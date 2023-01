The 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge has now officially passed, with SEC basketball falling to the Big 12, 7-3. Combining those results with the midweek in-conference matchups from this past week, here is how our latest 2022-23 power rankings were affected by those games. Tennessee, Texas A&M rise in latest 2022-23...

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 HOURS AGO