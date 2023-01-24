On January 10, 2023, the Reno Senior Citizen Advisory Committee (SCAC) met at City Hall and found that their agenda had been changed by city staff without their knowledge or agreement. Two very important items that they wanted to discuss and vote on had been changed from “action items” to “information only items”. These changes to the agenda meant they could only listen to information and ask questions but could not make recommendations or vote on them. Open meeting law requires the public to be notified on the agenda if the group plans to take action on anything listed there. If an item is not marked for action, the group cannot take action.

