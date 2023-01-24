Read full article on original website
Related
City of Pocatello, Police Department express commitment to community in wake of Tyre Nichols' death
The City of Pocatello with the Pocatello Police Department (PPD) does not condone the actions of the officers involved in the Tyre Nichols case. PPD officers endure rigorous training with extensive oversight by their peers. This comprehensive training prepares officers for the worst situations. Our officers are here to protect our citizens and uphold justice for all in the community. “This is not who we are. What happened in Memphis is simply unacceptable. Our community deserves better of their law enforcement, and that’s what we plan to achieve,” said Pocatello Police Chief Roger Schei. “What happened in Memphis, Tennessee is heartbreaking. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tyre Nichols’ family, friends, and the community that is mourning this senseless death,” said Pocatello Mayor Brian Blad.
American Falls man wins $10,000 from Zions Bank sweepstakes
POCATELLO — When David Tucker walked into Zions Bank on Wednesday, he wasn’t aware he’d be walking out $10,000 richer. The American Falls resident and Amy’s Kitchen production supervisor knew he’d been selected to win a prize after being entered into Zions Bank’s Holiday Bankcard Sweepstakes, but he wasn’t quite sure exactly what to expect until he was presented with a large $10,000 bill by branch manager Cameron Topliff. “It...
Idaho State Journal
Distinguished cardiac surgeon from Cleveland Clinic presented at Portneuf Medical Center
POCATELLO — Over 150 community members gathered at Portneuf Medical Center on Jan. 13 to hear from Eric E. Roselli, MD, chief of adult cardiac surgery and surgical director of the aorta center at Cleveland Clinic. As a distinguished surgeon and innovator in his field, Dr. Roselli presented advancements in treating ascending aortic dissection.
Former Allstate call center set to host classes by 2023-24 school year
CHUBBUCK — School District 25’s plan to transform the former Allstate call center into a career technical education school is advancing, and it has set a goal to hold classes at the building in time for the 2023-24 school year. Located at 4200 Hawthorne Road in Chubbuck, the nearly 80,000-square-foot building was officially purchased by the school district in late November and will provide students with space dedicated specifically for career technical education. ...
Blackfoot restaurant offers a variety of vibes and cuisine
BLACKFOOT — A new restaurant in Blackfoot offers a variety of spaces so patrons can enjoy themselves no matter if they want to socialize, watch a game or sit outside. The 7Eighty5 had its unofficial opening in March 2022 and is planning to hold their grand opening soon. Larry Mitchell, managing partner of the restaurant, said they waited this long to have their grand opening because they wanted to make...
Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance
POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
Both local men involved in stabbing-shooting incident charged with felony aggravated battery
POCATELLO — Both men involved in a stabbing-shooting incident in a south Pocatello neighborhood last month now face felony charges for their roles in the incident, according to police and court records. Jeremiah Davis Cox, 39, of Pocatello, has been charged with aggravated battery, two counts of aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and concealment of evidence, all felonies. Kevin Ward Call, 36, of Pocatello, has been charged with felony aggravated battery resulting in great bodily harm. ...
Rethink potatoes by reheating them
The 55th Annual Potato Conference wrapped up earlier this month in Pocatello. It was an informative event that brought potato experts, farm equipment, vendors, banks, farmers and farm workers together in one place. Did you know Idaho grows over 25 varieties of potatoes and harvests over 13 billion pounds of potatoes a year? About 94 percent of the potatoes grown in Idaho are russets. The starch in potatoes is the plant’s way of storing energy. For humans, it is the starch we have grown to...
Blackfoot man sentenced to life in federal prison for trafficking meth, heroin
POCATELLO – Adam Lee Vallely, 46, of Blackfoot, was sentenced to life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and possession with the intent to distribute heroin, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Vallely engaged in a drug trafficking conspiracy with others in southeast Idaho from December 2017 to August 2018. Evidence established that Vallely participated in trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine and heroin from a source of...
Idaho State Journal
Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man
POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and was arrested following the incident, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday.
Man who choked woman over housework sentenced to probation
An Idaho Falls man who tried to choke a woman after she asked him to do the dishes was sentenced to four years of probation Wednesday. District Judge Bruce Pickett ordered James Anderson, 56, to also serve 100 hours of community service. The judge gave Anderson an underlying sentence of two-to-five years in prison, which would only be imposed if Anderson violates his probation. Anderson was arrested in June. Both...
HS scores 1/27: Poky boys fall to Madison, Preston boys top Highland
BOYS BASKETBALLMadison 61, Pocatello 58 Julian Bowie posted 22 points for the Thunder, whose undefeated season has now ended. Preston 49, Highland 37 Indians improve to 14-5, while the Rams drop to 10-7. Grace 51, Butte County 39 ...
Making memories: When ISU basketball was must-see entertainment
Editor’s note: Idaho State announced recently that it has extended the contract of head men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney through the 2026-27 season. This has prompted Journal guest columnist Brad Bugger to look at the state of Bengal men’s basketball: Where it has been, where it is today and what the future holds. This is the first of a three-part series. Today: making memories. Cameron Hicks came of age as a Bengal fan during the “Herb Ball” era of Idaho State men’s basketball. It was...
Pocatello boys' undefeated season comes to end with 61-58 loss to Madison
Julian Bowie grabbed his water bottle off the bench, shared a fist bump with two friends and walked under the south end basket, joining his Pocatello teammates on the trek back to the locker room. On so many occasions — all eight this season, to be exact — the Thunder had performed this exact routine under sunny circumstances. A upbeat pop song would blare over the speakers. Cheerleaders would laugh with each other. It would feel less like the end of a game and more like a party. ...
Comments / 1