Boston, MA

BetMGM Promo Code NPBONUS50: Snag bet insurance up to $1,000 for Celtics vs. Heat

By Action Network
 5 days ago

New York Post readers can get a first bet insurance up to $1,000 and a $50 bonus after their first bet with BetMGM by using the bonus code NPBONUS50 when you sign up. Not interested in betting on the NBA tonight? Don’t worry, because this offer works for any sports market so you’re good to go!

If you are interested in wagering on the Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game tonight, click the button below to learn more about the offer from BetMGM.

Ohio sports betting is also live and sports bettors in the Buckeye State can get a $1,000 first bet insurance on BetMGM with the bonus code NPBONUS . Follow the link below for more information.

BetMGM’s new customer offer allows new users to get a first bet insurance up to $1,000 and a $50 bonus after their initial bet. Apply the bonus code NPBONUS50 to access the offer before the Heat play the Celtics tonight in Miami.

The offer from BetMGM is among the best on the market, and it’s a fantastic way to get started with sports betting.

Heat vs. Celtics preview

The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics meet for the fourth and final time this regular season tonight in South Beach.

This season has treated last year’s Eastern Conference Finals participants differently. Boston has the best record in the NBA, while Miami is 26-22 and fighting to stay out of the play-in tournament.

The Celtics have taken two of the three matchups this season, but the Heat are playing fairly well after winning six of their last 10 games. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are both averaging over 21 points, and the team as a whole is surrendering the second-fewest points per game (108.4).

Still, Boston’s duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown is a headache for any team. Tatum has generated MVP buzz by scoring 31.2 points per game, while Brown is a solid No. 2 by averaging just under 27 points per contest.

If you have a feel for this game, use the BetMGM bonus code NPBONUS50 to get in on the action. You could also use the code to bet on any other sporting events on BetMGM.

What is the BetMGM bonus code?
How to use your BetMGM bonus code
  1. Click above to use the BetMGM bonus code.
  2. Register your details and read the Terms and Conditions.
  3. When asked for a bonus code, enter NPBONUS50 or NPBONUS in Ohio.
  4. Make your first deposit up to $1,000.
  5. If your first wager wins, the withdrawable money will appear in your balance.
  6. If your bet loses, your bet credits will be in your account within 24 hours.
  7. Bet credit funds must be used within seven days or they will expire.
Refer a friend with BetMGM

New and existing players.Must be 21+. AZ, CO, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MD, MI, NJ, TN, VA, PA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.

One of the easiest ways to get yourself a load of bet credits is through BetMGM’s very generous “refer a friend” scheme. BetMGM allows bettors to refer up to 20 friends, with both getting a $50 bonus. Your friend will need to make their first deposit and place their $50 bonus on any sport at odds of -200 or greater in order for you to claim your bonus.

For Ohio: 21+ and present in OH. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER .

