what was he doing out here, if in fact he was here, and why is there a creek named for him?
Randall R. Russell

Funeral service for Randall R. Russell, 71 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Thursday, January 26, 2023, in Brownwood, Texas.
Arrest for money laundering, possession made in Early

Man Arrested for Money Laundering and Marijuana Possession

According to the Early Police Department, on January 26th at 8:10 am, an Early Police Officer stopped a vehicle in the 700 block of Early Blvd. The officer approached the vehicle and could smell a strong odor of marijuana. The driver stated he had a couple marijuana cigarettes which he surrendered to the officer. The officer also searched the vehicle and located a backpack containing marijuana and zip lock baggies used for packaging, drug paraphernalia and a large amount of US Currency. The drug evidence was seized and the currency was turned over to the District Attorney’s Office. The driver, Jack Hicks, was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Money laundering and possession of marijuana.
Brenda Kay Stephens, 74, of Lake Brownwood

Brenda Kay Stephens, age 74, of Lake Brownwood, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home surrounded by family. A memorial service for Brenda will be held on Saturday, January 28, at 11:00 AM at Lake Brownwood First Baptist Church. Brenda was born on September 4, 1948 to...
Wintry Weather Monday – Wednesday, Ice Main Concern

From KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner – A trip to the grocery store for food in case of icy roads? I plan to, and recommend it, as icy travel is expected Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning. You might also want to put fuel in your vehicle to avoid pumping gas with wind chills in the low 20’s.
WEEKLY SPORTS SCHEDULE – Jan. 30-Feb. 5

Brownwood at China Spring, 5:30 p.m. Brownwood at China Spring, 7:30 p.m. Brownwood at Graham, 5:45/7:15 p.m. Millsap at Early, 6/7:30 p.m. Bangs at Coleman, 6:30/8 p.m. Mullin at Blanket, 6/7:30 p.m. Richland Springs at Brookesmith, 6/7:30 p.m. May at Moran, 6/7:30 p.m. Zephyr at Gustine, 6/7:30 p.m. ***. Thursday,...
Lady Lions leave Lampasas with 5-0 victory in first district outing

LAMPASAS – The Brownwood Lady Lions kicked off their 12-game District 5-4A schedule with a 5-0 road victory over the Lampasas Lady Badgers Friday night. The Lady Lions (7-1-1, 1-0) offensive attack was sparked by Kennedi Johnson, who scored three of Bownwood’s five goals. Alma Bernal and Jackie Lewis tacked in goals as well.
