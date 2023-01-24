Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
Fireworks, Bacon, and "Excited" SoldiersJohn D. FieldsCarolina Beach, NC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Maximum Cheer, Dance event returning to Wilmington Convention Center
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A two-day competition is returning to Wilmington next month. The Wilmington Convention Center is hosting the 2023 Maximum Cheer and Dance Port City Classic on February 4th and 5th. The event consists of both cheer and dance competitors in multiple age divisions. “Port City Classic...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Full Court Press January 27, 2023
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – 3 weeks are left in the regular season. With the playoffs coming up, find out which teams are making the push!. The full episode of Full Court Press is below.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW Latino Alliance hosts FaithAction ID Drive
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– UNCW Latino Alliance and community partners are launching the first FaithAction ID drive in Wilmington and New Hanover County. The FaithAction ID Drive provides a verifiable form of identification cards to people who are not eligible to for a North Carolina government-issued photo ID. The event...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW partners with CFCC to make it easier for students to transfer
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington and Cape Fear Community College are renewing their efforts to make it easier for students to transfer from the community college to the university. UNCW Chancellor Aswani K. Volety and CFCC President Jim Morton met this week with the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Large crowd attends Port City United’s inaugural Fresh Chance Friday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Port City United hosted its inaugural “Fresh Chance Friday” on January 27. The free event drew a large crowd to the MLK Center. Representatives from businesses, local career development programs, and other county departments were onsite to connect attendees with employment resources and potential job openings. Some of the companies at today’s event were hiring on-site.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘It Takes a Village Youth Summit’ being held in Wilmington, exposing students to medical careers
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Novant Health is hosting a special event in Wilmington next month. The organization is holding ‘It Takes A Village Youth Summit’ on February 18th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Williston Middle School. Novant Health invites students and families for...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington National Weather Service captures ‘fall streak’ clouds across Cape Fear
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There’s always a reason to look up. Thursday afternoon, ‘Fall Streak’ (or ‘Hole Punch’) clouds could be seen across the Cape Fear. The unique cloud formations are caused when an airplane flying through a supercooled cloud deck transitions part of it into ice crystals.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Recycled Christmas trees planted to restore Carolina Beach dunes
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY)– The Surfrider Foundation, alongside volunteers, partnered with the Town of Carolina Beach to place recycled Christmas trees along the dunes of the beach. The Christmas trees will help replenish the dunes by rebuilding the frontal edge of the existing dune structure. The trees are placed...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFCC offering haircuts, teeth cleaning to public at affordable prices
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College is offering a number of services to the public for an affordable price. CFCC is providing haircuts, manicures and teeth cleanings at low prices, giving students hands-on experience using real people. Brinkley Elliot, a student in CFCC’s dental hygiene program, says...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Arrests made in murder of South Columbus High School student
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Columbus County. 19-year-old Jalen Amari Campbell of Myrtle Beach and a 17-year-old Juvenile were arrested in Socastee, SC for allegedly killing 18-year-old Jeremiah Nyree Long. Long was a senior at South Columbus High...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
H2GO customers may experience water pressure reduction through Friday morning
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — If you’re experiencing a reduction in your water pressure, H2GO says not to worry. Technicians are performing maintenance on a water line Thursday evening. Work will begin at 6:30 p.m. and continue until 3:00 a.m. Friday. H2GO says customers may experience a reduction in...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health Chief Community Impact Officer laid off
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Dr. Philip Brown is no longer employed by Novant Health. In a Facebook post, Dr. Brown said, “My role as Chief Community Impact Officer was eliminated by a system-wide reduction.”. Novant Health released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “We appreciate Dr. Brown’s contributions to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jimmy Tate resigns as Pender County Commissioner amid residency allegations
PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY)– At last week’s Pender County Commissioners meeting, Resident Beth Butler suggested former Commissioner Jimmy Tate was not a resident of Pender County, and requested an investigation. “All I asked for at the meeting when I spoke up, is transparency for the public. Citizens deserve...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW Post 12196 celebrates milestone anniversary of Paris Peace Accords
LELAND, NC (WWAY)–This past Friday marked a somber day in U.S. history as the Vietnam War ended on January 27, 1973. The war ended on this day when the US and North Vietnam signed the Paris Peace Accords. This year marks 50 years of the Peace Accords. Members of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Novant Health NHRMC partners with Food Lion for food pharmacy program
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center and Food Lion are joining forces to help families in need, launching the Food Pharmacy Pilot Program. Through the 2-year pilot program, Food Lion will distribute nearly 3,000 boxes of non-perishable food to people participating in the program. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Driver of 18-wheeler charged in fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for a fatal hit-and-run in Bladen County. It happened Wednesday morning around 6 a.m. NC Highway Patrol responded to a crash on NC 87 near the Cumberland County line. Troopers said an 18-wheeler pulled out in front of another...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Family of man charged in 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron speaks
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The trial for the 2020 murder of Carly Rae Baron set to begin next week. The family of the defendant is now speaking out. In November of 2020, Jaquan Cortez Jackson was arrested and charged with the second degree murder of Carly Rae Baron. Wilmington...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
New Hanover County land-clearing controlled burn taking place through next month
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Work began Thursday on a land-clearing burn that will continue through February 3rd. The burn will be in the 200 block of Lendire Rd. behind New Hanover County Fire Rescue Station 16. NC Forestry and NHC Fire Rescue will be monitoring the burn.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman arrested for alleged cruelty to animals
CERRO GORDO, NC (WWAY) — A woman in Columbus County has been arrested for alleged animal cruelty. 54-year-old Pamela Hammond was arrested on January 20th at her home on Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo. Animal Control units were on the scene during her arrest. There were numerous dog cages...
Comments / 0