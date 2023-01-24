Syracuse travels south to play at Virginia Tech on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. If you’ve been following along with recent game previews, this subheading is mostly a copy and paste. If the NCAA Tournament were to select its 68 teams today, Syracuse, at 97th in NET, would not make the field. They are winless in Quadrant 1 games, and are still being weighed down by two Quadrant 3 losses (Colgate, Bryant). Q1 wins are critical at this point, and Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech represents yet another opportunity for the Orange to pick up its first Q1 win of the season. The Hokies are currently 52nd in NET, and a Q1 win is assigned to teams that are ranked from 1-75 win away games. SU had one of its best performances of the season back on Jan. 11 in a 82-72 win, and will need to do it again if the Orange wants to build an NCAA-worthy resume.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO