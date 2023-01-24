Read full article on original website
Nest Hub interface tweak introduces an annoying side effect for security cam owners
The Google Home app's visual refresh has started to appear for those who have joined the public preview, promising fewer taps to get what they're looking for as well as more customization options. The makeover includes a new "Favorites" tab where you can pin your Nest cameras for quicker access to the live feed; no additional taps are needed. However, the same cannot be said for a recent update to the Google Nest Hub's interface, which makes viewing your camera feeds a chore.
Some Galaxy S23 rumors are pure trash, the Android Police podcast finds out
We are the trash compactor of tech podcasts this week at the Android Police podcast as we whistle past Stadia's headstone, wobble between Samsung and Qualcomm's big partnership with the Galaxy S23, graciously evaluate Apple's mini-show of the season, and then throw it all away in a compost bin, replete with expensive subscription service. Derision. Rage. It's all in AP's blood and it's right here. This will be the most enjoyable dumpster fire of an hour you'll spend this week. So enjoy!
The Android Police podcast suggests a dock in the box for the Pixel Tablet
The best things you'll hear on the Android Police podcast can't be scripted. We swear. In the prelude to Galaxy Unpacked, we chat about potential Pixel Tablet delays, the sound of a OnePlus Pad, and the bad, bad things Google has done across the advertising market, Google TV, Android Auto... it just piles up. Join us, why don't you?
Twitter's bringing back your default timeline — hopefully for good, this time
Twitter seems to have a touch of identity dysphoria that even predates its purchase by non-reclusive billionaire Elon Musk. Despite its initial success being rooted in timely, consumable blurbs, the company constantly tries to push the type of algorithmic home feed made popular by slower-paced, longer-form social media sites. Thankfully, users of the platform never seem to let Twitter stray too far from its origins.
The Oppo Pad 2's looks could tell a lot about how the OnePlus Pad runs
These days, we're used to seeing OnePlus phones taking on the shape and specs of the devices from its corporate parent Oppo. With the case of the upcoming OnePlus Pad, it's been more of a "tail wagging the dog" situation since we haven't heard anything about an Oppo Pad 2. And as the original Oppo Pad came into existence last February, it wouldn't make sense to expect one without the other. Fittingly, we're now hearing a few details about a sequel to complement the debutant and we also get to see the debutant while we're at it.
Google is scrapping Chrome's screenshot editing tool after months of development
More than a year ago, Google started working on a tool for editing screenshots directly in their desktop browser. First featured in Chrome Canary version 98, this utility gained new functionality over months of work, and seemed as though it was destined to launch outside its feature flag as a tool available for all users. Sadly, Chromium commits made earlier this week point to the demise of the screenshot tool — at least in its current form.
Google Pixel 7 and 6 are finally getting the January 2023 Play system update
Google has been rolling out monthly Play system updates for a few years now. Beginning in January 2022, the company started publishing detailed changelogs highlighting everything new in these releases. The problem is that despite being a monthly update, they don't always roll out every month. The December 2022 Play system update never made it to Pixel devices, and while Google published the January 2023 update's release notes right at the beginning of the month, the build was nowhere to be seen. Three weeks into January, Pixel 6 and 7 owners report getting the latest Play system build.
Google Chrome is shoving previous search queries into your new tab page
Google Chrome's new tab page is probably the most visited place in your browser, ahead of any websites. Many people also have it set as their Chrome homepage. That's why changes to this important part of the browser are not made lightly, and Google is careful not to change the formula too much. The biggest change to the page on Android was probably the introduction of the Discover feed, which added personalized news recommendations for you. Now, Google is experimenting with another addition: Quick access to recent searches.
Google Clock's new interface makes it a little too easy to dismiss alarms — but there's a fix
Developers are constantly feeling the pressure to update apps, and when they're not stomping out bugs, they're adding new features. Ideally, those changes make using the app better, improving the user experience for everyone. Right now, though, we're raising an eyebrow at one of the latest adjustments headed for the Google Clock app, as the familiar slider to stop or dismiss alarms is being replaced with some large buttons that look way too easy to accidentally tap.
Google Messages could soon let you create your own profile
Google Messages has been on an update kick over the past few weeks, with most of the changes centered on the paint job and privacy. The messaging app was spotted with a slightly redesigned account switcher in line with the Material You theming. More recently, the service added end-to-end encryption for groups of up to 100 people, up from the previous limit of 21 members. Google also appears to be working on a new Messages feature that will allow users to create their own profiles.
Mozilla's Pocket app makeover wants to make finding saved content much less annoying
The internet is constantly expanding, with a seemingly incalculable number of new articles published every day. It's little surprise, then, that many of us rely on tools to help us manage this fire hose of information, like a read-it-later app or two to save articles we want to read but don't have time to get into right away. Of course, those reading lists can quickly become unmanageable themselves. Mozilla's been doing what it can to help, first integrating social bookmarking service Pocket into Firefox back in 2015, before acquiring it two years later. It's been quite some time since the Mozilla Pocket app got a visual refresh, and now it's getting a makeover that should help you find your saved articles quicker and easier than ever.
Microsoft Teams and Outlook were down hard, company examining issue
We rely on the internet for almost everything we do these days, and for all of us remote workers out there, a stable connection and functional services are even more important. That's why you'll quickly notice when something is wrong with the core services you use, and for many people, that was the case for Microsoft 365 for a few hours this week. The company has confirmed that its email service Outlook and its Slack competitor Microsoft Teams were experiencing issues. If you couldn't access them for a while, things should go back to normal right now.
You can now turn off air quality alerts on your Google Pixel
Love it or hate it, you can't get rid of the At a Glance widget from your Pixel's home screen. Thankfully, Google has been consistently improving the widget since the launch of the 2021 Pixel 6, making it a handy and worthwhile addition to your Pixel's home screen. With the June 2022 Feature Drop, Google rolled out support for Air Quality Index (AQI) data. But unlike other additions to At a Glance, there was no way to turn off this option. Six months later, the company is adding the ability to turn off the widget's AQI alerts, though the option is not tucked where you'd expect it to be.
How to recover lost data on your Chromebook
Chromebooks provide advantages over Windows or Mac devices, such as ChromeOS's easy-to-use and fluid interface and robust security features. This means Chromebooks often have fewer problems than competing devices, but that does not mean they're free of issues. Even the best Chromebooks may run into issues with the hardware or operating system.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets unboxed a week ahead of its official launch
The Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling is all set for February 1, 2023. Ahead of that, though, the Korean giant's upcoming flagship has been all but detailed in a plethora of leaks over the last few weeks. With just over a week left for Samsung to officially announce its flagship smartphone lineup of 2023, the flood of leaks continues. This time around, someone managed to get their hands on a retail unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, posting its unboxing video along with some camera samples.
Google Pixel Tablet plans get streamlined as latest rumor goes all-in on Pro
Back in September, developer Kuba Wojciechowski shared his finding that the Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1 code contained references to a second model of Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. At the time, Wojciechowski believed that there were two versions of the Pixel Tablet in development, referred to internally as tangor and tangorpro. Now, he's tweeted that only one of the two will actually make it to market — the pro version.
Google Chrome helps you reign in notification-blasting websites
Google Chrome already has the ability to detect when your passwords have been compromised through the Safety Check feature. It does that by scanning your saved passwords and alerting you if any of them is exposed to a data breach. Safety Check offers a whole array of recommendations to keep you safe online on top of that. Now, Google is expanding the feature's capabilities to make it easier to revoke permissions granted to websites you've previously visited.
Google Maps finally works on the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4
When Fitbit unveiled the latest versions of the Versa and Sense smartwatch series last year, it leveraged its new Google support to try to reclaim its position at the top of the best fitness trackers. Despite being under Alphabet's umbrella, Fitbit only has a few Google apps that work with the Sense 2 and Versa 4, with Google Wallet already available on both watches. While it took a while, Fitbit customers can now practically use Google Maps on both models.
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G vs. Galaxy A13 5G: Worth the upgrade?
Samsung's Galaxy A14 5G is the latest budget phone from the company, keeping the same adequate performance from its previous generation but with a better display and a lower price.
OnePlus 11 official teaser videos show off upcoming flagship ahead of launch
OnePlus started out as a brand offering "flagship-killer" smartphones — devices with the crème de la crème specifications and the price tag of a mid-ranger. These days, the company still makes some of the best Android phones with their own unique identity, albeit with less aggressive pricing. We're expecting nothing less from the OnePlus 11, as the Chinese brand is now treating us to a couple of teaser videos showcasing the upcoming device.
