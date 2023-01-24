ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Oscar nominations prove ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ can’t win Best Picture

By Johnny Oleksinski
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HjI5A_0kPZovvo00

Like a jet during take off, “ Top Gun: Maverick ” has been gaining momentum all awards season long, with some pundits saying the popular sequel has a decent shot at winning Best Picture.

I’m afraid its Goose is cooked. The 2023 Oscar nominations were announced Tuesday morning and, although “Maverick” managed a Best Picture nod, it appears that the beloved movie will stay safely on the loser tarmac.

Its leading actor, Tom Cruise, was snubbed again (he already lost out on Golden Globe and SAG nominations) and director Joseph Kosinski didn’t make the cut either. True, last year’s winner “CODA” lacked those nods, too. But despite being called “Maverick,” “Top Gun” isn’t a heartwarming indie underdog — it’s an action-packed juggernaut . It required more nominations than it got.

Also, although the Academy expanded Best Picture to make room for blockbusters in 2009 (after “Dark Knight” was snubbed), the last time a movie that made more than $500 million at the worldwide box office actually won the big kahuna was “Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” 20 years ago.

Audiences love “Maverick,” and it raked in a cargo-hold of cash ($1.4 billion), but it’ll be too hard a sell for the Academy — just like fellow big-budget nominees “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Toy Story 3” and the first “Avatar” were.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3knZMv_0kPZovvo00
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” leads the pack with 11 Oscar nominations, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.
Courtesy Everett Collection

Everything Everywhere All At Once ,” a genre-bending science-fiction-action-comedy with a heavy dose of spirituality, is the frontrunner now with 11 nods, including Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh , Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan and Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert.

Though the hip “Everything Everywhere” could prove a hard sell for older voters for the top prize, its closest competition, Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed “The Fabelmans,” got dinged with the lack of an always-telling editing nomination. And Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”) was a surprise fifth slot for Best Supporting Actor over “Fabelmans”’ Paul Dano.

Cruise wasn’t the only big name offed by the Oscars Tuesday. Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie were left off the roster for “Babylon,” Hugh Jackman didn’t make the cut for “The Son,” Viola Davis won’t rule for “The Woman King” and for his turn in “A Man Called Otto,” Tom Hanks is a man called nada.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ajq1S_0kPZovvo00
“Avatar: The Way of Water” received a Best Picture nod, but nothing for director James Cameron.
AP

And, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” snagged nods for Best Picture and some technical categories, the Academy did not say “I see you” to director James Cameron. He’s fine, though. His movie passed the $2 billion box office mark last weekend.

Actually, compared to recent years, money-makers were out in droves on this list. Joining “Avatar” in Best Picture are “Top Gun: Maverick” ($1.4 billion), “ Elvis ” ($287 million) and “Everything Everywhere” ($104 million). The others — “ Tár ,” “ The Banshees of Inisherin ,” “The Fabelmans,” “Women Talking,” “Triangle of Sadness” — were seen and adored by about five paying customers. And Netflix’s popular World War I film “ All Quiet on the Western Front ,” well, streamed on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FUO8C_0kPZovvo00
Cate Blanchett is the Best Actress frontrunner for “Tár.”
Focus Features
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IJTqs_0kPZovvo00
Brendan Fraser is nominated for Best Actor for playing a 600 pound man in “The Whale.”
A24
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3p38_0kPZovvo00 Oscar nominations live blog: ‘Everything Everywhere’ leads pack

On the acting side, the assumed winners were all present and accounted for: Brendan Fraser for “ The Whale ” (Colin Farrell in “Banshees” could upset him), Cate Blanchett in “Tár” (Yeoh should finesse that speech anyway), Kerry Condon in “Banshees” (Supporting Actress could go a lot of ways) and Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere” (it’s 100% his.)

Will big titles and a few names make anybody watch the Oscars? Probably not. The Golden Globes got its worst ratings ever earlier this month with just 5.9 million people tuning in. Yes, they aired on a Tuesday and were making an awkward comeback after having no telecast at all in 2022. But interest in these shindigs has undeniably plummeted across the board.

Still, in the broadcast’s defense, every Oscars has at least one must-watch moment everybody talks about the next day.

Trouble is, the Academy can’t very well announce ahead of time that Will Smith is going to smack Chris Rock in the face and yell “Get my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth!”

If that were possible, everyone everywhere would watch all at once.

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Fallon Jokes That ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Oscar Nom Marks ‘First Time in a Decade’ People Have Seen a Best Picture Nominee (Video)

Ahead of Tuesday’s Oscar nominations, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon had one major prediction for the list: “Top Gun: Maverick.”. Fallon joked Monday that if the Tom Cruise sequel earned a nomination for best picture, it would be a momentous occasion — but more so for average moviegoers. Obviously, taping his show well ahead of the announcements, Fallon couldn’t know for sure who would get nominated, but his hopes for Paramount’s gravity-defying blockbuster came true.
WRAL

Oscars 2023: Who will win, who should win, and missed nominations

The nominations for the 2023 Academy Awards were announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on January 24. The winners will be announced during the Oscars telecast on Sunday, March 12. Here is my take on which movies and stars will win from the 18 biggest categories...
CBS DFW

2023 Oscar nomination predictions: Who will take the top spots?

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be unveiled Tuesday, beginning the countdown to Hollywood's most talked-about night of the year. The anticipated list of nominees will come on the heels of two high-profile award shows, the Golden Globe Awards and the Critics Choice Awards, and closely follow a spectrum of nominations recently announced by the Screen Actors Guild, Producers Guild, Directors Guild and the British Academy of Film and Television Arts — all of which, with particular attention to the artist guilds, are known to provide reasonable hints about the subsequent Oscar nods.With a number of films and performers...
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt Shows Off Shorter Hair Makeover At Golden Globes: Before & After Photos

Brad Pitt debuted a fresh haircut at the 2023 Golden Globes on January 10th. The actor, 59, ditched his signature overgrown blonde hairdo for a short blonde hairdo that he pushed back from his forehead. Brad also had a clean-shaved face that he showed off at the star-studded award show. Brad looked exceptionally handsome with his new look, as he sat front row at the Globes with his Babylon co-star Margot Robbie, 32.
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
thedigitalfix.com

Bradley Cooper’s new movie is the “most terrifying” he’s ever done

Bradley Cooper has a new movie on the way called Maestro. It’s a movie based on a true story about Leonard Bernstein, an American musician who received a large number of plaudits through-out his career. Cooper’s drama movie has some similarities to Tár, featuring Cate Blanchett as fictional composer...
Variety

Brooke Shields Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Tom Cruise Battle Over Postpartum Depression as Sundance Showers Her New Doc With a Standing Ovation

“Pretty Baby,” a two-part documentary about the intense highs and lows of American icon Brooke Shields, brought the house down with its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday.  The doc explores the appalling sexualization of Shields beginning at age 9, the top-tier modeling and acting career that followed, and the urgent conversations she inspires around what society expects of women. Directed by Lana Wilson (Taylor Swift’s “Miss Americana”), “Pretty Baby” confronts milestones in Shields’ life that, in a post #MeToo world, shocked the audience at Park City’s Eccles Theater. Pre-pubescent nude photoshoots, male talk show hosts asking if 12-year-old...
Looper

Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue

Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
174K+
Followers
76K+
Post
53M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy