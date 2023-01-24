ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Panic! at the Disco announces split: ‘It’s been a hell of a journey’

By Chuck Arnold
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

The exclamation point is being retired.

Panic! at the Disco — the emo rockers who went from a high school band to arena headliners — announced that the group is splitting up after 19 years on Tuesday.

Frontman Brendon Urie said that the band will be calling it quits after its upcoming European tour, which begins in Vienna on Feb. 20 and ends in Manchester, England on March 10.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey … But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin,” says Urie, 35, in a statement posted on Instagram . “That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus an energy on my family, and with that Panic! At the Disco will be no more.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d4J0Q_0kPZqbJ800
Panic! at the Disco, fronted by Brendon Urie, is calling it quits after its upcoming European tour.
Getty Images for MTV/Paramount G
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2170Qu_0kPZqbJ800
Panic! at the Disco announced its split in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
Instagram/panicatthedisco

Formed by singer-guitarist Ryan Ross and drummer Spencer Smith in Las Vegas in 2004 as a Blink-182 cover band, they recruited bassist Brent Wilson and Urie and modeled their name after a line in Name Taken’s song “Panic.”

The group was then discovered by Fall Out Boy’s Pete Wentz and sign to his Decaydance Records, releasing its debut album, “A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out,” in 2005. That LP would spawn the hit “I Write Sins Not Tragedies,” which went on win the Video of the Year Moonman at the 2006 MTV Video Music Award.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ESCQa_0kPZqbJ800
Panic! at the Disco won Video of the Year at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.
WireImage

But over the years — with Ross, Smith and Wilson departing the group — Panic! at the Disco essentially evolved into a solo act for Urie. But the singer and multi-instrumentalist now wants to focus on family, expecting his first child with wife Sarah “very soon.”

“The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting,” he wrote. “I look forward to this next adventure.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14541F_0kPZqbJ800
Panic! at the Disco performed “I Write Sins Not Tragedies” at the 2006 MTV Video Music Awards.
WireImage

Urie ended his statement by expressing his gratitude to Panic! at the Disco’s fans.

“Thank you for all  your immense support over the years,” he wrote. “I truly can’t put into words how much it has meant to us. Whether you’ve been here since the beginning or are just finding us, it has been a pleasure to not only share the stage with so many talented people but also share our time with you … I love you. I appreciate you. Thank you for existing.”

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Yoko Ono claims she takes 4-mile walks — despite being ‘wheelchair-bound’

Yoko Ono goes for 4-mile walks to beat depression. The 89-year-old widow of The Beatles’ John Lennon — who is said to be struggling with mobility issues — shared the practice she follows to keep a clear mind. “There’s something I do to get out of depression. I walk about 80 city blocks,” Ono, who lives in New York City, tweeted on Wednesday. “That gives me a real high.” The average length of a north-south block in Manhattan runs approximately 264 feet, which means there are about 20 blocks per mile, according to StreetEasy. That means Ono’s routine hot girl walks would be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

CBS graphic shows date that doesn’t exist for Super Bowl 2023

According to an erroneous graphic on the CBS halftime show, Super Bowl 2023 will be played on a date that doesn’t even exist. The graphic attempted to show the bracket of teams that could advance to Super Bowl 2023, pending results from the AFC Championship game. That part was correct, but then the graphic said it’d be played on Feb. 29, 2023. Feb. 29, a date that only occurs during leap years, won’t appear on calendars again until 2024. But that day will fall on a Thursday, and as one Twitter user noted, the next time Feb. 29 falls on a Sunday...
New York Post

Man crushed to death by pop-up urinal outside ‘Harry Potter’ theater

A man has died after being crushed by a pop-up urinal in London’s busy West End. The tragedy occurred shortly after 1 p.m. local time Friday outside the Palace Theatre, currently home to the popular production of “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The victim was thought to be performing below-ground maintenance on the hydraulic public urinal when he was crushed. The urinals are usually concealed below the street level during the day before they emerge from beneath the pavement for use in the evenings. The devices “were brought into use by Westminster City Council about 20 years ago in an attempt to...
New York Post

Pantera shows canceled following backlash over lead singer Phil Anselmo’s Nazi salute in 2016

Heavy metal band Pantera has had three shows canceled from their forthcoming reunion tour following controversy over a 2016 incident involving singer Phil Anselmo. The shows were dropped from the line-ups of Germany’s Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals earlier this week, as well as a show in Vienna, due to public backlash over a seemingly racist gesture Anselmo made six years ago. The frontman reportedly made a Nazi salute and shouted “white power” at a concert, an act that has now cost the band several highly anticipated tour dates following a 20-year hiatus. The promoter of the festivals cited public...
VIENNA, NY
Herbie J Pilato

"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss

According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
76K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy