Remembering the missing: Ribbons at Headwaters Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To honor National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons, ribbons will be hung at Headwaters Park for loved ones. The ceremony begins at 2 p.m. Sunday. The ribbons will hang along trees on Clinton Street for one week since National Day of Remembrance for Missing Persons falls on Feb. 3. Those who are missing a loved one, know someone who is missing a loved one or those who want to support the community are encouraged to come out via the event Facebook page.
One person dead after a SW Fort Wayne fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- A fire broke out at a southwest Fort Wayne apartment complex Sunday evening leaving one person dead. Just before 8 p.m. Sunday evening, crews responded to a fire at 3904 Taylor Street at the Autumn Creek Apartments where the fire was coming from the bathroom and hallway.
Construction underway for new Parkview facility off Illinois Road
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard. The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.
Farewell to Bandidos: Restaurant set to close after Jan. 31
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The owner of Bandidos Mexican Restaurant announced Saturday afternoon that the popular spot on Winchester Road will close its doors after serving its final customers on Jan. 31. The current owner, Jimmie Schindler II, broke the news in a three-minute video on the restaurant’s...
Final days to Savor Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The days of dozens of delicious deals are coming to an end. Savor Fort Wayne wraps up on Sunday, January 29. Ahead of the event wrapping up, Nori Asian Fusion Cuisine stopped by WANE 15 to show what it’s offering. See that in the interview above.
Fort Wayne firefighters save one of their own in Thursday night fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne firefighters saved one of their own during a fire on the southeast side of the city Thursday night. Crews responded to the kitchen fire in the 2800 block of Stinson Drive around 10:30 p.m. While inside the home, a firefighter had a...
Chimney Cakes celebrates grand opening of storefront in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A favorite at local farmers markets now has a storefront near downtown Fort Wayne. Saturday is the grand opening of Chimney Cakes Bakery & Caffé, already known around the area for their signature goodies that come from Transylvania. You can get a taste...
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre prepares to unveil new season
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Next week the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre is unveiling its 2023-2024 season. Ahead of that, Executive and Artistic Director Phillip Colglazier stopped by WANE 15 to share more about the organization. Learn more in the interview above. You can join in on the unveiling...
FW Running Club sprints into year with meeting, banquet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2023 Fort Wayne Running Club Annual Meeting and Banquet is underway. The event celebrates member’s participation as well health and fitness. The meeting and banquet began at 3 p.m. and includes an itinerary that lasts until 7 p.m. Some activities listed are a dinner, award presentation and meet-and-greet with keynote speaker Camille Herron — an American ultra-runner and USATF Certified Coach Level 3.
ISP: 7 drivers arrested in saturation patrol
PERU, Ind. (WANE) — Seven people have been arrested on 12 criminal charges following a saturation patrol Friday night. According to a release, Indiana State Police troopers conducted the patrol “targeting aggressive and impaired drivers” across Miami, Cass and Howard counties. This is done to discourage drivers from operating vehicles while being impaired.
Girl Scout cookies sales continue through March
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Cookie season is officially underway for Girl Scouts across the entire country. Local Girl Scouts from Troop 00146 stopped by WANE 15 to share what the cookie sales mean to them. You can learn more about that in the interview above. Cookie sales are...
1 dead, 1 critically hurt in shooting at north Fort Wayne home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police are investigating a shooting on the north side of Fort Wayne that left one dead and one in critical condition Saturday morning. Police told WANE 15 they found two people with gunshot wounds at a home on Dartford Court in the Hickory Hill subdivision just after 11 a.m. A woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Zillow listing shows Fort Wayne estate for just under $3.7M
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A recent listing on Zillow shows a large estate near Homestead High School going for a hefty sum of just under $3.7 million. The estate, located at 3333 W. Hamilton Road S., consists of 6,846 square feet and features a plethora of rooms and amenities along with two ponds.
Arrest made in 2018 triple homicide in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in a triple homicide that took place back in June of 2018. Jacquail Belcher, 29, was taken into custody at 11:15 a.m. Friday. He’s charged with three counts of murder for the killings of Dernail Brown, DaShaun Richards, and Breondon Pinkston. The news release from the Fort Wayne Police Department did not indicate what led them to arrest Belcher.
Sweetwater names Mike Clem as new president
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sweetwater recently announced the promotion of current employee Mike Clem to president of the company. Clem has worked at Sweetwater for over 20 years and previous served as the company’s chief growth officer where he oversaw and implemented strategic growth plans in all areas of the business, Sweetwater said in a release.
Mizpah Shrine Circus entertains all ages
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If you’re looking for a fun indoor activity on this cold winter weekend, the Mizpah Shrine Circus has family fun for all ages. The circus is back at the Memorial Coliseum with high-wire acts, jugglers and a human cannonball among the entertainers. You might also find singing pigs, and clowns making balloon animals.
Philharmonic musicians to perform free concert in downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians announced they will be hosting another free concert while the musicians are on strike. The concert will be held at 7:00 p.m. Feb. 4 at Plymouth Congregational Church at 501 W. Berry St. in downtown Fort Wayne and will feature “chamber orchestra favorites,” including Bach, Vivaldi and Holst.
Fort Wayne spa partners with nonprofit to support efforts against child trafficking
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – More than one million kids around the world are exploited in the commercial sex trade. That’s according to Destiny Rescue, a Fort Wayne nonprofit with a mission to end the sexual exploitation and trafficking of children. A fundraiser Saturday aims to support the effort with a day of pampering at Southwest Hair and Day Spa.
Auburn Councilman Michael Walter suddenly passes away
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE)- The office of Auburn Mayor Michael Ley shared that long-serving Auburn Common Councilman Michael Walter passed away Saturday afternoon. According to a release, Dr. Mark Souder and Mayor Ley found Walter passed away in his home while checking on Walter Saturday afternoon. Both had a welfare check on Walter earlier in the week.
Court docs: Woman’s face slashed in knife attack
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is accused of using a knife to slash and cut a woman so severely she passed out for roughly eight hours before she could contact emergency dispatchers for help. Fort Wayne Police arrested 33-year-old Joseph Teders shortly after the attack on the...
