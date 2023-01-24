Read full article on original website
Dean Andrew Redner (1963 – 2023)
Dean Andrew Redner, 59, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away at Winchester Medical Center on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. A Christian burial Mass will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 2 PM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church with Reverend Tom Shepanzyk officiating. Burial will follow at Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Homer Lawrence Cross (1949 – 2023)
Homer L. Cross, 73, of Front Royal, Virginia, passed away suddenly Monday, January 23, 2023. Homer was born in Falls Church, Virginia, on February 23, 1949, the son of the late Homer and Frances Cross. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Maureen, and daughter, Melissa (Buffy).
Rev. Frank A. Strother, preacher, pastor, leader, erected forty churches
Frank Strother served with the 43rd Regiment of Virginia Cavalry – Mosby’s Partisan Rangers, in Company A. When his parole was issued at Winchester on 5 May 1865, he was eighteen years old. Strother was converted and joined the Methodist Church in 1866. He attended Clifton Preparatory School at Markham and Randolph-Macon College from 1868-71. Strother was admitted on trial to Baltimore Methodist Episcopal Church South (MECS) at Warrenton in 1872. He became a Deacon in full connection in 1874, and was later ordained an Elder.
