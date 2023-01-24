ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: 3 quick takeaways vs Illinois

The Wisconsin Badgers lost to the Illinois Fighting Illini in a 66-63 loss on Saturday afternoon, losing their third consecutive game and the sixth of their last seven games. With the loss to Illinois, the Badgers ended a strange week after losses to the Northwestern Wildcats and the Maryland Terrapins, and will look to regroup against Ohio State on the road next weekend.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Men’s Basketball vs. Illinois Fighting Illini preview

The Wisconsin Badgers hit a low point in their season against Maryland, falling 73-55. Head coach Greg Gard acknowledged getting a vital player back after the loss to Maryland, as he told reporters on Friday that guard Max Klesmit is expected to return on Saturday for the Badgers. Defensively, they...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball vs Illinois: How to watch + betting odds

The Wisconsin Badgers are set to face off against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, fresh off a blowout 73-55 loss to the Maryland Terrapins after a close loss to the Northwestern Wildcats in Evanston, Illinois on Monday. The Badgers are expected to return starting guard Max Klesmit to the...
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin men’s basketball: What’s the level of concern?

The Wisconsin Badgers are struggling. After losing five of their last six games, Badgers fans are left wondering whether this team will even qualify for the NCAA Tournament in March. And there is good reason to think they won’t. A few reasons include the obvious lack of scoring production, minimal...
MADISON, WI
960 The Ref

21 injured in 85-vehicle pileup on Wisconsin interstate

Twenty-one people were injured in an 85-vehicle pileup on a southern Wisconsin interstate Friday, causing the highway to be closed for nine hours. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the wreck occurred at about 12:31 p.m. CST on Interstate 39/90 in Rock County between Beloit and Janesville, WISN-TV reported. Troopers...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Likely Tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will drift away from us today and more cloudiness is expected to return. There are expected to be some breaks in the clouds at times, but not as much sun is expected as yesterday. Low pressure and a cold front will drive in from the northwest over the next 24 hours. A second area of low pressure will push by to south during the same time period.
MADISON, WI
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Wisconsin

"To be the best company to work for in America" is the visionary goal for ABC Supply. Today, the company sales exceeded $14.7 billion, and the Hendricks family privately owns it. This article will talk about the richest woman in the Hendricks family, who lives in Afton, Wisconsin.
AFTON, WI
nbc15.com

Heavy snow moves in tonight

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The winter system we’ve been tracking for the past few days is quickly approaching and will arrive later tonight. Thursday is a First Alert Day as travel impacts are likely, especially during the morning hours. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Juneau, Adams, and Vernon counties where totals are expected to be the highest. Most of the rest of our region will be under a Winter Weather Advisory except for Rock and Walworth counties.
MADISON, WI
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI

