Benzinga

Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution

Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
Benzinga

Curaleaf Launching Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Stamford, CT Dispensary

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to commence adult-use sales at its Stamford, Connecticut location, beginning January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Curaleaf Stamford, located at 814 East Main St, is the company's first dispensary in the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.
Benzinga

Cannabis Company StateHouse Launches New Customer Loyalty Program "TOPS"

StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZF STHZ launch a new customer loyalty program "TOPS". Customers enrolled in TOPS will receive 1 point per $1 dollar spent (taxes excluded), as well as 1.5 points per $1 dollar spent on in-house brands, including Kingpen/Kingroll, Fuzzies/Sublime, Urbn Leaf, Loudpack, Smokiez, Harborside Farms, Dime Bag, and Key.
Benzinga

22nd Century Group Acquires RX Pharmatech, Files U.S. Drug Master File For CBD API, Teams Up With Transo-Pharm

22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII announced the acquisition of privately held RX Pharmatech Ltd, a United Kingdom distributor of cannabinoids with 1,276 novel food applications with the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA). Terms of the agreement include an up-front payment of $650,000 in cash and stock and a three-year equity earn-out based on revenue milestones.
Benzinga

Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
Vice

This Guy Plans to Open a Store That Sells Heroin, Meth, and Crack

A Vancouver man is planning to open what would be Canada’s first store that sells heroin, cocaine, meth, MDMA, and other drugs as a way to reduce the rising number of deaths stemming from the overdose crisis. Jerry Martin, 51, wants to open the brick-and-mortar shop by the end...
Benzinga

Canadian Weed Companies Ordered To Stop Selling Certain Cannabis Extracts, Could Cost Them Millions

Canadian cannabis companies have been required to stop selling certain ingestible cannabis products, which could cost the industry millions. Health Canada, the Canadian federal agency for Public Health, deemed that certain products sold by some cannabis companies have been incorrectly labeled as extracts rather than edibles, reported MJBizDaily. A letter...
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
24/7 Wall St.

Countries Americans Buy the Most Handguns From

The United States is the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people. With a thriving gun culture, America’s gun and ammunition industry is a $70.5 billion-a-year behemoth. Despite domestic production ranging from 5.5 million to 11.5 million firearms annually in the last 10 years, the U.S. also imports millions of […]

