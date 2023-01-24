Read full article on original website
Home values rose at near-record pace in Central NY in 2022: Check your area
Syracuse, N.Y. — Home values rose in every ZIP code in a six-county region of Central New York last year, according to national real estate firm Zillow. Zillow’s Home Values Index had data on over 140 ZIP codes in Cayuga, Cortland, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga and Oswego counties. Not one ZIP saw home values fall in 2022. Values were up by double digit percentages in more than half the region’s ZIP codes.
Syracuse’s biggest nursing home operator wins Central NY’s first legal weed license
Loretto, the operator of Central New York’s largest nursing home and other senior health care services, has been awarded the region’s first license to sell recreational marijuana. But the non-profit agency’s plans are still in the early stages. In statements, Loretto said the license was technically awarded to...
Historic Moment: Last yellow fire truck
Tradition in the fire service runs very deep. One tradition is the color of the fire trucks. They are slow to change. In the City of Syracuse, back in the 1950s, all their apparatus were white. At the end of the 1970s, Syracuse trucks were ordered or repainted OSHA safety yellow. This color goes back to 1937 when school busses were being painted OSHA safety yellow. In 1997 Syracuse took delivery of their last safety yellow truck, designated Rescue 1. Now all of the Syracuse trucks are familiar standard red.
House of the Week: Owners say their Manlius home is in a friendly and ‘special community’
MANLIUS, N.Y. – It was work which brought Kate and Ryan Michaels to the Syracuse area in late 2017 and was also responsible for them relocating to California last weekend. The couple have just begun their stay in “The Golden State,” and they hope that it is just as rewarding as their time in Central New York.
Cinemapolis launches ‘Masked Tuesdays,’ ‘Captioned Wednesdays’
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A movie theater in Ithaca takes steps to make certain moviegoers more comfortable. Cinemapolis will have two weekly initiatives going forward, “Masked Tuesdays” and “Captioned Wednesdays.” Every Tuesday, all staff and moviegoers will wear masks for people who feel safest in a masked environment. “Captioned Wednesdays” is useful for people that are hearing impaired or developing fluency in English.
Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the Expo Center in February
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It's time to break up the winter blues with some summer fun as the annual Syracuse Winter Fair returns to the New York State Fairgrounds. It's "All the Fun of the Fair" under one roof, organizers said. The fourth annual Syracuse Winter Fair will feature notable food, music, entertainment, and plenty of rides and games inside the Exposition Center at the fairgrounds. More than 20,000 people attended the Winter Fair fair last February.
Two Workers at New Hartford Target Accused of Stealing Thousands in Merchandise
Two people working at a retail giant in New Hartford were fitted with handcuffs for allegedly stealing nearly $6,000 worth of merchandise. New Hartford Police have charged 30-year-old Reginald Porter and 19-year-old Alysa Story, both of Utica, each with felony counts of Grand Larceny and Falsifying Business Records. Police believe...
Southern Tier jobless rates fall under state average
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Jobless rates are down in the Southern Tier. The New York State Labor Department has released unemployment numbers for December, and all local counties fall below the statewide average of 3.8 percent. Tompkins County is 2.4 percent, Tioga County comes in at 2.7 percent, and Cortland County falls just below the state’s average at 3.7 percent.
What to watch for in Syracuse’s matchup against Virginia Tech
Syracuse travels south to play at Virginia Tech on Saturday evening at 7 p.m. (TV: ACCN). Here’s what to watch for in the game. If you’ve been following along with recent game previews, this subheading is mostly a copy and paste. If the NCAA Tournament were to select its 68 teams today, Syracuse, at 97th in NET, would not make the field. They are winless in Quadrant 1 games, and are still being weighed down by two Quadrant 3 losses (Colgate, Bryant). Q1 wins are critical at this point, and Saturday’s matchup against Virginia Tech represents yet another opportunity for the Orange to pick up its first Q1 win of the season. The Hokies are currently 52nd in NET, and a Q1 win is assigned to teams that are ranked from 1-75 win away games. SU had one of its best performances of the season back on Jan. 11 in a 82-72 win, and will need to do it again if the Orange wants to build an NCAA-worthy resume.
Online scammers take aim at Ithaca College students
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A scam is affecting students at Ithaca College. Sophomore Sena Namkung reportedly received an email that promised a high-paying job. The Ithacan reports the offer came from someone posing as a college employee. Sophomore Lily Milkis experienced a similar situation. She tells the paper she...
Dinner at Laci’s shocked our wallets, but not our taste buds (Dining Out Review)
Syracuse, N.Y. — As I sat eating my dinner at Laci’s, a quote from the opening scene of “10 Things I Hate About You” popped into my head: “I know you can be overwhelmed, and you can be underwhelmed, but can you ever just be whelmed?”
Guthrie Welcomes New Providers
The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to welcome the following providers who have recently joined the organization:. J. Manuel Arreguin, MD, MS, MBA, FACOG joins Guthrie as Chair, Obstetrics and Gynecology, with clinical interests in pelvic reconstruction surgery, robotic surgery, and minimally invasive gynecology. Dr. Arreguin completed his education and residency at UCLA School of Medicine in Los Angeles, CA and is certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology. He is currently welcoming new patients in Sayre. If you would like to make an appointment with Dr. Arreguin, please call 866-488-4743.
3 takeaways from Syracuse’s 72-68 loss to North Carolina
Syracuse lost, 72-68, to North Carolina on Tuesday evening at the JMA Wireless Dome. Here are the key takeaways from the loss. It was a battle of two of the ACC’s top big men on Tuesday evening. Syracuse’s Jesse Edwards (13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg) and UNC’s Armando Bacot (17.8 ppg, 11.6 rpg) were in a physical battle all evening.
NY Farm Bureau president unhappy with minimum wage hike
ALBANY, N.Y. (WHCU) — One New York farm leader is unhappy with the recent raise in minimum wage. NY Farm Bureau President David Fisher says it’s becoming expensive to do business in the state. The upstate minimum wage recently increased to $14.20. In related news, Ithaca officials are...
SNAP text scam circulating Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County District Attorney's Office and the Oneida County Department of Family and Community Services are warning the public of a SNAP scam via text, which they have recently been notified of. Residents from Oneida County have received a text message that appears to come...
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!
Residents of Syracuse are being targeted by scam calls claiming to be from National Grid. M. Strong, a resident of the Heritage Park area, reported receiving a call on January 24th, 2023, from someone claiming to be a National Grid customer service representative. The caller stated that Strong had not paid her past two bills, that a truck would be dispatched, and that service would be disconnected if payment was not made immediately.
Family of murder victim Brexialee Torres-Ortiz: ‘Please don’t forget her name’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The family of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, an 11-year-old killed while buying milk for her family, made one request for the community:. Pastor Maritza Perez spoke Thursday on behalf of Brexialee’s mom and dad at a news conference held at the Public Safety building to announce the arrest of two men who are accused of killing Brexialee on Jan. 16. Her parents stood a little behind the pastor as she spoke.
The End of Snow Days?
In recent years it hasn’t been so true, but not so long ago, Central New Yorkers could count on the first month of the new year bringing lots of snow. On average, Januarys used to produce the most snowfall of the winter months. Take 2010, for example. Our region was experiencing a snowy cycle that began in late December 2009, and though it was felt in many parts of the United States, my hometown of Fulton made national news. On January 6, ABC’s World News Tonight reported on our five feet of snow from a nonstop storm that had begun nine days earlier. For a glimpse of what our city looked like city, check out this YouTube clip https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b8o8B2px2W8.
Officials consider upgrades at Newman Municipal Golf Course
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course could see improvements. City officials are considering approving a development agreement, which would bring upgrades to the Newman Municipal Golf Course. Netting would be placed near the ninth green, and tee boxes would be moved. Officials meet tonight at 6 PM...
Ithaca Youth Bureau looking for volunteers for mentor program
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Volunteers are needed in Tompkins County. The Ithaca Youth Bureau is urgently looking for mentors for its Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ithaca and Tompkins County program. Learn more if you’re interested in helping the younger generation reach their full potential.
