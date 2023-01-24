Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news
When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB
Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AFC Championship Game prediction: Bengals-Chiefs picks against the spread
Cincinnati Bengals (+1) over KANSAS CITY CHIEFS; Under 48: My usual hesitancy about selecting the Chiefs is off the table this week. That would be the point spread. K.C. is 5-12-1 against the number this season including last week’s non-covering victory over the Jaguars. The Chiefs remarkably are home underdogs here because of Patrick Mahomes’ ankle injury. Seven of the Chiefs’ 27 points came on a 98-yard drive led by Chad Henne when Mahomes was being treated for his injury. Kansas City scored just 10 points in the second half — though an ailing, taped-up Mahomes did manage a 75-yard drive capped by...
Clemson's Brevin Galloway From Hospital Bed: 'My Balls Exploded'
Brevin Galloway will miss a few games.
Super Bowl champ's brother found guilty in murders of 2 women
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antwaan Randle El's brother, Marcus, a former Wisconsin Badger, has been found guilty of murdering two women nearly three years ago.
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back
Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL secures $1,250 offer for NFL Sunday
The Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUSFULL unlocks a $1,250 first bet “on Caesars” for all new users. If you’re in Ohio, you can get the same offer but up to $1,500, with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NPBONUS1BET. Learn more about the Caesars Sportsbook welcome offer.Check out more great offers from other sportsbooks.Find out how to bet on NFL games.Claim all the best offers for Ohio sports betting, which just launched on Jan. 1 and already has more than a dozen sportsbooks live. Caesars Sportsbook promo code New Caesars Sportsbook bettors elsewhere can get up to $1,250 back if their first bet loses when...
