Read full article on original website
Related
NEWSBTC
U.S. Government Releases Roadmap To Mitigate Crypto Risk For Investors
The U.S. government is set to tighten regulations to mitigate the growing risks associated with the crypto industry. This development comes after increased scrutiny following the collapse of FTX and Terra Luna in 2022. In a press release on January 27, the White House put forward a comprehensive roadmap designed...
NEWSBTC
AAVE Seeks Proposal To Clear Itself Of Bad Debt – Can It Overcome These Obstacles?
The lending platform AAVE has been enjoying positive news lately. According to reports, AAVE has passed a governance proposal that would eradicate all bad debt it accumulated when Avraham Eisenberg, orchestrator of the Mango Markets exploit, targeted the platform’s Ethereum V2 liquidity pool back in November 2022. However, the...
NEWSBTC
Digital assets got government support in 2022
2022 was a disruptive year for crypto, but despite the market and industry turmoil surrounding cryptocurrencies, several forward-thinking countries took steps to embrace digital assets. Whether it is through legal recognition, clearer regulation or the debut of CBDCs, crypto is gradually becoming established as a legitimate financial phenomenon throughout the world.
NEWSBTC
Investing in Cryptocurrency: What to Keep in Mind
Is 2023 the year you finally invest in crypto? There are some people who think they’ve missed the boat when it comes to getting involved with cryptocurrencies, but this is not the case. If you think that cryptocurrency is going to continue to grow, then 2023 is as good a time as any to get started buying your preferred currencies.
NEWSBTC
This Is How The Bitcoin Price Will Be Affected By Macro: Charles Edwards
In a new interview, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments shared his Bitcoin theses for 2023. Looking back at the past few months, the renowned expert said those have put the market in a position where Bitcoin offers “a great position for long-term investors.”. As Edwards noted, almost every sentiment...
Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco
With the economy under pressure, is one of these retail giants better than the other?
NEWSBTC
Best Sports Betting Sites: Top Rated Online Sportsbooks For 2023
Thanks to incredible technological innovations, we can access everything on our mobile phones and PCs today. Also because of the current global pandemic, most people prefer to stay indoors even for work and recreational activities. So, there has been a significant rise in the sports betting sites too. These betting...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Exchange Outflows Reach Highest Value Since FTX Crash, Bullish?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin exchanges have registered the most significant outflows since the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX back in November. Bitcoin Exchange Netflow Shows Deep Negative Values. As an analyst in a CryptoQuant post pointed out, around 7,000 coins have left the exchange in this latest spike. The...
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin Ascent Slows, But Why Are Analysts Still Bullish About The Memecoin?
Dogecoin, the original memecoin of the crypto industry, has not seen a monumental rise in price unlike other altcoins of late. According to CoinMarketCap, DOGE has only risen 5.56% in the past week with its biggest gains seen in the monthly time frame. At its current market cap of $11.3...
NEWSBTC
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin PnL Index Forms Bullish Crossover
CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin on-chain PnL index has surged above its 365-day MA recently, a crossover that has historically signaled early bull markets. Bitcoin On-Chain PnL Index Has Formed A Bullish Crossover. As per data from the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the index is indicating a buy signal for BTC right...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin (LTC) Displays Consolidation – Can We Expect A Reversal Soon?
The Litecoin price has shown considerable recovery ever since it reached its bottom in December 2022. LTC secured almost 50% appreciation in January this year. Currently, however, the altcoin has witnessed a price pullback and is consolidating on its daily chart. Over the last 24 hours, the Litecoin price moved...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Supply In Loss Hits A 9-Month Low
According to on-chain data from CryptoQuant, a blockchain analytics platform, the Bitcoin supply in loss with the seven-day moving average stands at 32%, a nine-month low. This is the lowest level since April 2022, when the Bitcoin price was changing hands at the $40,000 range. Bitcoin Supply In Loss At...
NEWSBTC
STEPN and SWEAT Surge as Move-to-Earn Returns, But This Project is About to Revolutionize the Sector
The cryptocurrency market price rise has accelerated the uptake of the previous play-to-earn and move-to-earn Web3 applications. With prices moving upward, rewards from these platforms are starting to increase, causing a flood of users back into these Web3 GameFi projects. With Bitcoin pushing past $23,000 this week, popular move-to-earn platforms...
NEWSBTC
Litecoin Whale Transactions Set New 2023 High, Bullish Signal?
On-chain data shows Litecoin whale transactions have jumped to new highs for 2023 recently. Here’s how this may impact the crypto’s price. Litecoin Transactions Valued Higher Than $1 Million Have Surged. According to data from the on-chain analytics firm Santiment, the last two spikes led to significant rises...
NEWSBTC
Binance Coin (BNB) And Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Speculated To Make Huge Gains In 2023
Predicting the next big moonshot crypto project is a bit like trying to find a needle in a haystack. Many projects look like they have the potential to increase in price, only to crash and let down investors at the last minute. However, Binance Coin (BNB) and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)...
NEWSBTC
BudBlockz’s 220% Growth Puts It Ahead of Dogelon Mars and Floki Inu
Crypto winter has been harsh for many in the crypto projects. After explosive growth in 2017, the crypto market has been in a prolonged downturn, with many tokens plummeting. However, there may be light at the end of the tunnel, as BudBlockz (BLUNT) has recently seen a 220% surge in price.
NEWSBTC
MATIC Gains Over 20% As Polygon Network Records Biggest Whale Transaction Of 2023
With the crypto market on a tremendous bullish run, several assets, especially altcoins, have been recording massive price gains. MATIC, an ERC-20 token and native cryptocurrency of the Polygon network, has been one of the tokens in the mix of this action, gaining by 49.33% since the beginning of 2023.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) Don’t Offer The Same 1000x Potential As Snowfall Protocol (SNW) According To Market Analysts
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is one of the most beloved projects in the Defi space. It has been subject to much discussion, with many investors believing it could reach 1000x gains from its current price. Analysts have recently come forward to suggest that other popular tokens such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and Axie Infinity (AXS) will not be able to offer the same potential as SNW.
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Observes Highest Rise In Burn Rate – Is This Normal?
SHIB token burn rates are seemingly rising on the Shiba Inu network. The current number of Shiba Inu burn trackers is quite surprising. However, data shows it is due to the degenerative performance of the SHIB burning machine. On-chain data shows that the SHIB burn rate observed a massive 1682.07%...
NEWSBTC
Polkadot Hints At Price Recovery – Can DOT Go Past 15% Weekly Ceiling?
Polkadot (DOT) is in the green (see image below) and going steady. Could this hint at price recovery? Even though Polkadot’s funding rate plunged for a while, it is showing some improvement at the time of writing. Here’s a quick look at DOT price movement:. Polkadot price is...
Comments / 0