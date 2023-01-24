Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
New Generation Of Edibles - Cleaner, Safer & With Faster Onset: Cannabis Innovator And DTL Partner To Set A Standard
Marijuana edibles company, 1906, confirmed Tuesday is has partnered with with Day Three Labs (DTL) to bring a new line of edibles to market powered by Unlokt. This is a data-backed, novel protein-based delivery technology that only uses two ingredients, protein and cannabis, for a cleaner, safer, faster and more predictable edibles experience.
Curaleaf Launching Adult-Use Cannabis Sales At Stamford, CT Dispensary
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has been approved by the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection to commence adult-use sales at its Stamford, Connecticut location, beginning January 28 at 10:00 a.m. Curaleaf Stamford, located at 814 East Main St, is the company's first dispensary in the state to open its doors to adult-use customers.
Cannabis Company StateHouse Launches New Customer Loyalty Program "TOPS"
StateHouse Holdings Inc. STHZF STHZ launch a new customer loyalty program "TOPS". Customers enrolled in TOPS will receive 1 point per $1 dollar spent (taxes excluded), as well as 1.5 points per $1 dollar spent on in-house brands, including Kingpen/Kingroll, Fuzzies/Sublime, Urbn Leaf, Loudpack, Smokiez, Harborside Farms, Dime Bag, and Key.
22nd Century Group Acquires RX Pharmatech, Files U.S. Drug Master File For CBD API, Teams Up With Transo-Pharm
22nd Century Group, Inc. XXII announced the acquisition of privately held RX Pharmatech Ltd, a United Kingdom distributor of cannabinoids with 1,276 novel food applications with the U.K. Food Standards Agency (FSA). Terms of the agreement include an up-front payment of $650,000 in cash and stock and a three-year equity earn-out based on revenue milestones.
Is Getting High In 10 Minutes Without The Respiratory Health Risks Possible? Company Clams It Is With New THC Oral Spray
Pressure BioSciences, Inc. PBIO announced results from initial consumer focus group testing of a THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray prepared using PBI's Ultra Shear Technology platform. Preparation of the THC Nanoemulsion Oral Spray was completed by PBI's California-based partner companies, including Crème De Canna. John B. Hollister, PBI's director of...
