Warren, OH

27 First News

Patrick G. Rossi, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Rite of Christian burial will be held at 12:00 Noon on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, for Patrick G. Rossi, 73, of Mineral Ridge. Pat passed away Saturday evening, January 28, 2023, in Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge.
MINERAL RIDGE, OH
27 First News

Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard Ernest Dunn, Sr., 82, of Warren, passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023, at his home. Richard was born November 23, 1940, in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Martin Dunn and Anna Mae Bosetti and came to this area in 1970. He...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

John R. Leshinsky, Jr., Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John R. Leshinsky, Jr., 57, passed away Thursday evening, January 19, 2023. John was born March 13, 1965, in Youngstown, a son of the late John R. and Mary Ellen Carney Leshinsky, Sr. He was a 1983 graduate of Boardman High School and was a...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

John E. Metzinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. Metzinger passed peacefully Saturday morning, January 28, 2023, at the Inn at Christine Valley, surrounded by family. John was born March 3, 1927, in Youngstown, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha Farrell Metzinger; he was a lifelong area resident. He graduated...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Deborah S. Bable, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah S. Bable, 51, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Deborah was born March 25, 1971, in Warren, the daughter of Alfred R. II and Patricia Brezinski Bable. She was a 1989 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School. Deborah owned Patsy Beers...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Marie A. Rupert, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marie A. Rupert, 81, transitioned from her earthly labor to her Heavenly home early Sunday morning, January 22, 2023, at Hospice House of The Valley. Marie was born August 23, 1941, in Lexington, North Carolina, a daughter of John Hayden and Edna Lopp Hayden. The...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Kaiser, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Kaiser, of Masury, Ohio, entered eternal rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023, while a patient in O’Brien’s Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, following a period of declining health. He was 71. John was born May 23, 1951, in Sinzhausen, Germany, a son...
MASURY, OH
27 First News

Ellison Kerber, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN. Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ellison V. Kerber, 56, died Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Continuing Health Care, surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Ellison was born February 11, 1966, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harold R. and Sandra Reali Kerber. She was a graduate...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
27 First News

Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio(MyValleyTributes) – Willa L. McCullough-Strawbridge, 74, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 25, 2023, at Mercy Health-St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Willa was born October 15, 1948, in Kittanning, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William and Josephine (Dluski) McCullough. She moved with her family...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Marie (Petracci) Brogley passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Hospice House. Anna Marie was born July 20, 1932, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Rudolphi) Petracci and was a lifelong area resident. On September 8,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

John Clarke, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Clarke, 81, died Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Texas Health Presbyterian in Dallas. He was born on February 7, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of John Clarke and S. Marie Clarke-Deeley. John received his Bachelors in Metallurgical Engineering from Carnegie Tech. He spent his...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Barbara M. Hatosky, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara M. Hatosky, 75, of Warren passed away Friday, January 13, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Barbara was born August 2, 1947, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Florian J. and Mary (Frenchko) Hatosky. She was a 1965 graduate of Howland High School and...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Eleanor “Ellie” Sattler, 92, of Youngstown, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at her home. Ellie was born August 4, 1930, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Ralph W. and Lucille E. (Harris) Smith. She was a graduate of South High School,...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Michael Teutsch, Sr., Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Teutsch, Sr., 86, died peacefully Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Hospice House, surrounded by his family. Michael was born July 3, 1936, in Waltersdorf, Siebenbergergen Transylvania, now known as Romania, the son of Martin and Maria Pfingstgraef Teutsch. After their family was displaced to...
CANFIELD, OH
27 First News

William Reeds, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Reeds passed on Thursday, January 5, 2023. He was 77. William was born November 18, 1945 to Lula Bell Stevens. He was a steelworker and retired in 1989. He was married to Kathy Reeds until her passing. William leaves behind to cherish his memories;...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Peter Mitchell, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff)– Peter Mitchell, 100, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at St. Joseph Health Center. Peter Was born May 5, 1922, in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Angelo and Mary (Giantis) Mitchell. Peter moved to Warren in 1948 and retired in 1994 from Thomas Steel...
WARREN, OH
27 First News

Anthony F. Trolio, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, January 23, 2023, Anthony Frank Trolio died in Boardman, Ohio. He was 73 years old. Anthony is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Doris Trolio of Youngstown, Ohio. He is survived by his six children, John (Karen), Tracy, Terrah, Monica, Anthony...
BOARDMAN, OH
27 First News

Marybeth Kustelega, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, Marybeth Kustelega, age 65, of Youngstown, Ohio died in St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital. She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on June 5, 1957, to John Joseph and Judith Elaine (Snyderwine) Mulrow. Marybeth is survived by her sons, Shawn Diana of...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
27 First News

Rand Chronister, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rand Chronister, 68, passed away peacefully in the company of family at University Hospitals on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 following complications from surgery. Rand was born December 31, 1954, in Warren, Ohio as the first of six children to the late Marvin and Madeline (Muresan)...
CORTLAND, OH
27 First News

Deborah G. Champion, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah G. Champion, age 66 of Lake Milton, passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital. She was born on June 9, 1956 in Ravenna, Ohio, the daughter of George R. Goynes and Lucille L. (Sickle)...
LAKE MILTON, OH

