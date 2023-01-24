Elon Musk returns to stand for 3rd day of testimony dissecting his tweets about a Tesla buyout that didn't happen

Read full article on original website
Bryan College Station Eagle
Past presidents, VPs asked to check for docs; economy slowed but still grew; asteroid coming close to Earth | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. » The National Archives has asked former presidents and vice presidents to recheck their personal records for any classified documents following the news that President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence had documents in the possession after they left office.
