The internet is constantly expanding, with a seemingly incalculable number of new articles published every day. It's little surprise, then, that many of us rely on tools to help us manage this fire hose of information, like a read-it-later app or two to save articles we want to read but don't have time to get into right away. Of course, those reading lists can quickly become unmanageable themselves. Mozilla's been doing what it can to help, first integrating social bookmarking service Pocket into Firefox back in 2015, before acquiring it two years later. It's been quite some time since the Mozilla Pocket app got a visual refresh, and now it's getting a makeover that should help you find your saved articles quicker and easier than ever.

2 DAYS AGO